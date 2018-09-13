Trecora Resources : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of high purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:

Singular Research Midwestern Values Conference

Location: Dallas

Date and Time: Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CT ( 10:00 a.m. ET )

* Sami Ahmad , CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Location: Dallas Date and Time: Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CT ( ) * , CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference

Location: New York City

Date and Time: Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

*Simon Upfill-Brown, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Singular or Sidoti representative.

There will be audio-only live webcasts for the following two conferences with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany webcasts will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to these webcasts please click on the links below:

Singular Research Midwestern Values Conference http://www.singularresearch.com/

Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/37490

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jean Marie Young

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

trecora@tpg-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-announces-upcoming-financial-conference-schedule-300711897.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources