Treatt : 20/08/2018

Treatt PLC- TET Director/PDMR Shareholding Released 13:41 20-Aug-2018
RNS Number : 3224Y
Treatt PLC
20 August 2018
TREATT PLC
("Treatt" or "the Company")
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Details of the Director
a)
Name
-
1. Daemmon Reeve
-
2. Richard Hope
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
|
Treatt Plc
b)
LEI
213800G40JM9F7G9LG39
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
b)
Nature of transaction
1 and 2 purchased ordinary shares pursuant to dividend reinvestment plans to be held in:
|
1.
Treatt SIP Trustees Limited
2. a) Treatt SIP Trustees Limited
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1. 4.65
1. 9
2. a) 4.65
|
2. a) 24
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (Single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
|
f)
Place of the transaction
Contact details
Anita Steer Company Secretary ++ 44 1284 770028 END
