Trecora Resources : to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 10

02/24/2020 | 07:06am EST

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after market close on Monday, March 9, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 10 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsFoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

Date:                                                Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Time:                                               10:00 a.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number:               +1-866-417-5724
International dial-in number:       +1-409-217-8234
Conference ID:                               4490957
Webcast:                                         https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rx3xskog

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through March 12, 2020.

Toll-free replay number:               +1 855-859-2056
International replay number:       +1 404-537-3406
Replay PIN number:                      4490957

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.3% owner of AMAK, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
trecora@tpg-ir.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-earnings-conference-call-on-tuesday-march-10-301009598.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources


© PRNewswire 2020
