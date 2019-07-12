Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Securities TREK 2000 INT'L LTD (TREK 2000 INTL)



Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 12, 2019 18:00

Submitted By Kuan Mun Kwong

Executive Director

Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Apr 23, 2019

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 32,002,002

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Jul 12, 2019 Total Number of share purchased 33,400 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 33,400 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.091 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 3,083.51

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 183,000 0.057184 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 183,000 0.057184

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 319,837,025