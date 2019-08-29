TreeHouse Foods, Inc. : to Webcast Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that senior management will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, Mass. Steve Oakland, CEO and President, and Matthew Foulston, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

A link to the live webcast of TreeHouse Foods' presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.treehousefoods.com, under Investors, Events & Presentations. A webcast replay will be available for 180 days following the event within the "Investors", "Events & Presentations", "Archived Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. We have over 40 production facilities across the United States, Canada and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers. Our product portfolio includes shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including baked goods (refrigerated and frozen dough, cereal, cookies, crackers, pretzels and snack bars); beverages (broth, single serve hot beverages, creamers and powdered drinks); and meal solutions (dressings, hot cereal, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pickles, sauces and side dishes). We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer natural, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

