Trecora Resources : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

0
11/18/2019

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule: 

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsFoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

  • LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event
    Location: Los Angeles, CA
    Date and Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 8:20 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. PT (11:20 - 11:40 a.m. ET)
    * Pat Quarles, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their LD Micro representative. 

There will be an audio-only live webcast for the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast please click on the link below: 

About Trecora Resources (TREC) 
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.3% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company. 

Investor Relations Contact: 
Jason Finkelstein 
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
212-481-2050 
trecora@tpg-ir.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-announces-upcoming-financial-conference-schedule-300959693.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources


© PRNewswire 2019
