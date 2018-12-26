Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Log in
12/26/2018 | 12:10pm CET
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 26, 2018 18:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG181226OTHRW6OE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kuan Mun Kwong
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 24/04/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 32,288,792
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 26/12/2018
Total Number of shares purchased 290,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 290,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.09604
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 28,012.53
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 290,000 0.898144
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 290,000 0.898144
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 322,326,825
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 1,790,100

Disclaimer

Trek 2000 International Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 11:09:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Joon Tan President & Executive Director
Peng Soon Khor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sheok Yeow Yeo Finance Director
Yee Meng Chay Independent Non-Executive Director
Henn Tan Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD-67.27%21
NETAPP-0.90%14 295
WESTERN DIGITAL-55.92%10 390
PURE STORAGE INC-6.68%3 629
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-45.95%658
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-23.65%651
