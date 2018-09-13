Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trecora Resources    TREC

TRECORA RESOURCES (TREC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Trecora Resources : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of high purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule: 

  • Singular Research Midwestern Values Conference
    Location: Dallas 
    Date and Time: Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET)
    *Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
  • Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference
    Location: New York City
    Date and Time: Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. ET.
    *Simon Upfill-Brown, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. 

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsFoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Singular or Sidoti representative. 

There will be audio-only live webcasts for the following two conferences with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany webcasts will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to these webcasts please click on the links below:  

About Trecora Resources (TREC) 
TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company. 

Investor Relations Contact: 
Jean Marie Young 
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
212-481-2050 
trecora@tpg-ir.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-announces-upcoming-financial-conference-schedule-300711897.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRECORA RESOURCES
01:01pTRECORA RESOURCES : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule
PR
09/11TRECORA RESOURCES : Patrick D. Quarles Appointed to Trecora Resources Board of D..
AQ
09/07TRECORA RESOURCES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/07TRECORA RESOURCES : Patrick D. Quarles Appointed to Trecora Resources Board of D..
PR
08/13TRECORA RESOURCES (NYSE : TREC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain O..
AQ
08/06TRECORA RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/03TRECORA RESOURCES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03TRECORA RESOURCES : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule
PR
08/02TRECORA RESOURCES (NYSE : TREC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Ag..
AQ
08/01TRECORA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Trecora Resources (TREC) Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Confer.. 
08/05Trecora Resources (TREC) CEO Simon Upfill-Brown on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
08/02ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (08/02/2018) 
08/02Trecora Resources 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.