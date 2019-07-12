Log in
TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRKL)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

07/12/2019 | 07:10am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities TREK 2000 INT'L LTD (TREK 2000 INTL)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 12, 2019 18:00
Submitted By Kuan Mun Kwong
Executive Director
Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Apr 23, 2019
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 32,002,002
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Jul 12, 2019
Total Number of share purchased 33,400
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 33,400
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.091
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 3,083.51
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 183,000 0.057184
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 183,000 0.057184
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 319,837,025
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 4,279,900

Disclaimer

Trek 2000 International Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:09:01 UTC
