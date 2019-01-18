Trek 2000 International : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 18, 2019 17:56

Status New

Announcement Sub Title SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Announcement Reference SG190118OTHR69D6

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kuan Mun Kwong

Designation Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 24/04/2018

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 32,288,792

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 18/01/2019 Total Number of shares purchased 131,600 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 131,600

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.10625 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 14,063.28

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 1,477,200 0.457496 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 1,477,200 0.457496

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 321,410,725