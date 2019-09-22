Log in
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD

(TWE)
Treasury Wine Estates : Updated Dividend Notification Form 23 September 2019

09/22/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

TWE - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday September 23, 2019

Reason for the Update

Section 4A.6 has been updated to include the DRP price

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

24004373862

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

TWE

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Section 4A.6 has been updated to include the DRP price

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday August 15, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday September 23, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

TWE

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday September 4, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday October 4, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.20000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.20000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.20000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday September 6, 2019 17:00:00

0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Monday September 9, 2019

Friday September 20, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of all shares traded on the ASX trading platform during the period of ten trading days commencing on the second trading day after the Record Date.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 18.56320

Friday October 4, 2019

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

Yes

4A.9a Minimum number of +securities required

for DRP participation

4A.9b Minimum amount for DRP participation

500

AUD

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Participation in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is limited to shareholders who, at the Record Date, are resident in

Australia.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.tweglobal.com/-/media/Files/Global/Shareholder-FAQs/Dividend-Reinvestment-Plan -Rules-2019.ashx?

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 02:36:03 UTC
