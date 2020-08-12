Tredegar : 2Q 2020 Quarterly Highlights and Investor Presentation
08/12/2020 | 01:18pm EDT
2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
August 11, 2020
Tredegar Corporation
2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
(in millions, except per share data)
2Q 2020
2Q 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Net Sales1
$211.2
$239.4
$430.9
$478.8
Net Income from
$14.1
$11.7
$25.4
$19.0
Ongoing Operations2
Diluted EPS from
$0.42
$0.35
$0.76
$0.57
Ongoing Operations2
"Overall financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were favorable despite COVID-19, which mainly had an adverse impact on our aluminum extrusions business. While our surface protection, flexible packaging and personal care businesses have performed well under COVID-19 to date, its future impact is uncertain.
Our top priority continues to be the safety of our employees. Our balance sheet remains strong, with cash exceeding debt at the end of the second quarter by $5.9 million for the first time since the acquisition of Terphane in October of 2011.
I'd like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times."
--
See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.
Aluminum Extrusions (Bonnell Aluminum)
2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
Second Quarter Performance
Year-to-Date Performance
(in millions)
2Q 20
2Q 19
(in millions)
YTD 20
YTD 19
Volume (lbs.)
43.8
53.1
(18)%
Volume (lbs.)
91.1
106.8
(15)%
Net Sales1
$106.1
$136.8
(22)%
Net Sales1
$223.9
$275.8
(19)%
Ongoing Operations:
Ongoing Operations:
EBITDA
$13.3
$18.6
(28)%
EBITDA
$25.0
$34.8
(28)%
Less: D&A
$(4.3)
$(4.1)
Less: D&A
$(8.4)
$(8.2)
EBIT2
$9.0
$14.5
(38)%
EBIT2
16.6
$26.6
(38)%
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Other Highlights
Lower EBITDA from ongoing operations versus 2Q19 due to:
Lower sales volume ($6.0M), higher labor and employee-related costs ($1.0M), partially offset by higher pricing ($3.1M); and
The timing of the flowthrough under the first-infirst-out method of aluminum raw materials costs, previously acquired at higher prices in a quickly dropping commodity pricing environment resulted in a charge of $2.1M in 2Q20 vs. a charge of $0.4M in 2Q19.
Sales volume in the specialty and automotive markets, which represent ~32% and 9% of 2019 sales, respectively, experienced double-digit declines for the period. Non-residential building and construction shipments were relatively flat, but the Company expects a decline in its shipments for this end market, potentially beginning later this year as a result of COVID-19-related reduced demand.
See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020(beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.
1
PE Films(includes Personal Care, Surface Protection & Films for Other Markets)
2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
Second Quarter Performance
Year-to-Date Performance
(in millions)
2Q 20
2Q 19
(in millions)
YTD 20
YTD 19
Volume (lbs.)
25.8
25.5
1%
Volume (lbs.)
53.3
51.3
4%
Net Sales1
$71.0
$69.2
3%
Net Sales1
$142.3
$135.9
5%
Ongoing Operations:
Ongoing Operations:
EBITDA
$15.3
$11.2
37%
EBITDA
$29.5
$17.7
67%
Less: D&A
$(3.8)
$(3.4)
Less: D&A
$(7.5)
$(7.0)
EBIT2
$11.5
$7.8
49%
EBIT2
$22.0
$10.7
106%
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Other Highlights
• Higher EBITDA from ongoing operations vs. 2Q 2019
• Net sales in Surface Protection increased versus 2Q 2019
primarily as a result of:
due to higher volume.
• A $0.7M increase from Surface Protection primarily
• Surface Protection EBITDA for 2Q20 and 2Q19 were the
due to higher volume and mix ($1.6M), partially
two highest on record. A possible customer product
offset by lower productivity ($0.5M) and higher R&D
transition continues to be delayed (further discussed in
and other expenses ($0.3M); and
Customer Transitions in Personal Care and Surface
• A $2.5M increase from Personal Care, primarily
Protection on page 5).
• Net sales decreased in Personal Care primarily due to
due to favorable product mix ($1.2M), lower freight
costs ($0.7M), a benefit from the timing of resin
unfavorable pricing.
pass-throughs ($1.3M), partially offset by
• See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated
unfavorable net foreign exchange impact ($0.5M).
August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed
information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.
1
PE Films
Customer Transitions in Surface Protection and Personal Care
The Company previously reported a significant customer product transition for the Personal Care component of PE Films. Annual sales for this product declined from approximately $70 million in 2018 to $30 million in 2019. The Company extended an arrangement with this customer that is expected to generate sales of this product at approximately 2019 levels through at least 2022.
Personal Care had approximately break-even EBITDA from ongoing operations in 2019 as competitive pressures resulted in missed sales and margin goals. Personal Care continues to focus on new business development and cost reduction initiatives in an effort to improve profitability.
The Company previously reported the risk that a portion of its film products used in surface protection applications could be made obsolete by possible future customer product transitions to less costly alternative processes or materials. These transitions principally relate to one customer. The full transition continues to encounter delays, resulting in higher than expected sales to this customer in the last four quarters.
The Company estimates that during the next four quarters the adverse impact on EBITDA from ongoing operations from this customer shift versus the last four quarters ended June 30, 2020 could possibly be $14 million. To offset the potential adverse impact, the Company is aggressively pursuing and making progress generating sales from new surface protection products, applications and customers.
Flexible Packaging Films (Terphane)
2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
Second Quarter Performance
Year-to-Date Performance
(in millions)
2Q20
2Q19
(in millions)
YTD 20
YTD 19
Volume (lbs.)
29.2
26.5
10%
Volume (lbs.)
55.0
51.9
6%
Net Sales1
$34.1
$33.4
2%
Net Sales1
$64.7
$67.1
(4)%
Ongoing Operations:
Ongoing Operations:
EBITDA
$6.5
$2.9
124%
EBITDA
$13.1
$6.1
115%
Less: D&A
(0.4)
(0.4)
Less: D&A
(0.9)
(0.7)
EBIT2
$6.1
$2.4
154%
EBIT2
$12.2
$5.4
126%
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Other Highlights
Higher EBITDA from ongoing operations vs. 2Q 2019 primarily as a result:
Lower raw material costs ($4.0M), higher sales volume ($1.1M) and the benefit from production efficiencies resulting in lower variable costs ($0.7M), partially offset by lower selling prices ($2.6M);
Net favorable foreign currency translation of Real- denominated operating costs ($0.6M); and
Foreign currency transaction losses of $0.3M in 2Q 2020 versus losses of $0.1 in 2Q 2019.
Net sales in 2Q 2020 increased versus 2Q 2019 primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by lower selling prices from the pass-through of lower resin costs.
Terphane has experienced strong demand for food packaging materials in the COVID-19 environment, with high demand in the U.S. and Europe for value- added products. See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.
Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.
Tredegar Corporation
2020 Year-to-Date Financial Highlights
($ in millions)
Cash Flows from Operations
Capital Expenditures
Dividends Paid
Net Debt (Cash)1
Leverage ratio2
$36.1 $8.8 $8.0
$(5.9)
0.35x
Appendix
Tredegar at a Glance
Major Product Groups
Primary End Markets
Customers
Competitors
Aluminum Extrusions
Building and Construction: Curtain walls and
Glazing contractors and
Hydro North America,
Custom aluminum extrusion profile,
custom-designed and manufactured,
storefronts, commercial windows & doors, commercial
fabricators
Kaiser Aluminum, Pannex,
with value-added service options
canopies and walkway covers, commercial atriums,
Magnode, Sierra,
including anodizing, painting and
geodesic domes, skylights and space frame structures,
Western Extrusions Corp,
fabricating for key markets of:
demountable wall and panel systems, shower and tub
Personal Care - Components for Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence and Feminine Hygiene Pads
19
PE Films
Annual Historical Financials
Net Sales1 ($ in millions)
EBITDA from Ongoing Ops ($ in millions)
$600
$400 386331 352 332
$200
$0
273 279
$80
63
56
51
50
39
$40
38
$0
2
2
20152 20162 2017 2018 2019 TTM
Volume(lbs. in millions)
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM
Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)
200
160
139 139
100
0
124
105 107
$40
$30
21
26
22
24
$20
15
16
$10
$0
20152
2016 2
2017
2018
2019
TTM
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM
Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.
Includes sales associated with lost business and product transitions for certain personal care materials. Excluding these sales, pro forma estimates for sales, adjusted EBITDA and volume are net sales of $347M, adjusted EBITDA of $53M and volume of 150M lbs. in 2015 and net sales of $322M, adjusted EBITDA of $40M and volume of 137M lbs. in 2016.
Flexible Packaging Films
Business Profile
$132 million TTM Net Sales1
26% North America
Key Growth Drivers
Growing end-user demand for convenience foods, lighter packaging and branded consumer products
3% Europe &
Other
71% Latin America
Packaging innovation driving demand for flexible packaging
Customers
Global and regional food and consumer goods packaging producers, converters and industrial producers
Primary End Use Markets
Perishable and non-perishable food packaging
Non-foodpackaging and industrial applications
1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.
Flexible Packaging Films
End-Use and Value-Add Products
22
Flexible Packaging Films
Annual Historical Financials
Net Sales1 ($ in millions)
EBITDA from Ongoing Ops ($ in millions)
$200
105 108 108
$100
$0
124 134 132
22
$20
1515
11 11
$108
$0
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM
Volume(lbs. in millions)
150
100
90
89
99
105
109
82
50
0
2015
2016
2017 2018 2019
TTM
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM
Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)
$15
$10
9
7
$5
4
3
4
5
$0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM
1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.
Tredegar Corporation
Annual Historical Financials
Net Sales1 ($ in millions)
$1,200
866
928
1029
937
888
$900
799
$600
$300
$0
20154
20164
2017
2018
2019
TTM
Earnings Per Share from Ongoing Ops3
$2.00
$1.43
$1.32
$1.50
$1.01
$0.91
$1.13
$1.00
$0.69
$0.50
$0.00
2015
2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM
Consolidated EBITDA from Ongoing Ops2 ($ in millions)
$150
90
95
101
88
96
$100
69
$50
$0
20154
20164
2017
2018
2019
TTM
Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)
$80
$60
33
45
44
41
51
35
$40
$20
$0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
TTM
Reflects inclusion of Futura subsequent to its acquisition date (2/15/2017).
Tredegar Corporation
Capital Expenditures - History & Projections
($ in millions)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Projection2
Aluminum Extrusions
$8.1
$15.9
$25.7
$13.0
$17.9
$12
PE Films
21.2
25.8
15.0
22.0
23.9
13
Flexible Packaging
3.5
3.4
3.6
5.4
8.9
6
Corporate
-
0.4
0.1
0.4
0.2
-
Total
$32.8
$45.5
$44.4
$40.8
$50.9
$31
% Net Sales1
3.8%
5.7%
4.8%
4.0%
5.4%
2020 Capital Expenditures Projections include:
For Aluminum Extrusions: Initial investment for multi-year project to migrate to a single ERP system ($2M which reflects a delay in activity because of COVID-19), Infrastructure upgrades at Newnan, GA and Carthage, TN facilities ($2M)
For PE Films: $2M to complete a new scale-up line in Surface Protection to improve development and speed to market for new products; $2M for other development projects
For Flexible Packaging Films: New capacity for value-add products and productivity projects ($1M)
Capital expenditures to support continuity of current operations planned at approximately $9M for Aluminum Extrusions, $9M for PE Films, and $5M for Flexible Packaging Films
Tredegar Corporation
Cash Flow
($ in millions)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Cash Flows from
$77
$51
$74
$49
$88
$98
$116
Operations
Capital
80
45
33
45
44
41
51
Expenditures
Free Cash Flow1
(3)
6
41
4
44
57
65
Dividends
9
11
14
14
15
15
15
Acquisitions
0
0
0
0
87
0
0
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this presentation may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Notes:
1. Net sales represent sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. Net sales on a consolidated basis is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance w ith U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), and it is not intended to represent sales as defined by U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net sales on a consolidated basis to sales is show n below :
(In millions)
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Aluminum Extrusions
$136.8
$129.5
$124.3
$117.9
$106.1
PE Films
69.2
69.8
67.0
71.3
71.0
Flexible Packaging Films
33.4
34.9
32.0
30.6
34.1
Net sales on a consolidated basis
239.4
234.2
223.3
219.7
211.2
Add back freight
8.9
9.0
9.2
8.6
7.5
Sales as show n in consolidated statements of income
$248.2
$243.2
$232.4
$228.3
$218.7
(In millions)
TTM
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Aluminum Extrusions
$375.5
$360.1
$466.8
$573.1
$529.6
$477.8
PE Films
385.6
331.1
352.5
332.5
272.8
279.1
Flexible Packaging Films
105.3
108.0
108.3
123.8
133.9
131.6
Net sales on a consolidated basis
866.3
799.2
927.6
1,029.4
936.3
888.5
Add back freight
29.8
29.1
33.7
36.0
36.1
34.2
Sales as show n in consolidated statements of income
$896.1
$828.3
$961.3
$1,065.5
$972.4
$922.7
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Notes (continued):
2.
Summary Financial Information
Years Ended December 31
TTM Ended
June 30,
(in millions)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Income and expense relating to ongoing operations:
Total EBITDA for segments (a)
$
118.7
$
97.6
$
122.2
$
127.7
$
118.2
$
127.2
Pension expense
(12.2)
(11.0)
(10.2)
(10.4)
(9.5)
(11.8)
Corporate expenses
(16.4)
(17.9)
(16.6)
(16.3)
(20.9)
(19.7)
Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations ("Consolidated EBITDA") (b)
Accelerated trade name amortization (2019) and goodw ill impairment charges (2015, 2018 & 2020)
(44.5)
-
-
(38.2)
(7.8)
(18.2)
Other
(2.0)
3.7
11.3
(4.4)
(6.2)
(5.2)
Net income (loss) as reported under GAAP
$
(32.1)
$
24.5
$
38.3
$
24.8
$
48.3
$
2.9
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Summary Financial Information (continued)Notes:
Tredegar's presentation of segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from ongoing operations ("EBITDA from ongoing operations") aligns with key metrics used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker under Accounting Standards Codification 280. For additional information, refer to Note 5, Business Segments, of the Notes to Financial Statements in Tredegar's Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Tredegar's presentation of Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations and net income from ongoing operations are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of special items, which Tredegar defines for this purpose as gains or losses associated with plant shutdowns, asset impairments and restructurings, gains or losses from the sale of assets, goodwill impairment charges and other items (which includes unrealized gains and losses for an investment accounted for under the fair value method). Consolidated EBITDA
from ongoing operations also excludes net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation & amortization and stock option-based compensation costs.
Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations and net income from ongoing operations are key financial and analytical measures used by management to gauge the operating performance of Tredegar's ongoing operations, its borrowing capacity and its estimated enterprise value. They are not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow or net income as defined by GAAP. A reconciliation is provided above
of these ongoing non-GAAP measures to net income as reported under GAAP.
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure included in the reconciliation of segment financial information to consolidated results for the Company. It is not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by GAAP. EBIT is a widely understood and utilized metric that is meaningful to certain investors. We believe that including this financial metric in the reconciliation of management's performance metric, as shown on page 21 of the 2020 Form 10-Q, EBITDA from ongoing operations, provides useful information to those investors that primarily utilize EBIT to analyze the Company's core operations.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Notes (continued):
4. The after-tax effects of losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings and gains or losses from the sale of assets and other items (w hich
includes unrealized gains and losses for an investment accounted for under the fair value method) have been presented separately and removed from income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share as reported under U.S. GAAP to determine Tredegar's presentation of net income and earnings per share from ongoing operations. Net income and earnings per share from ongoing operations are key financial and analytical measures used by Tredegar to gauge the financial performance of its ongoing operations. They are not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share as defined by U.S. GAAP. They exclude items that w e believe do not relate to Tredegar's ongoing operations. A reconciliation is show n below :
(in millions, except per share data)
TTM
Net income (loss) as reported under U.S. GAAP
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
$
(32.1)
$
24.5
$
38.3
$
24.8
$
48.3
$
2.9
After tax effects of:
(Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings
3.0
3.1
1.4
3.8
(1.3)
(2.9)
(Gains) losses from sale of assets and other
17.7
(4.9)
(96.8)
(19.5)
(17.2)
25.7
Goodw ill impairment charge (2015, 2018 & 2020) and accelerated trade name amortization (2019)
44.5
-
-
38.2
7.8
18.2
Terphane asset impairment loss
-
-
87.2
-
-
-
Net income from ongoing operations
$
33.1
$
22.7
$
30.1
$
47.3
$
37.6
$
43.9
Earnings (loss) per share under GAAP (diluted)
$
(0.99)
$
0.75
$
1.16
$
0.75
$
1.45
$
0.09
After tax effects of:
(Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings
0.09
0.09
0.04
0.12
(0.04)
(0.09)
(Gains) losses from sale of assets and other
0.54
(0.15)
(2.94)
(0.59)
(0.51)
0.78
Goodw ill impairment charge (2015, 2018 & 2020) and accelerated trade name amortization (2019)
1.37
-
-
1.15
0.23
0.55
Terphane asset impairment loss
-
-
2.65
-
-
-
Earnings per share from ongoing operations (diluted)
$
1.01
$
0.69
$
0.91
$
1.43
$
1.13
$
1.33
Net income (loss) as reported under U.S. GAAP
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
$
14.5
$
17.1
$
(3.1)
$
(22.3)
$
11.2
After tax effects of:
(Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings
1.1
(4.2)
0.9
0.4
-
(Gains) losses from sale of assets and other
(3.9)
(3.5)
3.6
22.7
2.9
Trade name accelerated amortization
-
1.9
5.8
-
-
Goodw ill impairment
-
-
-
10.5
-
Net income from ongoing operations
$
11.7
$
11.4
$
7.2
$
11.3
$
14.1
Earnings (loss) per share under GAAP (diluted)
$
0.44
$
0.51
$
(0.09)
$
(0.67)
$
0.33
After tax effects of:
(Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings
0.03
(0.13)
0.03
0.01
-
(Gains) losses from sale of assets and other
(0.12)
(0.10)
0.11
0.68
0.09
Trade name accelerated amortization
-
0.06
0.17
-
-
Goodw ill impairment
-
-
-
0.32
-
Earnings per share from ongoing operations (diluted)
