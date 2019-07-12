Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

|
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle
Securities
TREK 2000 INT'L LTD (TREK 2000 INTL)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 12, 2019 18:00
Submitted By
Kuan Mun Kwong
Executive Director
Description
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date
Apr 23, 2019
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase
32,002,002
Purchase By Market Acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase
Jul 12, 2019
Total Number of share purchased
33,400
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
33,400
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.091
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
3,083.51
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date
Number
Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition
183,000
0.057184
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0.0
Total
183,000
0.057184
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase
319,837,025
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase
4,279,900