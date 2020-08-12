Tredegar : 2Q 2020 Quarterly Highlights and Investor Presentation 0 08/12/2020 | 01:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Pursuant to federal securities regulations, we have set forth cautionary statements relating to those forward-looking statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge readers to review and carefully consider these cautionary statements and the other disclosures we make in our filings with the SEC. This presentation contains financial measures that are not determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or more meaningful than measures of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of those financial measures to GAAP financial measures is included under "Supplemental Information" in this presentation and is available on the company's website at www.tredegar.comunder "Investors." The report speaks as of the date thereof. Tredegar is not, and should not be deemed to be, updating or reaffirming any information contained therein. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based. 1 Tredegar Corporation 2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results (in millions, except per share data) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Net Sales1 $211.2 $239.4 $430.9 $478.8 Net Income from $14.1 $11.7 $25.4 $19.0 Ongoing Operations2 Diluted EPS from $0.42 $0.35 $0.76 $0.57 Ongoing Operations2 See Note 1 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 3 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure. "Overall financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were favorable despite COVID-19, which mainly had an adverse impact on our aluminum extrusions business. While our surface protection, flexible packaging and personal care businesses have performed well under COVID-19 to date, its future impact is uncertain. Our top priority continues to be the safety of our employees. Our balance sheet remains strong, with cash exceeding debt at the end of the second quarter by $5.9 million for the first time since the acquisition of Terphane in October of 2011. I'd like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times." -- 2 See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.

Lower sales volume ($6.0M), higher labor and employee-related costs ($1.0M), partially offset by higher pricing ($3.1M); and

Lower sales volume ($6.0M), higher labor and employee-related costs ($1.0M), partially offset by higher pricing ($3.1M); and The timing of the flowthrough under the first-infirst-out method of aluminum raw materials costs, previously acquired at higher prices in a quickly dropping commodity pricing environment resulted in a charge of $2.1M in 2Q20 vs. a charge of $0.4M in 2Q19. Sales volume in the specialty and automotive markets, which represent ~32% and 9% of 2019 sales, respectively, experienced double-digit declines for the period. Non-residential building and construction shipments were relatively flat, but the Company expects a decline in its shipments for this end market, potentially beginning later this year as a result of COVID-19-related reduced demand. See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.

double-digit declines for the period. Non-residential building and construction shipments were relatively flat, but the Company expects a decline in its shipments for this end market, potentially beginning later this year as a result of COVID-19-related reduced demand. See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar. 3 1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. 2 See Note 3 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure. PE Films (includes Personal Care, Surface Protection & Films for Other Markets) 2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results Second Quarter Performance Year-to-Date Performance (in millions) 2Q 20 2Q 19 (in millions) YTD 20 YTD 19 Volume (lbs.) 25.8 25.5 1% Volume (lbs.) 53.3 51.3 4% Net Sales1 $71.0 $69.2 3% Net Sales1 $142.3 $135.9 5% Ongoing Operations: Ongoing Operations: EBITDA $15.3 $11.2 37% EBITDA $29.5 $17.7 67% Less: D&A $(3.8) $(3.4) Less: D&A $(7.5) $(7.0) EBIT2 $11.5 $7.8 49% EBIT2 $22.0 $10.7 106% Second Quarter Financial Highlights Other Highlights • Higher EBITDA from ongoing operations vs. 2Q 2019 • Net sales in Surface Protection increased versus 2Q 2019 primarily as a result of: due to higher volume. • A $0.7M increase from Surface Protection primarily • Surface Protection EBITDA for 2Q20 and 2Q19 were the due to higher volume and mix ($1.6M), partially two highest on record. A possible customer product offset by lower productivity ($0.5M) and higher R&D transition continues to be delayed (further discussed in and other expenses ($0.3M); and Customer Transitions in Personal Care and Surface • A $2.5M increase from Personal Care, primarily Protection on page 5). • Net sales decreased in Personal Care primarily due to due to favorable product mix ($1.2M), lower freight costs ($0.7M), a benefit from the timing of resin unfavorable pricing. pass-throughs ($1.3M), partially offset by • See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated unfavorable net foreign exchange impact ($0.5M). August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed 4 information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar. 1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. 2 See Note 3 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure. PE Films Customer Transitions in Surface Protection and Personal Care The Company previously reported a significant customer product transition for the Personal Care component of PE Films. Annual sales for this product declined from approximately $70 million in 2018 to $30 million in 2019. The Company extended an arrangement with this customer that is expected to generate sales of this product at approximately 2019 levels through at least 2022.

Personal Care had approximately break-even EBITDA from ongoing operations in 2019 as competitive pressures resulted in missed sales and margin goals. Personal Care continues to focus on new business development and cost reduction initiatives in an effort to improve profitability.

break-even EBITDA from ongoing operations in 2019 as competitive pressures resulted in missed sales and margin goals. Personal Care continues to focus on new business development and cost reduction initiatives in an effort to improve profitability. The Company previously reported the risk that a portion of its film products used in surface protection applications could be made obsolete by possible future customer product transitions to less costly alternative processes or materials. These transitions principally relate to one customer. The full transition continues to encounter delays, resulting in higher than expected sales to this customer in the last four quarters.

The Company estimates that during the next four quarters the adverse impact on EBITDA from ongoing operations from this customer shift versus the last four quarters ended June 30, 2020 could possibly be $14 million. To offset the potential adverse impact, the Company is aggressively pursuing and making progress generating sales from new surface protection products, applications and customers. 5 Flexible Packaging Films (Terphane) 2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results Second Quarter Performance Year-to-Date Performance (in millions) 2Q20 2Q19 (in millions) YTD 20 YTD 19 Volume (lbs.) 29.2 26.5 10% Volume (lbs.) 55.0 51.9 6% Net Sales1 $34.1 $33.4 2% Net Sales1 $64.7 $67.1 (4)% Ongoing Operations: Ongoing Operations: EBITDA $6.5 $2.9 124% EBITDA $13.1 $6.1 115% Less: D&A (0.4) (0.4) Less: D&A (0.9) (0.7) EBIT2 $6.1 $2.4 154% EBIT2 $12.2 $5.4 126% Second Quarter Financial Highlights Other Highlights Higher EBITDA from ongoing operations vs. 2Q 2019 primarily as a result:

Lower raw material costs ($4.0M), higher sales volume ($1.1M) and the benefit from production efficiencies resulting in lower variable costs ($0.7M), partially offset by lower selling prices ($2.6M);

Net favorable foreign currency translation of Real- denominated operating costs ($0.6M); and

Foreign currency transaction losses of $0.3M in 2Q 2020 versus losses of $0.1 in 2Q 2019. Net sales in 2Q 2020 increased versus 2Q 2019 primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by lower selling prices from the pass-through of lower resin costs.

Terphane has experienced strong demand for food packaging materials in the COVID-19 environment, with high demand in the U.S. and Europe for value- added products. See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar. 6 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. See Note 3 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure. Tredegar Corporation 2020 Year-to-Date Financial Highlights ($ in millions) Cash Flows from Operations Capital Expenditures Dividends Paid Net Debt (Cash)1 Leverage ratio2 $36.1 $8.8 $8.0 $(5.9) 0.35x 7 1 As of 6/30/2020. See Note 5 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure. 2 As defined under Tredegar's credit agreement. See Tredegar's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (page 40) for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure. Appendix Tredegar at a Glance Major Product Groups Primary End Markets Customers Competitors Aluminum Extrusions Building and Construction: Curtain walls and Glazing contractors and Hydro North America, Custom aluminum extrusion profile, custom-designed and manufactured, storefronts, commercial windows & doors, commercial fabricators Kaiser Aluminum, Pannex, with value-added service options canopies and walkway covers, commercial atriums, Magnode, Sierra, including anodizing, painting and geodesic domes, skylights and space frame structures, Western Extrusions Corp, fabricating for key markets of: demountable wall and panel systems, shower and tub Keymark Aluminum Corp. enclosures, storm shutters, flooring trims (Edgetek™) • Building and Construction Automotive/Transportation: Structural components Tier suppliers to and crash management systems, suspension arms, Automotive OEMs • Automotive noise vibration harshness components, truck grills Specialty Markets: • Specialty Markets, including Furniture and appliances, pleasure craft, refrigerators Consumer durables, consumer durables, machinery and freezers, appliances, sporting and fitness equipment, machinery and equipment, and equipment, electrical, modular framing (TSLOTS™ ), conveyor systems and and electrical OEMs; distribution linear motion equipment, medical equipment and distributors and metal apparatus, solar panels, LED lighting, electronic devices, service centers electrical conduit, industrial modular assemblies, medical equipment, industrial fans, automation systems PE Films Feminine hygiene products, baby diapers and adult Global and regional Berry Global, Mondi, Aplix, Personal Care: Apertured, elastic and embossed films and laminate incontinence products consumer care producers Pantex, RKW, Yanjan, Koester materials for personal care markets High-value components of flat panel displays, including Major manufacturers of flat Toray, Sekisui, Hanjin, Ihlshin Surface Protection: Single and multilayer surface protection films for liquid crystal display ("LCD") and Organic Light Emitting panel display components high technology applications during Diodes ("OLED") displays used in televisions, monitors, the manufacturing and transportation notebooks, smartphones, tablets, e-readers and digital process signage Global and regional Luminit, WhiteOptics, VIAVI Bright View Technologies: Advanced film-based components LED-based applications in lighting, electronics, leaders in LED-based Solutions, Jungbecker that provide specialized functionality automotive applications for the global engineered optics market Flexible Packaging Films Perishable and non-perishable food packaging; non-food Food and consumer goods OPP (Oben Group), DuPont Specialized polyester ("PET") films for use in packaging and industrial packaging and industrial applications packaging, converters and Teijin Films (Indorama), Toray applications industrial producers Plastics America, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, JBF Group, 9 Jindal Poly Films, Uflex Packaging Films Tredegar's Global Presence North America - PE Films Durham, NC Pottsville, PA Richmond, VA Terre Haute, IN South America - PE Films São Paulo, Brazil Europe - PE Films Kerkrade, The Netherlands Rétság, Hungary Bonnell Newnan, GA Carthage, TN Asia - PE Films Elkhart, IN Niles, MI Guangzhou, China Clearfield, CO Pune, India Terphane São Paulo, Brazil Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Brazil Bloomfield, NY 10 Tredegar at a Glance Business Strengths Aluminum Extrusions Industry-leading position in nonresidential building and construction and value-added OEM components in North American extrusions market

position in nonresidential building and construction and value-added OEM components in North American extrusions market Market-focused manufacturing operations and world-class capabilities in extrusion and finishing services (fabrication, painting and anodizing) in five U.S. facilities

manufacturing operations and world-class capabilities in extrusion and finishing services (fabrication, painting and anodizing) in five U.S. facilities Positive long-term dynamics and growth trends in key markets of building and construction, automotive and specialty PE Films Broad capabilities in high-performance plastic films, elastics, and laminate material technologies

high-performance plastic films, elastics, and laminate material technologies Global footprint, producing to the highest quality standards, with local supply and service capabilities

Positive market dynamics and favorable demographic trends in multiple end-use markets Flexible Packaging Films Industry-leading position in Brazilian and Latin American flexible packaging market with strong long-term relationships with diverse customer base

position in Brazilian and Latin American flexible packaging market with strong long-term relationships with diverse customer base Market-focused manufacturing operations in Brazil and U.S. with short lead times and strong customer service; in Brazil, sole domestic supplier of innovative value-added products 11 Aluminum Extrusions Business Profile $478 million TTM Net Sales1 11% Electrical & Other 7% Machinery & Equip 10% Consumer Durables 8% Automotive 9% 55% Residential Nonresidential B&C B&C Key Market Drivers Strong demand for finished products, including anodized and painted products and fabricated components

Growing aluminum content in vehicles, driven by CAFE (corporate average fuel economy) standards Customers Glazing contractors and fabricators

Tier I and II suppliers to automotive OEMs

Consumer durables, machinery and equipment, and electrical OEMs; distributors and metal service centers Primary End Use Markets Curtain wall, store fronts and entrances, doors, windows, wall panels, flooring trims (Futura Transitions™) and other building components

Automobile and light truck structural components and crash management systems; truck grills

Furniture and appliances, pleasure craft, modular framing (TSLOTS™), material handling equipment, solar panels, LED lighting, electrical conduit 1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. 12 Aluminum Extrusions Key Markets -- B&C/Automotive/Specialty 13 Aluminum Extrusions Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Applications Crash management systems

- beams and mounting plates, crush cans

- beams and mounting plates, crush cans Engine mounts and cradles

Roof rails

Electrical battery trays

Air conditioner tube connectors Overview Film Products Aluminum Financials Extrusions 14 Aluminum Extrusions Index of North American Industry Volume for Bonnell's Key Markets Building & Construction 1.6 1.4 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 ‐ 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Building & Construction Auto/Light Trucks Specialty 14.0 12.0 10.0 Specialty 8.0 & 6.0 Trucks 4.0 Auto/Light 2.0 ‐ Note: Index computations based on Aluminum Association data (1982=1.0). Specialty includes aluminum extrusions sold to consumer durables, electrical and machinery markets. 15 Aluminum Extrusions Annual Historical Financials 1 Net Sales1 ($ in millions) $600 467 573 530 478 375 360 $300 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Volume (lbs. in millions) 300 224 208 193 199 200 170 173 100 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM EBITDA from2Ongoing Ops ($ in millions) $80 66 66 59 56 47 $40 40 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) $3026 $20 18 16 13 12 $10 8 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Reflects inclusion of Futura, subsequent to its acquisition date (2/15/2017). 1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. 16 PE Films Business Profile $279 million TTM Net Sales1 Key Growth Drivers 41% Surface Protection 3% Other Films 34% Asia 9% Latin America 56% Personal Care 35% North America 22% Europe Electronics and display market expanding

Aging baby boomers in developed markets

Growth of middle class in emerging markets Customers Major manufacturers of flat panel display components

Global and regional consumer care producers Primary End Use Markets High-value components of flat panel displays, including LCD and OLED televisions, monitors, notebooks, smartphones, tablets and digital signage

components of flat panel displays, including LCD and OLED televisions, monitors, notebooks, smartphones, tablets and digital signage Personal care products - feminine hygiene, baby diapers and adult incontinence products 17 1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. PE Films Surface Protection Overview Typical LCD Optical Stack (examples: TVs, Smartphones) 18 Personal Care - Components for Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence and Feminine Hygiene Pads 19 PE Films Annual Historical Financials Net Sales1 ($ in millions) EBITDA from Ongoing Ops ($ in millions) $600 $400 386 331 352 332 $200 $0 273 279 $80 63 56 51 50 39 $40 38 $0 2 2 20152 20162 2017 2018 2019 TTM Volume (lbs. in millions) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) 200 160 139 139 100 0 124 105 107 $40 $30 21 26 22 24 $20 15 16 $10 $0 20152 2016 2 2017 2018 2019 TTM 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. Includes sales associated with lost business and product transitions for certain personal care materials. Excluding these sales, pro forma estimates for sales, adjusted EBITDA and volume are net sales of $347M, adjusted EBITDA of $53M and volume of 150M lbs. in 2015 and net sales of $322M, adjusted EBITDA of $40M and volume of 137M lbs. in 2016. 20 Flexible Packaging Films Business Profile $132 million TTM Net Sales1 26% North America Key Growth Drivers Growing end-user demand for convenience foods, lighter packaging and branded consumer products 3% Europe & Other 71% Latin America Packaging innovation driving demand for flexible packaging Customers Global and regional food and consumer goods packaging producers, converters and industrial producers Primary End Use Markets Perishable and non-perishable food packaging

non-perishable food packaging Non-food packaging and industrial applications 1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. 21 Flexible Packaging Films End-Use and Value-Add Products 22 Flexible Packaging Films Annual Historical Financials Net Sales1 ($ in millions) EBITDA from Ongoing Ops ($ in millions) $200 105 108 108 $100 $0 124 134 132 22 $20 1515 11 11 $108 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Volume (lbs. in millions) 150 100 90 89 99 105 109 82 50 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) $15 $10 9 7 $5 4 3 4 5 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. 23 Tredegar Corporation Annual Historical Financials Net Sales1 ($ in millions) $1,200 866 928 1029 937 888 $900 799 $600 $300 $0 20154 20164 2017 2018 2019 TTM Earnings Per Share from Ongoing Ops3 $2.00 $1.43 $1.32 $1.50 $1.01 $0.91 $1.13 $1.00 $0.69 $0.50 $0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Consolidated EBITDA from Ongoing Ops2 ($ in millions) $150 90 95 101 88 96 $100 69 $50 $0 20154 20164 2017 2018 2019 TTM Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) $80 $60 33 45 44 41 51 35 $40 $20 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Reflects inclusion of Futura subsequent to its acquisition date (2/15/2017). 24 1 See Note 1 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure. 2 See Note 2 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure. 3 Diluted earnings per share from ongoing operations. See Note 4 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure. 4 See PE Films Annual Historical Financials (pg.20) for additional information on impacts to adjusted EBITDA and net sales. Tredegar Corporation Capital Expenditures - History & Projections ($ in millions) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Projection2 Aluminum Extrusions $8.1 $15.9 $25.7 $13.0 $17.9 $12 PE Films 21.2 25.8 15.0 22.0 23.9 13 Flexible Packaging 3.5 3.4 3.6 5.4 8.9 6 Corporate - 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.2 - Total $32.8 $45.5 $44.4 $40.8 $50.9 $31 % Net Sales1 3.8% 5.7% 4.8% 4.0% 5.4% 2020 Capital Expenditures Projections include: For Aluminum Extrusions: Initial investment for multi-year project to migrate to a single ERP system ($2M which reflects a delay in activity because of COVID-19), Infrastructure upgrades at Newnan, GA and Carthage, TN facilities ($2M)

multi-year project to migrate to a single ERP system ($2M which reflects a delay in activity because of COVID-19), Infrastructure upgrades at Newnan, GA and Carthage, TN facilities ($2M) For PE Films: $2M to complete a new scale-up line in Surface Protection to improve development and speed to market for new products; $2M for other development projects

scale-up line in Surface Protection to improve development and speed to market for new products; $2M for other development projects For Flexible Packaging Films: New capacity for value-add products and productivity projects ($1M)

value-add products and productivity projects ($1M) Capital expenditures to support continuity of current operations planned at approximately $9M for Aluminum Extrusions, $9M for PE Films, and $5M for Flexible Packaging Films Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. Represents management's current expectation, which is subject to change. 25 Tredegar Corporation Cash Flow ($ in millions) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cash Flows from $77 $51 $74 $49 $88 $98 $116 Operations Capital 80 45 33 45 44 41 51 Expenditures Free Cash Flow1 (3) 6 41 4 44 57 65 Dividends 9 11 14 14 15 15 15 Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 87 0 0 1 Free cash flow represents cash flows from operations less capital expenditures. 26 Tredegar Corporation Quarterly Cash Dividend History $0.12 $0.11 $.09 $.07 $.06 $.045 1996 -- 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Dividend increase of $0.01/share per quarter declared on 8/2/2019. A special dividend of $.75 per share was paid in 2012. 27 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this presentation may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. Notes: 1. Net sales represent sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. Net sales on a consolidated basis is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance w ith U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), and it is not intended to represent sales as defined by U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net sales on a consolidated basis to sales is show n below : (In millions) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Aluminum Extrusions $136.8 $129.5 $124.3 $117.9 $106.1 PE Films 69.2 69.8 67.0 71.3 71.0 Flexible Packaging Films 33.4 34.9 32.0 30.6 34.1 Net sales on a consolidated basis 239.4 234.2 223.3 219.7 211.2 Add back freight 8.9 9.0 9.2 8.6 7.5 Sales as show n in consolidated statements of income $248.2 $243.2 $232.4 $228.3 $218.7 (In millions) TTM 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Aluminum Extrusions $375.5 $360.1 $466.8 $573.1 $529.6 $477.8 PE Films 385.6 331.1 352.5 332.5 272.8 279.1 Flexible Packaging Films 105.3 108.0 108.3 123.8 133.9 131.6 Net sales on a consolidated basis 866.3 799.2 927.6 1,029.4 936.3 888.5 Add back freight 29.8 29.1 33.7 36.0 36.1 34.2 Sales as show n in consolidated statements of income $896.1 $828.3 $961.3 $1,065.5 $972.4 $922.7 29 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Notes (continued): 2. Summary Financial Information Years Ended December 31 TTM Ended June 30, (in millions) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Income and expense relating to ongoing operations: Total EBITDA for segments (a) $ 118.7 $ 97.6 $ 122.2 $ 127.7 $ 118.2 $ 127.2 Pension expense (12.2) (11.0) (10.2) (10.4) (9.5) (11.8) Corporate expenses (16.4) (17.9) (16.6) (16.3) (20.9) (19.7) Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations ("Consolidated EBITDA") (b) 90.1 68.7 95.4 101.0 87.8 95.7 Depreciation and amortization (34.6) (31.9) (40.0) (33.2) (33.0) (33.9) Stock option-based compensation costs (0.5) (0.1) (0.3) (1.2) (2.9) (2.9) Interest income 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.3 Interest expense (3.5) (3.8) (6.2) (5.7) (4.1) (2.7) Income taxes (18.7) (10.5) (19.0) (14.0) (10.5) (12.6) Net income from ongoing operations (b) 33.1 22.7 30.2 47.3 37.6 43.9 After-tax effects of special items: Gains (losses) associated w ith plant shutdow ns, assets impairments & restructuring (3.0) (3.1) (1.4) (3.8) 1.3 2.9 Unrealized gain (loss)on investment in kaléo (15.7) 1.2 24.0 23.9 8.5 (20.5) Cash dividend received from investment in kaléo - - - - 14.9 - Terphane asset impairment loss - - (25.8) - - - Accelerated trade name amortization (2019) and goodw ill impairment charges (2015, 2018 & 2020) (44.5) - - (38.2) (7.8) (18.2) Other (2.0) 3.7 11.3 (4.4) (6.2) (5.2) Net income (loss) as reported under GAAP $ (32.1) $ 24.5 $ 38.3 $ 24.8 $ 48.3 $ 2.9 See footnotes on the next page. 30 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Summary Financial Information (continued) Notes: Tredegar's presentation of segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from ongoing operations ("EBITDA from ongoing operations") aligns with key metrics used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker under Accounting Standards Codification 280. For additional information, refer to Note 5, Business Segments, of the Notes to Financial Statements in Tredegar's Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Tredegar's presentation of Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations and net income from ongoing operations are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of special items, which Tredegar defines for this purpose as gains or losses associated with plant shutdowns, asset impairments and restructurings, gains or losses from the sale of assets, goodwill impairment charges and other items (which includes unrealized gains and losses for an investment accounted for under the fair value method). Consolidated EBITDA

from ongoing operations also excludes net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation & amortization and stock option-based compensation costs.

Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations and net income from ongoing operations are key financial and analytical measures used by management to gauge the operating performance of Tredegar's ongoing operations, its borrowing capacity and its estimated enterprise value. They are not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow or net income as defined by GAAP. A reconciliation is provided above

of these ongoing non-GAAP measures to net income as reported under GAAP. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure included in the reconciliation of segment financial information to consolidated results for the Company. It is not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by GAAP. EBIT is a widely understood and utilized metric that is meaningful to certain investors. We believe that including this financial metric in the reconciliation of management's performance metric, as shown on page 21 of the 2020 Form 10-Q, EBITDA from ongoing operations, provides useful information to those investors that primarily utilize EBIT to analyze the Company's core operations. 31 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Notes (continued): 4. The after-tax effects of losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings and gains or losses from the sale of assets and other items (w hich includes unrealized gains and losses for an investment accounted for under the fair value method) have been presented separately and removed from income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share as reported under U.S. GAAP to determine Tredegar's presentation of net income and earnings per share from ongoing operations. Net income and earnings per share from ongoing operations are key financial and analytical measures used by Tredegar to gauge the financial performance of its ongoing operations. They are not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share as defined by U.S. GAAP. They exclude items that w e believe do not relate to Tredegar's ongoing operations. A reconciliation is show n below : (in millions, except per share data) TTM Net income (loss) as reported under U.S. GAAP 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 $ (32.1) $ 24.5 $ 38.3 $ 24.8 $ 48.3 $ 2.9 After tax effects of: (Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings 3.0 3.1 1.4 3.8 (1.3) (2.9) (Gains) losses from sale of assets and other 17.7 (4.9) (96.8) (19.5) (17.2) 25.7 Goodw ill impairment charge (2015, 2018 & 2020) and accelerated trade name amortization (2019) 44.5 - - 38.2 7.8 18.2 Terphane asset impairment loss - - 87.2 - - - Net income from ongoing operations $ 33.1 $ 22.7 $ 30.1 $ 47.3 $ 37.6 $ 43.9 Earnings (loss) per share under GAAP (diluted) $ (0.99) $ 0.75 $ 1.16 $ 0.75 $ 1.45 $ 0.09 After tax effects of: (Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings 0.09 0.09 0.04 0.12 (0.04) (0.09) (Gains) losses from sale of assets and other 0.54 (0.15) (2.94) (0.59) (0.51) 0.78 Goodw ill impairment charge (2015, 2018 & 2020) and accelerated trade name amortization (2019) 1.37 - - 1.15 0.23 0.55 Terphane asset impairment loss - - 2.65 - - - Earnings per share from ongoing operations (diluted) $ 1.01 $ 0.69 $ 0.91 $ 1.43 $ 1.13 $ 1.33 Net income (loss) as reported under U.S. GAAP Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 $ 14.5 $ 17.1 $ (3.1) $ (22.3) $ 11.2 After tax effects of: (Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings 1.1 (4.2) 0.9 0.4 - (Gains) losses from sale of assets and other (3.9) (3.5) 3.6 22.7 2.9 Trade name accelerated amortization - 1.9 5.8 - - Goodw ill impairment - - - 10.5 - Net income from ongoing operations $ 11.7 $ 11.4 $ 7.2 $ 11.3 $ 14.1 Earnings (loss) per share under GAAP (diluted) $ 0.44 $ 0.51 $ (0.09) $ (0.67) $ 0.33 After tax effects of: (Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings 0.03 (0.13) 0.03 0.01 - (Gains) losses from sale of assets and other (0.12) (0.10) 0.11 0.68 0.09 Trade name accelerated amortization - 0.06 0.17 - - Goodw ill impairment - - - 0.32 - Earnings per share from ongoing operations (diluted) $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 32 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations 33 Attachments Original document

