TREATT PLC (TET)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/20 01:02:25 pm
466 GBp   -1.89%
04:11pTREATT : 20/08/2018
PU
07/05TREATT PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/08TREATT : Half Year Results
PU
Treatt : 20/08/2018

08/20/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

Treatt PLC- TET Director/PDMR Shareholding Released 13:41 20-Aug-2018

RNS Number : 3224Y

Treatt PLC

20 August 2018

TREATT PLC

("Treatt" or "the Company")

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the Director

a)

Name

  • 1. Daemmon Reeve

  • 2. Richard Hope

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

  • 1. CEO

  • 2. CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Treatt Plc

b)

LEI

213800G40JM9F7G9LG39

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

b)

Nature of transaction

1 and 2 purchased ordinary shares pursuant to dividend reinvestment plans to be held in:

1.

Treatt SIP Trustees Limited

2. a) Treatt SIP Trustees Limited

  • b) Richard Hope

  • c) Halifax Share Dealing Limited

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. 4.65

1. 9

2. a) 4.65

  • b) 4.77

  • c) 4.76

2. a) 24

  • b) 4

  • c) 636

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (Single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

  • 1 & 2 a) & 2 b) 16 August 2018

  • 2 c) 17 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

  • 1 & 2 a) Outside a trading venue

  • 2 b) & 2 c) London Stock Exchange, XLON

Contact details

Anita Steer Company Secretary ++ 44 1284 770028 END

Disclaimer

Treatt plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:10:03 UTC
