TREK META : Appendix 2A

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Answer
no
*Name of entity
Trek Metals Limited
*Registration type and number
ARBN 124 462 826
*ASX issuer code
TKM
*This announcement is
☒ A new announcement
*Reason for update
N/A
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
update
*Reason for cancellation
N/A
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
cancellation
*Date of this announcement
14 August 2020
Part 2 - Type of issue
Answer
No.
2.1
*The +securities to be quoted are:
☒ Being issued as part of a transaction or
2.2a.1
*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market
14 July 2020
of the proposed issue of +securities for
which quotation is now being sought
2.2a.2
*Are there any further issues of +securities
No
yet to take place to complete the
transaction(s) referred to in the
Appendix 3B?
*Please provide details of the further issues
N/A
of +securities yet to take place to complete
the transaction(s) referred to in the
Appendix 3B
*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in
N/A
relation to the underlying +dividend or
distribution
*Does the +dividend or distribution plan
N/A
meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2
exception 4 that it does not impose a limit
on participation?
Please state the number and type of
N/A
options that were exercised or other
+convertible securities that were converted
(including their ASX security code)
And the date the options were exercised or
N/A
other +convertible securities were
converted
Please state the number and type of partly
N/A
paid +securities (including their ASX
security code) that were fully paid up
And the date the +securities were fully paid up
N/A
up
Please state the number and type of
N/A
+restricted securities (including their ASX
security code) where the escrow period has
expired or is about to expire
And the date the escrow restrictions have
N/A
ceased or will cease
Please state the number and type of
N/A
+securities (including their ASX security
code) previously issued under the
+employee incentive scheme where the
restrictions on transfer have ceased or are
about to cease
And the date the restrictions on transfer
N/A
have ceased or will cease:
Please state the number and type of
N/A
+securities (including their ASX security
code) issued under an +employee incentive
scheme that are not subject to a restriction
on transfer or that are to be quoted
notwithstanding there is a restriction on
transfer
*Please attach a document or provide
N/A
details of a URL link for a document lodged
with ASX detailing the terms of the
+employee incentive scheme or a summary
of the terms.
*Are any of these +securities being issued
N/A
to +key management personnel (KMP) or
an +associate
N/A
*The purpose(s) for which the entity is
☐ To raise additional working capital
*Please provide any further information
Issue of securities as part of the
needed to understand the circumstances in
consideration for the acquisition of ACME
which you are applying to have these
Pilbara Pty Ltd
+securities quoted on ASX, including (if
applicable) why the issue of the +securities
has not been previously announced to the
market in an Appendix 3B
*Are these +securities being offered under
No
a +disclosure document or +PDS?
*Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?
N/A
*The +securities to be quoted are:
☒ Additional +securities in a class that is
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class or new class) where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Answer the questions in this Part if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.3 is "existing class" or "new class".
Answer
No.
3A.1
*ASX security code & description
TKM - Chess Depositary Interest
3A.2
*Number of +securities to be quoted
6,666,667 (Voluntary escrowed until 13 January 2021)
January 2021)
Answer
No.
3B.1
*ASX security code & description
N/A
3B.2
*Number of +securities to be quoted
N/A
3B.3a
*Will the +securities to be quoted rank
N/A
equally in all respects from their issue date
with the existing issued +securities in that
class?
3B.3b
*Is the actual date from which the
N/A
+securities will rank equally (non-ranking
end date) known?
3B.3c
*Provide the actual non-ranking end date
N/A
3B.3d
*Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
N/A
period
*Please state the extent to which the
N/A
+securities do not rank equally:
• in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment; or
• for any other reason
Answer
No.
3C.1
*Security description
N/A
3C.2
*Security type
☐ Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units
3C.3
ISIN code
N/A
3C.4
*Number of +securities to be quoted
N/A
3C.5a
*Will all the +securities issued in this class
N/A
rank equally in all respects from the issue
date?
3C.5b
*Is the actual date from which the
N/A
+securities will rank equally (non-ranking
end date) known?
3C.5c
*Provide the actual non-ranking end date
N/A
3C.5d
*Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
N/A
period
*Please state the extent to which the
N/A
+securities do not rank equally:
• in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment; or
• for any other reason
3C.6
Please attach a document or provide a URL
N/A
link for a document lodged with ASX setting
out the material terms of the +securities to
be quoted
3C.7
*Have you received confirmation from ASX
N/A
that the terms of the +securities are
appropriate and equitable under listing rule
6.1?
3C.8
*Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out
in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the
new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
Total percentage of
+securities held
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units details
*+Security currency
N/A
*Will there be CDIs issued over the
N/A
+securities?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
31 January 2020
Page 8
This appendix is not available as an online form
Appendix 2A
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
*CDI ratio
X:Y
*Is it a partly paid class of +security?
N/A
*Paid up amount: unpaid amount
X:Y
*Is it a stapled +security?
N/A
Option details
*+Security currency
N/A
*Exercise price
N/A
*Expiry date
N/A
The date on which the options expire or terminate.
*Details of the number and type of
N/A
+security (including its ASX security code
if the +security is quoted on ASX) that will
be issued if an option is exercised
4.2
*Are the +securities to be quoted being
No
issued for a cash consideration?
*In what currency is the cash consideration
N/A
being paid
4.2b
*What is the issue price per +security
N/A
4.2c
Please describe the consideration being
Acquisition of ACME Pilbara Pty Ltd that
provided for the +securities to be quoted
holds 100% ownership of two Exploration
Licences and two Exploration Licence
Applications in the Pilbara region of Western
Australia (See ASX Release 5 August 2020)
4.2d
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the
Deemed issue price of 3c per share
value of the consideration being provided
per +security for the +securities to be
quoted
4.3
Any other information the entity wishes to
Shares issued are subject to a voluntary
provide about the issue
holding lock until 13th January 2021
5.1 *Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities the subject of this application)
ASX security code and description
Total number of +securities on issue
TKM Chess Depositary interest
194,332,934
TKM Chess Depositary interest (escrowed until
6,666,667
13th January 2021)
5.2
*Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted
on ASX):
ASX security code and description
Total number of +securities on issue
TKMAA Share Options exercisable at $1.28
156,250
(expiring 31 December 2020)
TKMAC Share Options exercisable at $0.80
660,415
(expiring 27 April 2021)
TKMAC Share Options exercisable at $0.184
5,625,000
(expiring 8 October 2021)
TKMAC Share Options exercisable at $0.48
10,765,124
(expiring 2 November 2021)
TKMAC Share Options exercisable at $0.056
11,250,000
(expiring 30 September 2023)
TKMAD Share Options exercisable at $0.056
1,500,000
(expiring 30 June 2024)
Answer
No.
6.1
*Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining,
N/A
+security holder approval for the issue
under listing rule 7.1?
6.1a
*Date of meeting or proposed meeting to
N/A
approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
6.1b
*Are any of the +securities being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's 15% placement capacity under
listing rule 7.1?
6.1b.1
*How many +securities are being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's 15% placement capacity under
listing rule 7.1?
6.1c
*Are any of the +securities being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's additional 10% placement capacity
under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
6.1c.1
*How many +securities are being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's additional 10% placement capacity
under listing rule 7.1A?
