TREK META : Annual Report March 2020

ABN 18 124 462 826

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Page | 0

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The year to 31 March 2020 witnessed significant change for Trek Metals Limited ("Trek" or "the Company").

Given the location and size of Trek's flagship Kroussou Lead-Zinc Project in Gabon, Trek determined that the introduction of an earn-in partner was the optimal way to continue to fund the exploration required in order to assess the potential and prospect for future development. Trek entered into an Earn-in Agreement with Apollo Minerals Limited (Apollo Minerals) in September 2019.

Whilst the Earn-in Agreement provides for Apollo to earn-in an interest of up to 80%, it also provides Trek with flexibility as to whether it maintains a direct interest or converts its residual interest to a royalty. Trek will not incur any further expenditure in relation to the Kroussou Project until Apollo Minerals completes its earn-in obligations when a separate decision will be made by Trek as to whether it participates to maintain a 20% interest, dilutes its interest or converts its interest into a 1% net smelter royalty.

The Gabon Government approved the Mining Convention Agreement in May 2020, thereby completing the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent for the Earn-In Agreement and the earn-in period then commenced.

BOARD CHANGES

As a result of the Trek / Apollo Minerals Earn-In Agreement for the Kroussou Project, Trek undertook a number of changes to its Board and management to ensure it is well placed to source and execute on future resource project opportunities. Managing Director Mr Brad Drabsch and Non-Executive Director Ms Sonja Neame resigned from the Board and Trek announced the appointment of Mr John Young as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr Young, a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals, including tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum and lithium, is well known as a founding director of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) and a director of Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC). Mr Young is responsible for sourcing and assessing new project opportunities for Trek.

CAPITAL RAISING/CONSOLIDATION

In order to strengthen Trek's balance sheet, Trek undertook a placement in September 2019 to raise

A$2.4 million at a pre consolidation issue price of $0.0025 per share (Placement) and subsequently undertook a share capital consolidation on an eight (8) for one (1) basis. The Placement was supported by existing shareholders and Directors and has attracted significant interest from new shareholders looking to support the Company's growth ambitions.

LAWN HILL PROJECT - NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Company continued to pursue Native Title discussions to move towards having the tenements granted for its Lawn Hill Project in the Northern Territory. The evaluation of historic data shows the existence of cobalt, copper, zinc and lead anomalies. These anomalies are along strike from the

Walford Creek Copper‐Cobalt‐Zinc‐Lead Project (Aeon Metals Limited, ASX: AML). An initial on-country meeting with Traditional Owners and the Northern Land Council was held in November 2019 with further discussions planned when practical post COVID-19 restrictions.

DIVESTMENT OF KANGALUWI COPPER PROJECT - ZAMBIA

It is also worth noting that Trek completed the outright sale of its 100% subsidiary, Mwembeshi

Resources (Bermuda) Limited ("MRBL") which holds the Kangaluwi Copper Project in Zambia ("KCP") to a Dubai-based investment company, Grand Resources Limited ("Grand"). Total consideration received for the sale was A$1.1 million. All debentures, charges and mortgages on the KCP have been released with payment to third parties for this release totalling approximately A$950k. The remaining A$150k was received by TKM for the transfer of 100% of the shares in MRBL. The divestment removes all ongoing liabilities, royalties, holding and legal costs associated with the KCP and associated subsidiaries from the Trek Group. Trek impaired the value of this asset to nil several years prior.

In addition to the Earn-in Agreement with Apollo and continuing to pursue Native Title for Lawn Hill, Trek remains focussed on identifying and assessing new project opportunities.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The Group incurred a loss for the year of $2,413,892 (2019 Loss: $888,008). Significant expenditure items during the period include:

• Exploration and evaluation expenditure impaired of $2,035,696 (2019: $ Nil);

• Exploration and evaluation expenditure expensed of $44,311 (2019: $64,171);

• Directors and Consulting Fees of $144,679 (2019: $145,537);

• Foreign exchange loss of $128,133 (2019: $42,822), and

• Share based payment of $70,415 (2019: $171,762).

The group began the year with $462,200 in cash and ended the year with $1,336,325 in cash.

FINANCIAL POSITION

The net assets of the Group have decreased to $1,845,940 as at 31 March 2020. This has largely resulted from the impairment of the carrying value of the Kroussou project.

Subject to the disclosures elsewhere in this report, the Directors believe the Group is in a stable financial position to continue to explore its projects and to identify new opportunities within the resources sector.

Lastly, I would like to thank all our staff, consultants and stakeholders for their ongoing efforts on behalf of the Company and look forward to progressing new project opportunities to create value for shareholders.

Greg Bittar Chairman

29 June 2020