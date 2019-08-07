Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Treasury Wine Estates Ltd    TWE   AU000000TWE9

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD

(TWE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Treasury Wine Estates : TWE affirms guidance for 2019 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

8 August 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

TWE affirms guidance for 2019 financial results

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) notes a research report published by GMT Research which makes claims in regards to the Company's underlying operating performance.

The Company confirms that the claims made by GMT Research are false and misleading. TWE will announce its preliminary financial results for the 2019 fiscal year on 15 August and at that time will discredit claims made in this report.

TWE notes it has already provided guidance on key metrics including P&L, balance sheet, and cash conversion and has no further comment.

The Company is referring this matter to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Contacts / Further information:

Media

Investors

Carolyn Coon

Bijan Taghian

Tel: +61 3 8533 3923

Tel: +61 3 8533 3568

Mob: +61 405 183 628

Mob: +61 433 173 664

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 03:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
11:10pTREASURY WINE ESTATES : TWE affirms guidance for 2019 financial results
PU
06/13COUNTPLUS : Cba announces divestment of count financial
AQ
05/24TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 25 May 2..
PU
05/06TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Australia's Treasury Wines wins case against 'copycat' f..
RE
05/01TREASURY WINE ESTATES : TWE - Asia Depletions & Australian Vintage Update
PU
04/12TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Vasa Fitness Appoints Mindi Bridges Chief Marketing Offi..
AQ
03/26TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Updated Dividend Notification Form 26 March 2019
PU
03/18TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 12 March..
PU
03/18TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder 7 Ma..
PU
03/07TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 862 M
EBIT 2019 667 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 899 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 27,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
Capitalization 11 888 M
Chart TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
Duration : Period :
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,44  AUD
Last Close Price 16,56  AUD
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Tim Ford Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Young Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD10.68%7 962
CONSTELLATION BRANDS16.40%35 572
VINA CONCHA Y TORO SA--.--%1 435
C&C GROUP47.52%1 396
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%766
LAURENT-PERRIER-5.47%593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group