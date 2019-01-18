Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Trek 2000 International Ltd    TRKL   SG1I59882965

TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD (TRKL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trek 2000 International : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 08:04am EST
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 18, 2019 17:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE
Announcement Reference SG190118OTHR69D6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kuan Mun Kwong
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 24/04/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 32,288,792
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 18/01/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 131,600
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 131,600
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.10625
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 14,063.28
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 1,477,200 0.457496
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 1,477,200 0.457496
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 321,410,725
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 2,706,200

Disclaimer

Trek 2000 International Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 13:03:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LT
08:04aTREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
01/15TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL : Thumb drive maker Trek injects US$3m in solar energy f..
AQ
01/02SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
2018TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL : Replace - Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Inde..
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Chairman, Chief Executive Of..
PU
2018TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Independent Non-Executive Di..
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Executive Director
PU
More news
Chart TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Trek 2000 International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joon Tan President & Executive Director
Peng Soon Khor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sheok Yeow Yeo Finance Director
Yee Meng Chay Independent Non-Executive Director
Henn Tan Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD23.60%26
NETAPP4.07%15 597
WESTERN DIGITAL2.33%10 555
PURE STORAGE INC9.08%4 238
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD5.56%732
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.5.18%701
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.