Bonnell Aluminum : Doing its Part to Help Flatten the Curve of COVID-19 Outbreak

04/15/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

As the COVID-19 situation rapidly evolves, Bonnell Aluminum, a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG), remains focused on protecting the health and safety of its workforce while ensuring there is no disruption to the supply of its extruded aluminum components to the various manufacturers of critical products.

Bonnell Aluminum is currently extruding, fabricating and finishing parts used for FEMA tents, temporary hospital structures, hospital beds and equipment, makeshift isolation centers, food processing, emergency response facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and water management facilities.

“Given the wide range of products we make that are critical to our nation’s infrastructure, we have a huge responsibility to support the demand for essential products intended to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and we must do so in a way that does not compromise the health and safety of our employees,” commented Brook Hamilton, President of Bonnell Aluminum. “Our leadership team has been focused on making our company as responsive as possible to meet the demand for these essential products, despite challenging conditions at every level of the supply chain.”

Carl Czarnik, Vice President Operations, added, “We are truly inspired by our employees who are working in unusually stressful conditions each day to make sure that critical orders are shipped and delivered as quickly as possible.”

To ensure the health and safety of its employees during these challenging times, the Company has implemented a wide range of best practices throughout its manufacturing locations, including enhanced personal protective equipment, employee temperature checks, staggered crews, regular sanitization of work stations, regular handwashing, social distancing, and mandatory 14-day employee quarantine for those with direct exposure to COVID-19. Colleagues who can perform their duties and responsibilities from home have done so with remarkable team spirit.

About Bonnell Aluminum

Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions serving the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in Newnan GA, Carthage TN, Niles MI, Elkhart IN, and Clearfield, UT.

For additional information about us, please visit www.bonnellaluminum.com.

###


© Business Wire 2020
