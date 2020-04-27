Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trecora Resources    TREC

TRECORA RESOURCES

(TREC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trecora Resources : to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 07:06am EDT

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

Toll-free dial-in number:

+1-866-417-5724

International dial-in number:

+1-409-217-8234

Conference ID:

8798645

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/biiej38p

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through May 8, 2020.

Toll-free replay number:

+1 855-859-2056

International replay number:

+1 404-537-3406

Replay PIN number:

8798645

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 28.3% owner of AMAK, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
trecora@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-to-host-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-wednesday-may-6-301047303.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRECORA RESOURCES
07:06aTRECORA RESOURCES : to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wedne..
PR
04/13TRECORA RESOURCES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13TRECORA RESOURCES : Enters Into Multi-Year Contract Extension for the Supply of ..
PR
03/30TRECORA RESOURCES : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
03/27TRECORA RESOURCES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27TRECORA RESOURCES : Provides Corporate Update
PR
03/10TRECORA RESOURCES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09TRECORA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/09TRECORA RESOURCES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
PR
02/26TRECORA RESOURCES : Enters Into Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement with Odyss..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group