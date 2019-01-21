Log in
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD (TWE)

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD (TWE)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Treasury Wine Estates : Sparkling Australian wine exports lose their fizz as Chinese economy slows

01/21/2019 | 08:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Penfolds wines are shown at Sydney boutique wine store

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian wine shipments to China grew at their slowest pace in four years in 2018, industry data showed on Tuesday, in another indication that Sino-U.S. trade tensions were dragging on consumer spending in the world's second-largest economy.

The slowdown in exports to less than a third of 2017's breakneck speed adds to worries for investors, already on edge amid signs that softening Chinese demand was hurting businesses across the board, particularly after Apple issued a rare revenue warning citing weaker iPhone sales in the country.

It also augurs badly for other firms exposed to consumer spending in China - from high-end fashion to milk powder - and most of all for big Australian vintners, who have come to rely on seemingly insatiable Chinese demand to drive growth.

Wine exports to China, Australia's top market by value, rose 18 percent to A$1.14 billion ($818 million) in 2018, data from Wine Australia showed, versus a 63 percent spike a year ago.

That is the slowest pace of growth since China's anti-corruption crackdown on flashy spending stalled growth in Australian wine exports at 8 percent in 2014.

"I would be concerned if I was a producer relying on that market," said exporter Greg Corra, who runs Inland Trading Co from his farm outside Canberra. "If it starts to bottom out and then potentially decline, there'll be some big issues."

The low-end mass producers, who have gained the most from recent growth - which has surged since a 2015 free trade agreement between Australia and China - would be the most exposed as the wine industry comes off the boil, he said.

Australian wine exports to China have more than doubled in the three years since the deal, helped also by bumper harvests.

"That was always going to taper off," Wine Australia's Chief Executive, Andreas Clark, told Reuters by phone from London.

But the growth has transformed Australia's wine industry in ways difficult to unravel, with winemakers turning out vintages to Chinese tastes, lifting production, and Chinese investors even scouring terroir to buy vineyards.

It put a rocket under shares of China-focused Treasury Wine Estates - the world's biggest-listed winemaker and owner of the Penfolds, Wolf Blass and Rosemount labels - which hit a record high last year. The stock has since dropped by a fifth on fears of a slowdown in China, tepid sales in the United States and uncertainty around Brexit.

Economic growth in China, which has generated nearly a third of global growth in recent years, slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three decades in 2018.

"It's something that needs to be watched," said Belinda Moore, an analyst at Brisbane-based stockbroker Morgans.

Given slower growth in sales to China last year, total Australian wine exports came in at A$2.82 billion, up 10 percent from a year ago when shipments had risen 15 percent.

Treasury Wine had no comment on the national figures but said earlier this month it was "very happy" with its trading performance in all markets and was on track to grow earnings by a quarter in the year to June 30.

"It's a sign of confidence," said Moore, who rates the shares of Treasury Wine a buy.

For a graph
ic on Australian wine exports, please click here:

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Tom Westbrook

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.62% 156.82 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD 1.04% 15.5 End-of-day quote.3.65%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 776 M
EBIT 2019 663 M
Net income 2019 450 M
Debt 2019 740 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 24,54
P/E ratio 2020 19,88
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 11 024 M
Chart TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
Duration : Period :
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 18,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Robert B. Foye Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Young Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD3.65%7 901
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%30 863
CONSTELLATION BRANDS2.07%30 402
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%22 239
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%9 122
YANTAI CHANGYU PIONEER WINE COMPANY LTD--.--%2 239
