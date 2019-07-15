Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Trek 2000 International Ltd    TRKL   SG1I59882965

TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRKL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trek 2000 International : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 06:40am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 15, 2019 17:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG190715OTHR08BO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kuan Mun Kwong
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 23/04/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 32,002,002
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 15/07/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 162,500
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 162,500
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.09281
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 15,168.78
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 345,500 0.107962
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 345,500 0.107962
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 319,674,525
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 4,442,400

Disclaimer

Trek 2000 International Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 10:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LT
06:40aTREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/12SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
07/11TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/08SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
06/03TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Compliance W..
PU
04/22SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
04/18SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
04/10SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
04/08SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
04/05SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
More news
Chart TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Trek 2000 International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Joon Tan President & Executive Director
Peng Soon Khor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sheok Yeow Yeo Finance Director
Yee Meng Chay Independent Non-Executive Director
Henn Tan Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL LTD1.12%21
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC10.05%41 223
HP INC3.76%31 406
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE12.87%19 552
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 327
WESTERN DIGITAL49.58%15 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About