Tredegar : Appoints Anne Waleski to Board of Directors

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) today announced that its Board of
Directors has elected Anne G. Waleski to the company’s Board as a new
director.
“On behalf of the Tredegar Board, I am very pleased to welcome Anne to
Tredegar,” said Bill Gottwald, Chairman of the Board. “Her extensive
financial expertise and management responsibilities at Markel
Corporation make her a terrific independent director addition to the
Board. We look forward to working with her to enhance Tredegar’s value
for all shareholders.”
About Anne G. Waleski
Anne G. Waleski currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer of Markel Corporation, a global holding company for
insurance, reinsurance, and investment operations around the world. Ms.
Waleski has held the position of Chief Financial Officer since 2010.
Before this role, she served as Treasurer of Markel from 2003 to 2010
and held various other Finance positions at Markel from 1993 to 2003.
She began her career at Circuit City Stores, Inc. and Reynolds Metals,
Inc.
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corporation is a manufacturer of plastic films and aluminum
extrusions. A global company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia,
Tredegar had 2017 sales of $961 million. With approximately 3,200
employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in North
America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005391/en/