Trecora Resources : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of high purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Net loss for the year was $2.3 million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of $18 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in 2017. Revenues increased by about 17% to $288 million from 2017.

"Trecora's results in 2018, including the fourth quarter, were unacceptable. We have taken important steps to meaningfully improve our performance, and some of those steps have already begun to show results. We are prioritizing outcomes that most immediately impact our financial performance while building a foundation for the future," said Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a manufacturing company, first and foremost, our transformation begins at our plants. Dick Townsend joined the Company in June of last year as Chief Manufacturing Officer and immediately began implementing his plan focused on safe and reliable operations while providing quality products to our customers. I am pleased to report that we have worked injury free throughout our Company since October of last year, both a fundamental in manufacturing and a key leading indicator for reliable, low-cost operations.

"At the end of 2018 we executed a reorganization at our specialty petrochemicals facility in Silsbee, Texas lowering the operating costs at that facility by approximately $2.5 million per year. We have started to see the benefits from this action in January. We also returned the Advanced Reformer unit to operation in the first week of January, and it has continued to operate reliably.

"Our focus extends beyond manufacturing. We are pleased to welcome Joe Tanner as Senior Vice President of Commercial. Joe brings more than 30 years of experience in the chemicals industry to lead our commercial activities.

"Looking ahead, while demand for specialty petrochemicals in the oil sands market is comparably weaker, we see favorable demand dynamics across the balance of our core markets. We expect that our productivity efforts and the higher reliability of our assets will result in improved profitability in 2019," Mr. Quarles noted.

"Fourth quarter profitability was impacted by our inability to upgrade byproducts due to the catalyst replacement outage of the Advanced Reformer unit, the exiting of a custom processing relationship and higher operating costs. Overall, operational inefficiencies and associated costs largely drove poor fourth quarter and full year 2018 performance," commented Sami Ahmad, Trecora's Chief Financial Officer. "We recently completed a multi-year capital program. Going forward, our annual capex should be approximately $10 million. Free cash flow will be used mainly for debt reduction."

Mr. Quarles concluded, "We are actively making the operational and commercial changes necessary to drive more robust results going forward. We remain committed to monetizing AMAK, having recently entered into discussions with a leading global investment bank with strong mining expertise. We are committed to the safety of our employees, the reliability of our assets, the high quality of our products and the overall competitiveness of our Company. By prioritizing the most meaningful outcomes and implementing needed changes, we believe we will return Trecora to a higher and more sustainable level of financial performance."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $74.7 million compared with $66.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 13.2%. The increase in reported revenue was driven by a 9.8% increase in petrochemical sales volume and a 4.6% increase in the average sales price of specialty petrochemical products, in each case, compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $2.7 million, or 3.6% of total revenues, compared with $10.0 million, or 15.1% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating loss for the fourth quarter was $5.0 million compared with operating income of $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decline in gross profit margin is primarily driven by the inability to upgrade the Company's byproducts due to the catalyst replacement outage of the Advanced Reformer unit, the exit of a custom processing relationship and higher operating costs.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $3.3 million, or $(0.13) per share[1]. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $5.3 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared with a net income of $14.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Reported net loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 includes the impact of equity in losses from AMAK of $0.2 million and restructuring and severance expenses of approximately $2.3 million. The effect of these impacts was approximately $0.08 per diluted share on an after-tax basis. In 2017, equity in earnings of AMAK of $0.9 million along with a tax benefit from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of approximately $10.3 million had an estimated combined total impact of $0.44 per diluted share.

The Company received $5.3 million in cash from AMAK's partial repurchase of its outstanding shares from its existing shareholders. The Company's ownership in AMAK remains at 33.4%.

Specialty Petrochemicals

Specialty petrochemical volume in the fourth quarter was 25.1 million gallons compared with 21.6 million gallons in the third quarter of 2018, and 22.8 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2017. Prime product volume in the fourth quarter was 18.7 million gallons compared with 17.0 million gallons in the third quarter of 2018, and 17.1 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2017. Byproduct volume increased 39.5% sequentially and 12.2% year-over-year, to 6.4 million gallons. During the Advanced Reformer unit outage for catalyst replacement in the fourth quarter, sales of byproducts were at prices much below the cost of feed resulting in significantly lower byproduct margins compared to third quarter 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, the fourth quarter was impacted by the exit from a custom processing relationship and higher operating costs. Net income declined to a loss of $2.4 million as compared to income of $2.5 million in the third quarter and $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $2.0 million as compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply THREE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2018 2017 % Change Product sales $64,669 $56,176 15% Processing fees 1,147 1,788 (36%) Gross revenues $65,816 $57,964 14% Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 2,366 10,217 (77%)







Operating profit (loss) (546) 8,591 (106%) Net profit (loss) before taxes (1,769) 8,171 (122%) Depreciation and amortization 2,912 1,626 79% Adjusted EBITDA 2,043 10,398 (80%) Capital expenditures 6,057 10,366 (42%)

Specialty Waxes

The specialty waxes segment generated revenues of $8.6 million in the fourth quarter, a $1.1 million decrease from the third quarter of 2018, and a $0.6 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue included $6.3 million of wax product sales, down 9.7% from third quarter, and up 20.1% from fourth quarter 2017. Wax sales volumes declined approximately 10.3% from third quarter 2018 and increased 14.2% when compared with fourth quarter 2017. Revenue also included $2.4 million of custom processing fees, down 15.2% from third quarter of 2018, and down 15.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply THREE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2018 2017 % Change Product sales $6,262 $5,213 20% Processing fees 2,373 2,801 (15%) Gross revenues $8,635 $8,014 8% Operating loss before depreciation and amortization (20) (1,004) 98% Operating loss (1,376) (2,360) 42% Net loss before taxes (1,734) (2,775) 38% Depreciation and amortization 1,356 1,356 - Adjusted EBITDA (111) (1,200) 91% Capital expenditures 138 1,968 (93%)

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company ("AMAK")

Trecora reported equity in losses of AMAK of approximately $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company received $5.3 million in cash from AMAK's partial repurchase of its outstanding shares from its existing shareholders. The Company's ownership in AMAK was not impacted and remains at 33.4%.

2018 Full Year Results

For the year, Trecora generated total revenue of $287.9 million compared with revenue of $245.1 million in the prior year.

Gross profit for 2018 was $27.8 million compared with $41.6 million in 2017. The gross profit margin for the year was 9.7% compared with 17.0% in 2017.

Net loss for the full year of 2018 was $2.3 million compared with net income of $18.0 million in 2017. Diluted EPS was $(0.10)[2] compared with $0.72 in 2017. Net loss in 2018 was negatively affected by equity in losses of AMAK of $0.9 million as well as restructuring and severance expenses of $2.3 million for an estimated combined impact of $(0.10) per diluted share on an after-tax basis. In 2017, net income was negatively affected by equity in losses of AMAK of $4.3 million but positively impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by $10.3 million for an estimated combined benefit of $0.28 per diluted share on an after-tax basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2018 was $20.3 million compared with $31.7 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.1% in 2018 compared with 12.9% in 2017. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily driven by operating issues with the Advanced Reformer unit and higher operating costs including higher logistics. Adjusted EBITDA, among other things, excludes restructuring and severance expenses of $2.3 million.

Specialty Petrochemicals

Overall, the Company's worldwide specialty petrochemical demand increased during 2018 compared to 2017. Product sales revenue increased 19.3% driven primarily by volume growth of 7.6%. Generally, product prices also increased compared to 2017 primarily due to higher feedstock costs in 2018. The Company continued to emphasize its competitive advantages achieved through its high-quality products and outstanding customer service and responsiveness.

Specialty petrochemical volume in 2018 was 89.6 million gallons compared with 83.3 million gallons in 2017. Prime product volume in 2018 was 69.4 million gallons compared with 64.0 million gallons in 2017. Byproduct volume, which is sold at lower margins, increased 4.7% year-over-year to 20.2 million gallons.

Dollar amount in thousands – rounding may apply YEAR ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2018 2017 % Change Product sales $ 242,763 $ 203,515 19% Processing fees 6,916 6,866 1% Net revenues 249,679 210,381 19% Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 23,021 36,511 (37%) Operating profit 14,089 30,201 (53%) Net profit before taxes 10,705 27,852 (62%) Depreciation and amortization 8,932 6,310 42% Adjusted EBITDA 22,744 36,705 (38%) Capital expenditures 22,431 37,569 (40%)

Specialty Waxes

The Company's specialty waxes segment generated revenues of $38.3 million, up 10.0% from $34.8 million in 2017. Wax sales continued to experience strong growth both domestically and in exports to Latin America and Europe. Full year wax sales volume increased 5.3% compared to the same period a year ago.

Dollar amount in thousands – rounding may apply YEAR ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2018 2017 % Change Product sales $ 27,017 $ 23,819 13% Processing fees 11,236 10,943 3% Net revenues 38,253 34,762 10% Operating profit (loss) before depreciation and amortization 1,949 (35) 5,669% Operating loss (3,427) (4,624) 26% Net loss before taxes (4,660) (5,238) 117% Depreciation and amortization 5,376 4,589 17% Adjusted EBITDA 1,785 (269) 764% Capital expenditures 2,854 14,015 (80%)

Earnings Call

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2017 ASSETS (thousands of dollars) Current Assets





Cash $ 6,735



$ 3,028

Trade receivables, net 27,112



25,779

Inventories 16,539



18,450

Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,664



3,645

Taxes receivable 182



5,584

Total current assets 55,232



56,486









Plant, pipeline and equipment, net 194,657



182,521









Goodwill 21,798



21,798

Intangible assets, net 18,947



20,808

Investment in AMAK 38,746



45,125

Mineral properties in the United States 588



588









TOTAL ASSETS $ 329,968



$ 327,326

LIABILITIES





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 19,106



$ 18,347

Accrued liabilities 5,439



3,961

Current portion of post-retirement benefit 19



305

Current portion of long-term debt 4,194



8,061

Current portion of other liabilities 733



870

Total current liabilities 29,491



31,544









Long-term debt, net of current portion 98,288



91,021

Post-retirement benefit, net of current portion 358



897

Other liabilities, net of current portion 994



1,611

Deferred income taxes 15,676



17,242

Total liabilities 144,807



142,315









EQUITY





Common stock‑authorized 40 million shares of $0.10 par value; issued 24.6 and 24.5 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively, and outstanding 24.5 and 24.3 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively 2,463



2,451

Additional paid-in capital 58,294



56,012

Common stock in treasury, at cost (8)



(196)

Retained earnings 124,123



126,455

Total Trecora Resources Stockholders' Equity 184,872



184,722

Noncontrolling Interest 289



289

Total equity 185,161



185,011









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 329,968



$ 327,326



TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



UNAUDITED







THREE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

2018 2017

2018 2017







(unaudited)



(thousands of dollars) REVENUES









Petrochemical and product sales 70,899 61,389

269,780 227,334 Processing fees 3,770 4,589

18,152 17,809

74,669 65,978

287,932 245,143 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES









Cost of petrochemical, product sales, and processing (including depreciation and amortization of $4,138, $2,778, $13,618, and $10,089, respectively) 71,975 56,012

260,114 203,582











GROSS PROFIT 2,694 9,966

27,818 41,561











GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES









General and administrative 5,180 4,966

22,396 22,587 Restructuring and severance 2,347 -

2,347 - Depreciation 148 217

740 872

7,675 5,183

25,483 23,459











OPERATING INCOME (4,981) 4,783

2,335 18,102











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest expense (1,483) (822)

(4,100) (2,931) Loss on extinguishment of debt - -

(315) - Equity in earnings (losses) of AMAK (229) 900

(901) (4,261) Miscellaneous expense (117) (18)

(158) (60)

(1,829) 60

(5,474) (7,252)











INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (6,810) 4,843

(3,139) 10,850











INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT 1,520 9,129

807 7,159











NET INCOME (LOSS) (5,290) 13,972

(2,332) 18,009











NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST - -

- -











NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRECORA RESOURCES (5,290) 13,972

(2,332) 18,009











Basic Earnings per Common Share









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Trecora Resources (dollars) $ (0.22) $ 0.58

$ (0.10) $ 0.74











Basic Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 24,545 24,308

24,438 24,294











Diluted Earnings per Common Share









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Trecora Resources (dollars) $ (0.22) $ 0.56

$ (0.10) $ 0.72











Diluted Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 24,545 25,202

24,438 25,129

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES(1)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (thousands of dollars; rounding may apply)



THREE MONTHS ENDED 12/31/18

THREE MONTHS ENDED 12/31/17

SPEC.

WAX SPEC.

PETRO. CORP TREC

SPEC.

WAX SPEC.

PETRO. CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $(1,734) $(2,435) $(1,120) $(5,290)

$(2,775) $17,755 $(1,008) $13,972 Interest 267 1,215 - 1,483

219 601 2 822 Taxes - 351 (1,871) (1,520)

- (9,584) 455 (9,129) Depreciation and amortization 24 107 18 148

22 182 13 217 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 1,333 2,805 - 4,138

1,334 1,444 - 2,778 EBITDA (111) 2,043 (2,973) (1,041)

(1,200) 10,398 (538) 8,660 Share based compensation - - 420 420

- - 702 702 Restructuring & Severance Expenses - - 2,347 2,347

- - - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - -

- - - - Equity in losses of AMAK - - 229 229

- - (900) (900) Adjusted EBITDA $(111) $2,043 $23 $1,955

$(1,200) $10,398 $(736) $8,462



















Revenue 8,635 66,034 - 74,669

8,014 57,964 - 65,978 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1.3)% 3.1%

2.6%

(15.0)% 17.9%

12.8%





















TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 12/31/18

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 12/31/17

SPEC.

WAX SPEC.

PETRO. CORP TREC

SPEC.

WAX SPEC.

PETRO. CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $(4,660) $7,967 $(5,638) $(2,332)

$(5,308) $31,751 $(8,434) $18,009 Interest 1,069 3,107 (77) 4,100

450 2,474 7 2,931 Taxes - 2,738 (3,545) (807)

- (3,830) (3,329) (7,159) Depreciation and amortization 92 599 50 740

86 724 62 872 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 5,285 8,333 - 13,618

4,503 5,586 - 10,089 EBITDA 1,785 22,744 (9,210) 15,319

(269) 36,705 (11,694) 24,742 Share based compensation - - 1,422 1,422

- - 2,707 2,707 Restructuring & Severance Expenses - - 2,347 2,347

- - - - Losses on Extinguishment of Debt - - 315 315

- - - - Equity in losses of AMAK - - 901 901

- - 4,261 4,261 Adjusted EBITDA $1,785 $22,744 $(4,225) $20,304

$(269) $36,705 $(4,726) $31,710



















Revenue 38,253 249,897 (218) 287,932

34,763 210,380

245,143 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.7% 9.1%

7.1%

(0.8)% 17.4%

12.9%

Adjusted Net Income and Estimated EPS Impact (thousands of dollars, except per share amounts; rounding may apply)



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2018 2017

2018 2017 Net Income (Loss) $ (5,290) $ 13,972

$ (2,332) $ 18,009











Restructuring & severance expenses $2,347 -

$2,347 - Equity in losses (earnings) of AMAK 229 (900)

901 4,261 Taxes at statutory rate of 21% (541) 189

(682) (895) Tax effected adjustments 2,035 (711)

2,566 3,366 Tax rate change benefit - (10,307)

- (10,307) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (3,255) $ 13,261

$ 234 $ 21,375 Diluted weighted average number of shares 24,545 25,202

24,438 25,129 Estimated effect on diluted EPS (tax effected adjustments/diluted weighted average number of shares) ($0.08) $0.44

($0.10) $0.28



(1) This press release includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

