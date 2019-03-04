Log in
TreeHouse Foods Inc.    THS

TREEHOUSE FOODS INC.

(THS)
Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

03/04/2019 | 08:13pm EST

NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS).

If you are a shareholder of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/treehouse-foods-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-treehouse-foods-inc-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-300806215.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
