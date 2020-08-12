Log in
Tredegar : 2Q 2020 Quarterly Highlights and Investor Presentation

08/12/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

August 11, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Pursuant to federal securities regulations, we have set forth cautionary statements relating to those forward-looking statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge readers to review and carefully consider these cautionary statements and the other disclosures we make in our filings with the SEC.

This presentation contains financial measures that are not determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or more meaningful than measures of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of those financial measures to GAAP financial measures is included under "Supplemental Information" in this presentation and is available on the company's website at www.tredegar.comunder "Investors."

The report speaks as of the date thereof. Tredegar is not, and should not be deemed to be, updating or reaffirming any information contained therein. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are

based.

1

Tredegar Corporation

2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

(in millions, except per share data)

2Q 2020

2Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Net Sales1

$211.2

$239.4

$430.9

$478.8

Net Income from

$14.1

$11.7

$25.4

$19.0

Ongoing Operations2

Diluted EPS from

$0.42

$0.35

$0.76

$0.57

Ongoing Operations2

  1. See Note 1 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
  2. See Note 3 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

"Overall financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were favorable despite COVID-19, which mainly had an adverse impact on our aluminum extrusions business. While our surface protection, flexible packaging and personal care businesses have performed well under COVID-19 to date, its future impact is uncertain.

Our top priority continues to be the safety of our employees. Our balance sheet remains strong, with cash exceeding debt at the end of the second quarter by $5.9 million for the first time since the acquisition of Terphane in October of 2011.

I'd like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times."

--

2

See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.

Aluminum Extrusions (Bonnell Aluminum)

2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

Second Quarter Performance

Year-to-Date Performance

(in millions)

2Q 20

2Q 19

(in millions)

YTD 20

YTD 19

Volume (lbs.)

43.8

53.1

(18)%

Volume (lbs.)

91.1

106.8

(15)%

Net Sales1

$106.1

$136.8

(22)%

Net Sales1

$223.9

$275.8

(19)%

Ongoing Operations:

Ongoing Operations:

EBITDA

$13.3

$18.6

(28)%

EBITDA

$25.0

$34.8

(28)%

Less: D&A

$(4.3)

$(4.1)

Less: D&A

$(8.4)

$(8.2)

EBIT2

$9.0

$14.5

(38)%

EBIT2

16.6

$26.6

(38)%

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Other Highlights

  • Lower EBITDA from ongoing operations versus 2Q19 due to:
  • Lower sales volume ($6.0M), higher labor and employee-related costs ($1.0M), partially offset by higher pricing ($3.1M); and
  • The timing of the flowthrough under the first-infirst-out method of aluminum raw materials costs, previously acquired at higher prices in a quickly dropping commodity pricing environment resulted in a charge of $2.1M in 2Q20 vs. a charge of $0.4M in 2Q19.
  • Sales volume in the specialty and automotive markets, which represent ~32% and 9% of 2019 sales, respectively, experienced double-digit declines for the period. Non-residential building and construction shipments were relatively flat, but the Company expects a decline in its shipments for this end market, potentially beginning later this year as a result of COVID-19-related reduced demand.
  • See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.

3

1

Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.

2

See Note 3 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

PE Films (includes Personal Care, Surface Protection & Films for Other Markets)

2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

Second Quarter Performance

Year-to-Date Performance

(in millions)

2Q 20

2Q 19

(in millions)

YTD 20

YTD 19

Volume (lbs.)

25.8

25.5

1%

Volume (lbs.)

53.3

51.3

4%

Net Sales1

$71.0

$69.2

3%

Net Sales1

$142.3

$135.9

5%

Ongoing Operations:

Ongoing Operations:

EBITDA

$15.3

$11.2

37%

EBITDA

$29.5

$17.7

67%

Less: D&A

$(3.8)

$(3.4)

Less: D&A

$(7.5)

$(7.0)

EBIT2

$11.5

$7.8

49%

EBIT2

$22.0

$10.7

106%

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Other Highlights

• Higher EBITDA from ongoing operations vs. 2Q 2019

• Net sales in Surface Protection increased versus 2Q 2019

primarily as a result of:

due to higher volume.

• A $0.7M increase from Surface Protection primarily

• Surface Protection EBITDA for 2Q20 and 2Q19 were the

due to higher volume and mix ($1.6M), partially

two highest on record. A possible customer product

offset by lower productivity ($0.5M) and higher R&D

transition continues to be delayed (further discussed in

and other expenses ($0.3M); and

Customer Transitions in Personal Care and Surface

• A $2.5M increase from Personal Care, primarily

Protection on page 5).

• Net sales decreased in Personal Care primarily due to

due to favorable product mix ($1.2M), lower freight

costs ($0.7M), a benefit from the timing of resin

unfavorable pricing.

pass-throughs ($1.3M), partially offset by

• See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated

unfavorable net foreign exchange impact ($0.5M).

August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed

4

information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.

1

Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.

2 See Note 3 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

PE Films

Customer Transitions in Surface Protection and Personal Care

  • The Company previously reported a significant customer product transition for the Personal Care component of PE Films. Annual sales for this product declined from approximately $70 million in 2018 to $30 million in 2019. The Company extended an arrangement with this customer that is expected to generate sales of this product at approximately 2019 levels through at least 2022.
  • Personal Care had approximately break-even EBITDA from ongoing operations in 2019 as competitive pressures resulted in missed sales and margin goals. Personal Care continues to focus on new business development and cost reduction initiatives in an effort to improve profitability.
  • The Company previously reported the risk that a portion of its film products used in surface protection applications could be made obsolete by possible future customer product transitions to less costly alternative processes or materials. These transitions principally relate to one customer. The full transition continues to encounter delays, resulting in higher than expected sales to this customer in the last four quarters.
  • The Company estimates that during the next four quarters the adverse impact on EBITDA from ongoing operations from this customer shift versus the last four quarters ended June 30, 2020 could possibly be $14 million. To offset the potential adverse impact, the Company is aggressively pursuing and making progress generating sales from new surface protection products, applications and customers.

5

Flexible Packaging Films (Terphane)

2020 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

Second Quarter Performance

Year-to-Date Performance

(in millions)

2Q20

2Q19

(in millions)

YTD 20

YTD 19

Volume (lbs.)

29.2

26.5

10%

Volume (lbs.)

55.0

51.9

6%

Net Sales1

$34.1

$33.4

2%

Net Sales1

$64.7

$67.1

(4)%

Ongoing Operations:

Ongoing Operations:

EBITDA

$6.5

$2.9

124%

EBITDA

$13.1

$6.1

115%

Less: D&A

(0.4)

(0.4)

Less: D&A

(0.9)

(0.7)

EBIT2

$6.1

$2.4

154%

EBIT2

$12.2

$5.4

126%

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Other Highlights

  • Higher EBITDA from ongoing operations vs. 2Q 2019 primarily as a result:
  • Lower raw material costs ($4.0M), higher sales volume ($1.1M) and the benefit from production efficiencies resulting in lower variable costs ($0.7M), partially offset by lower selling prices ($2.6M);
  • Net favorable foreign currency translation of Real- denominated operating costs ($0.6M); and
  • Foreign currency transaction losses of $0.3M in 2Q 2020 versus losses of $0.1 in 2Q 2019.
  • Net sales in 2Q 2020 increased versus 2Q 2019 primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by lower selling prices from the pass-through of lower resin costs.
    Terphane has experienced strong demand for food packaging materials in the COVID-19 environment, with high demand in the U.S. and Europe for value- added products. See the Second Quarter 2020 Results press release dated August 6, 2020 (beginning on page 1) for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 to Tredegar.

6

  1. Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.
  2. See Note 3 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Tredegar Corporation

2020 Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

($ in millions)

Cash Flows from Operations

Capital Expenditures

Dividends Paid

Net Debt (Cash)1

Leverage ratio2

$36.1 $8.8 $8.0

$(5.9)

0.35x

7

1 As of 6/30/2020. See Note 5 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

2 As defined under Tredegar's credit agreement. See Tredegar's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (page 40) for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure.

Appendix

Tredegar at a Glance

Major Product Groups

Primary End Markets

Customers

Competitors

Aluminum Extrusions

Building and Construction: Curtain walls and

Glazing contractors and

Hydro North America,

Custom aluminum extrusion profile,

custom-designed and manufactured,

storefronts, commercial windows & doors, commercial

fabricators

Kaiser Aluminum, Pannex,

with value-added service options

canopies and walkway covers, commercial atriums,

Magnode, Sierra,

including anodizing, painting and

geodesic domes, skylights and space frame structures,

Western Extrusions Corp,

fabricating for key markets of:

demountable wall and panel systems, shower and tub

Keymark Aluminum Corp.

enclosures, storm shutters, flooring trims (Edgetek™)

Building and Construction

Automotive/Transportation: Structural components

Tier suppliers to

and crash management systems, suspension arms,

Automotive OEMs

Automotive

noise vibration harshness components, truck grills

Specialty Markets:

Specialty Markets, including

Furniture and appliances, pleasure craft, refrigerators

Consumer durables,

consumer durables, machinery

and freezers, appliances, sporting and fitness equipment,

machinery and equipment,

and equipment, electrical,

modular framing (TSLOTS™ ), conveyor systems and

and electrical OEMs;

distribution

linear motion equipment, medical equipment and

distributors and metal

apparatus, solar panels, LED lighting, electronic devices,

service centers

electrical conduit, industrial modular assemblies, medical

equipment, industrial fans, automation systems

PE Films

Feminine hygiene products, baby diapers and adult

Global and regional

Berry Global, Mondi, Aplix,

Personal Care: Apertured, elastic

and embossed films and laminate

incontinence products

consumer care producers

Pantex, RKW, Yanjan, Koester

materials for personal care markets

High-value components of flat panel displays, including

Major manufacturers of flat

Toray, Sekisui, Hanjin, Ihlshin

Surface Protection: Single and

multilayer surface protection films for

liquid crystal display ("LCD") and Organic Light Emitting

panel display components

high technology applications during

Diodes ("OLED") displays used in televisions, monitors,

the manufacturing and transportation

notebooks, smartphones, tablets, e-readers and digital

process

signage

Global and regional

Luminit, WhiteOptics, VIAVI

Bright View Technologies:

Advanced film-based components

LED-based applications in lighting, electronics,

leaders in LED-based

Solutions, Jungbecker

that provide specialized functionality

automotive

applications

for the global engineered optics

market

Flexible Packaging Films

Perishable and non-perishable food packaging; non-food

Food and consumer goods

OPP (Oben Group), DuPont

Specialized polyester ("PET") films

for use in packaging and industrial

packaging and industrial applications

packaging, converters and

Teijin Films (Indorama), Toray

applications

industrial producers

Plastics America, Mitsubishi

Polyester Film, JBF Group,

9

Jindal Poly Films, Uflex

Packaging Films

Tredegar's Global Presence

North America -

PE Films

Durham, NC

Pottsville, PA

Richmond, VA

Terre Haute, IN

South America -

PE Films

São Paulo, Brazil

Europe - PE Films

Kerkrade, The Netherlands

Rétság, Hungary

Bonnell

Newnan, GA

Carthage, TN

Asia - PE Films

Elkhart, IN

Niles, MI

Guangzhou, China

Clearfield, CO

Pune, India

Terphane

São Paulo, Brazil

Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Brazil

Bloomfield, NY

10

Tredegar at a Glance

Business Strengths

Aluminum Extrusions

  • Industry-leadingposition in nonresidential building and construction and value-added OEM components in North American extrusions market
  • Market-focusedmanufacturing operations and world-class capabilities in extrusion and finishing services (fabrication, painting and anodizing) in five U.S. facilities
  • Positive long-term dynamics and growth trends in key markets of building and construction, automotive and specialty

PE Films

  • Broad capabilities in high-performance plastic films, elastics, and laminate material technologies
  • Global footprint, producing to the highest quality standards, with local supply and service capabilities
  • Positive market dynamics and favorable demographic trends in multiple end-use markets

Flexible Packaging Films

  • Industry-leadingposition in Brazilian and Latin American flexible packaging market with strong long-term relationships with diverse customer base
  • Market-focusedmanufacturing operations in Brazil and U.S. with short lead times and strong customer service; in Brazil, sole domestic supplier of innovative value-added products

11

Aluminum Extrusions

Business Profile

$478 million TTM Net Sales1

11%

Electrical &

Other

7%

Machinery &

Equip

10%

Consumer

Durables

8%

Automotive

9%

55%

Residential

Nonresidential

B&C

B&C

Key Market Drivers

  • Strong demand for finished products, including anodized and painted products and fabricated components
  • Growing aluminum content in vehicles, driven by CAFE (corporate average fuel economy) standards

Customers

  • Glazing contractors and fabricators
  • Tier I and II suppliers to automotive OEMs
  • Consumer durables, machinery and equipment, and electrical OEMs; distributors and metal service centers

Primary End Use Markets

  • Curtain wall, store fronts and entrances, doors, windows, wall panels, flooring trims (Futura Transitions™) and other building components
  • Automobile and light truck structural components and crash management systems; truck grills
  • Furniture and appliances, pleasure craft, modular framing (TSLOTS™), material handling equipment, solar panels, LED lighting, electrical conduit

1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.

12

Aluminum Extrusions

Key Markets -- B&C/Automotive/Specialty

13

Aluminum Extrusions

Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Applications

  • Crash management systems
    - beams and mounting plates, crush cans
  • Engine mounts and cradles
  • Roof rails
  • Electrical battery trays
  • Air conditioner tube connectors

Overview

Film Products

Aluminum

Financials

Extrusions

14

Aluminum Extrusions

Index of North American Industry Volume for Bonnell's Key Markets

Building & Construction

1.6

1.4

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

1982

1983

1984

1985

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Building & Construction

Auto/Light Trucks

Specialty

14.0

12.0

10.0

Specialty

8.0

&

6.0

Trucks

4.0

Auto/Light

2.0

Note: Index computations based on Aluminum Association data (1982=1.0). Specialty includes aluminum extrusions sold to consumer durables, electrical and machinery markets.

15

Aluminum Extrusions

Annual Historical Financials

1

Net Sales1 ($ in millions)

$600

467

573

530

478

375

360

$300

$0

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM

Volume (lbs. in millions)

300

224

208

193

199

200

170

173

100

0

2015

2016 2017 2018

2019

TTM

EBITDA from2Ongoing Ops ($ in millions)

$80

66

66

59

56

47

$40

40

$0

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

TTM

Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)

$3026

$20

18

16

13

12

$10

8

$0

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

TTM

Reflects inclusion of Futura, subsequent to its acquisition date (2/15/2017).

1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.

16

PE Films

Business Profile

$279 million TTM Net Sales1

Key Growth Drivers

41%

Surface

Protection

3%

Other Films

34% Asia

9% Latin America

56%

Personal

Care

35% North America

22%

Europe

  • Electronics and display market expanding
  • Aging baby boomers in developed markets
  • Growth of middle class in emerging markets

Customers

  • Major manufacturers of flat panel display components
  • Global and regional consumer care producers

Primary End Use Markets

  • High-valuecomponents of flat panel displays, including LCD and OLED televisions, monitors, notebooks, smartphones, tablets and digital signage
  • Personal care products - feminine hygiene, baby diapers and adult incontinence products

17

1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.

PE Films

Surface Protection Overview

Typical LCD Optical Stack (examples: TVs, Smartphones)

18

Personal Care - Components for Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence and Feminine Hygiene Pads

19

PE Films

Annual Historical Financials

Net Sales1 ($ in millions)

EBITDA from Ongoing Ops ($ in millions)

$600

$400 386 331 352 332

$200

$0

273 279

$80

63

56

51

50

39

$40

38

$0

2

2

20152 20162 2017 2018 2019 TTM

Volume (lbs. in millions)

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM

Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)

200

160

139 139

100

0

124

105 107

$40

$30

21

26

22

24

$20

15

16

$10

$0

20152

2016 2

2017

2018

2019

TTM

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM

  1. Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.
  2. Includes sales associated with lost business and product transitions for certain personal care materials. Excluding these sales, pro forma estimates for sales, adjusted EBITDA and volume are net sales of $347M, adjusted EBITDA of $53M and volume of 150M lbs. in 2015 and net sales of $322M, adjusted EBITDA of $40M and volume of 137M lbs. in 2016.

20

Flexible Packaging Films

Business Profile

$132 million TTM Net Sales1

26% North America

Key Growth Drivers

  • Growing end-user demand for convenience foods, lighter packaging and branded consumer products

3% Europe &

Other

71% Latin America

  • Packaging innovation driving demand for flexible packaging

Customers

  • Global and regional food and consumer goods packaging producers, converters and industrial producers

Primary End Use Markets

  • Perishable and non-perishable food packaging
  • Non-foodpackaging and industrial applications

1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.

21

Flexible Packaging Films

End-Use and Value-Add Products

22

Flexible Packaging Films

Annual Historical Financials

Net Sales1 ($ in millions)

EBITDA from Ongoing Ops ($ in millions)

$200

105 108 108

$100

$0

124 134 132

22

$20

1515

11 11

$108

$0

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM

Volume (lbs. in millions)

150

100

90

89

99

105

109

82

50

0

2015

2016

2017 2018 2019

TTM

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM

Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)

$15

$10

9

7

$5

4

3

4

5

$0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM

1 Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.

23

Tredegar Corporation

Annual Historical Financials

Net Sales1 ($ in millions)

$1,200

866

928

1029

937

888

$900

799

$600

$300

$0

20154

20164

2017

2018

2019

TTM

Earnings Per Share from Ongoing Ops3

$2.00

$1.43

$1.32

$1.50

$1.01

$0.91

$1.13

$1.00

$0.69

$0.50

$0.00

2015

2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM

Consolidated EBITDA from Ongoing Ops2 ($ in millions)

$150

90

95

101

88

96

$100

69

$50

$0

20154

20164

2017

2018

2019

TTM

Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)

$80

$60

33

45

44

41

51

35

$40

$20

$0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TTM

Reflects inclusion of Futura subsequent to its acquisition date (2/15/2017).

24

1 See Note 1 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure.

2 See Note 2 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure.

3 Diluted earnings per share from ongoing operations. See Note 4 in GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure. 4 See PE Films Annual Historical Financials (pg.20) for additional information on impacts to adjusted EBITDA and net sales.

Tredegar Corporation

Capital Expenditures - History & Projections

($ in millions)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Projection2

Aluminum Extrusions

$8.1

$15.9

$25.7

$13.0

$17.9

$12

PE Films

21.2

25.8

15.0

22.0

23.9

13

Flexible Packaging

3.5

3.4

3.6

5.4

8.9

6

Corporate

-

0.4

0.1

0.4

0.2

-

Total

$32.8

$45.5

$44.4

$40.8

$50.9

$31

% Net Sales1

3.8%

5.7%

4.8%

4.0%

5.4%

2020 Capital Expenditures Projections include:

  • For Aluminum Extrusions: Initial investment for multi-year project to migrate to a single ERP system ($2M which reflects a delay in activity because of COVID-19), Infrastructure upgrades at Newnan, GA and Carthage, TN facilities ($2M)
  • For PE Films: $2M to complete a new scale-up line in Surface Protection to improve development and speed to market for new products; $2M for other development projects
  • For Flexible Packaging Films: New capacity for value-add products and productivity projects ($1M)
  • Capital expenditures to support continuity of current operations planned at approximately $9M for Aluminum Extrusions, $9M for PE Films, and $5M for Flexible Packaging Films
  1. Net sales represents gross sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level.
  2. Represents management's current expectation, which is subject to change.

25

Tredegar Corporation

Cash Flow

($ in millions)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Cash Flows from

$77

$51

$74

$49

$88

$98

$116

Operations

Capital

80

45

33

45

44

41

51

Expenditures

Free Cash Flow1

(3)

6

41

4

44

57

65

Dividends

9

11

14

14

15

15

15

Acquisitions

0

0

0

0

87

0

0

1 Free cash flow represents cash flows from operations less capital expenditures.

26

Tredegar Corporation

Quarterly Cash Dividend History

$0.12

$0.11

$.09

$.07

$.06

$.045

1996 -- 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Dividend increase of $0.01/share per quarter declared on 8/2/2019.

A special dividend of $.75 per share was paid in 2012.

27

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this presentation may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Notes:

1. Net sales represent sales less freight. The Company uses net sales as its measure of revenues from external customers at the segment level. Net sales on a consolidated basis is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance w ith U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), and it is not intended to represent sales as defined by U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net sales on a consolidated basis to sales is show n below :

(In millions)

QTD

QTD

QTD

QTD

QTD

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Aluminum Extrusions

$136.8

$129.5

$124.3

$117.9

$106.1

PE Films

69.2

69.8

67.0

71.3

71.0

Flexible Packaging Films

33.4

34.9

32.0

30.6

34.1

Net sales on a consolidated basis

239.4

234.2

223.3

219.7

211.2

Add back freight

8.9

9.0

9.2

8.6

7.5

Sales as show n in consolidated statements of income

$248.2

$243.2

$232.4

$228.3

$218.7

(In millions)

TTM

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Aluminum Extrusions

$375.5

$360.1

$466.8

$573.1

$529.6

$477.8

PE Films

385.6

331.1

352.5

332.5

272.8

279.1

Flexible Packaging Films

105.3

108.0

108.3

123.8

133.9

131.6

Net sales on a consolidated basis

866.3

799.2

927.6

1,029.4

936.3

888.5

Add back freight

29.8

29.1

33.7

36.0

36.1

34.2

Sales as show n in consolidated statements of income

$896.1

$828.3

$961.3

$1,065.5

$972.4

$922.7

29

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Notes (continued):

2.

Summary Financial Information

Years Ended December 31

TTM Ended

June 30,

(in millions)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Income and expense relating to ongoing operations:

Total EBITDA for segments (a)

$

118.7

$

97.6

$

122.2

$

127.7

$

118.2

$

127.2

Pension expense

(12.2)

(11.0)

(10.2)

(10.4)

(9.5)

(11.8)

Corporate expenses

(16.4)

(17.9)

(16.6)

(16.3)

(20.9)

(19.7)

Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations ("Consolidated EBITDA") (b)

90.1

68.7

95.4

101.0

87.8

95.7

Depreciation and amortization

(34.6)

(31.9)

(40.0)

(33.2)

(33.0)

(33.9)

Stock option-based compensation costs

(0.5)

(0.1)

(0.3)

(1.2)

(2.9)

(2.9)

Interest income

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.3

Interest expense

(3.5)

(3.8)

(6.2)

(5.7)

(4.1)

(2.7)

Income taxes

(18.7)

(10.5)

(19.0)

(14.0)

(10.5)

(12.6)

Net income from ongoing operations (b)

33.1

22.7

30.2

47.3

37.6

43.9

After-tax effects of special items:

Gains (losses) associated w ith plant shutdow ns, assets impairments & restructuring

(3.0)

(3.1)

(1.4)

(3.8)

1.3

2.9

Unrealized gain (loss)on investment in kaléo

(15.7)

1.2

24.0

23.9

8.5

(20.5)

Cash dividend received from investment in kaléo

-

-

-

-

14.9

-

Terphane asset impairment loss

-

-

(25.8)

-

-

-

Accelerated trade name amortization (2019) and goodw ill impairment charges (2015, 2018 & 2020)

(44.5)

-

-

(38.2)

(7.8)

(18.2)

Other

(2.0)

3.7

11.3

(4.4)

(6.2)

(5.2)

Net income (loss) as reported under GAAP

$

(32.1)

$

24.5

$

38.3

$

24.8

$

48.3

$

2.9

See footnotes on the next page.

30

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

  1. Summary Financial Information (continued) Notes:
    1. Tredegar's presentation of segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from ongoing operations ("EBITDA from ongoing operations") aligns with key metrics used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker under Accounting Standards Codification 280. For additional information, refer to Note 5, Business Segments, of the Notes to Financial Statements in Tredegar's Annual Report
      on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
    2. Tredegar's presentation of Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations and net income from ongoing operations are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of special items, which Tredegar defines for this purpose as gains or losses associated with plant shutdowns, asset impairments and restructurings, gains or losses from the sale of assets, goodwill impairment charges and other items (which includes unrealized gains and losses for an investment accounted for under the fair value method). Consolidated EBITDA
      from ongoing operations also excludes net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation & amortization and stock option-based compensation costs.
      Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations and net income from ongoing operations are key financial and analytical measures used by management to gauge the operating performance of Tredegar's ongoing operations, its borrowing capacity and its estimated enterprise value. They are not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow or net income as defined by GAAP. A reconciliation is provided above
      of these ongoing non-GAAP measures to net income as reported under GAAP.
  3. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure included in the reconciliation of segment financial information to consolidated results for the Company. It is not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by GAAP. EBIT is a widely understood and utilized metric that is meaningful to certain investors. We believe that including this financial metric in the reconciliation of management's performance metric, as shown on page 21 of the 2020 Form 10-Q, EBITDA from ongoing operations, provides useful information to those investors that primarily utilize EBIT to analyze the Company's core operations.

31

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Notes (continued):

4. The after-tax effects of losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings and gains or losses from the sale of assets and other items (w hich

includes unrealized gains and losses for an investment accounted for under the fair value method) have been presented separately and removed from income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share as reported under U.S. GAAP to determine Tredegar's presentation of net income and earnings per share from ongoing operations. Net income and earnings per share from ongoing operations are key financial and analytical measures used by Tredegar to gauge the financial performance of its ongoing operations. They are not intended to represent the stand-alone results for Tredegar's ongoing operations under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share as defined by U.S. GAAP. They exclude items that w e believe do not relate to Tredegar's ongoing operations. A reconciliation is show n below :

(in millions, except per share data)

TTM

Net income (loss) as reported under U.S. GAAP

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

$

(32.1)

$

24.5

$

38.3

$

24.8

$

48.3

$

2.9

After tax effects of:

(Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings

3.0

3.1

1.4

3.8

(1.3)

(2.9)

(Gains) losses from sale of assets and other

17.7

(4.9)

(96.8)

(19.5)

(17.2)

25.7

Goodw ill impairment charge (2015, 2018 & 2020) and accelerated trade name amortization (2019)

44.5

-

-

38.2

7.8

18.2

Terphane asset impairment loss

-

-

87.2

-

-

-

Net income from ongoing operations

$

33.1

$

22.7

$

30.1

$

47.3

$

37.6

$

43.9

Earnings (loss) per share under GAAP (diluted)

$

(0.99)

$

0.75

$

1.16

$

0.75

$

1.45

$

0.09

After tax effects of:

(Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings

0.09

0.09

0.04

0.12

(0.04)

(0.09)

(Gains) losses from sale of assets and other

0.54

(0.15)

(2.94)

(0.59)

(0.51)

0.78

Goodw ill impairment charge (2015, 2018 & 2020) and accelerated trade name amortization (2019)

1.37

-

-

1.15

0.23

0.55

Terphane asset impairment loss

-

-

2.65

-

-

-

Earnings per share from ongoing operations (diluted)

$

1.01

$

0.69

$

0.91

$

1.43

$

1.13

$

1.33

Net income (loss) as reported under U.S. GAAP

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

$

14.5

$

17.1

$

(3.1)

$

(22.3)

$

11.2

After tax effects of:

(Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings

1.1

(4.2)

0.9

0.4

-

(Gains) losses from sale of assets and other

(3.9)

(3.5)

3.6

22.7

2.9

Trade name accelerated amortization

-

1.9

5.8

-

-

Goodw ill impairment

-

-

-

10.5

-

Net income from ongoing operations

$

11.7

$

11.4

$

7.2

$

11.3

$

14.1

Earnings (loss) per share under GAAP (diluted)

$

0.44

$

0.51

$

(0.09)

$

(0.67)

$

0.33

After tax effects of:

(Gains) losses associated w ith plant shutdow ns, asset impairments and restructurings

0.03

(0.13)

0.03

0.01

-

(Gains) losses from sale of assets and other

(0.12)

(0.10)

0.11

0.68

0.09

Trade name accelerated amortization

-

0.06

0.17

-

-

Goodw ill impairment

-

-

-

0.32

-

Earnings per share from ongoing operations (diluted)

$

0.35

$

0.34

$

0.22

$

0.34

$

0.42

32

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

33

Disclaimer

Tredegar Corporation published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 17:17:03 UTC
