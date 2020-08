The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2020.

