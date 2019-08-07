Treasury Wine Estates : TWE affirms guidance for 2019 financial results

8 August 2019 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

TWE affirms guidance for 2019 financial results

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) notes a research report published by GMT Research which makes claims in regards to the Company's underlying operating performance.

The Company confirms that the claims made by GMT Research are false and misleading. TWE will announce its preliminary financial results for the 2019 fiscal year on 15 August and at that time will discredit claims made in this report.

TWE notes it has already provided guidance on key metrics including P&L, balance sheet, and cash conversion and has no further comment.

The Company is referring this matter to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).