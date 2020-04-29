TREK META : Company Secretary Resignation

TREK METALS LIMITED

24th April 2020

TREK METALS LIMITED - RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM "or the Company") advises that Nerida Schmidt has resigned as joint Company Secretary effective from 24th April 2020.

The Board would like to sincerely thank Ms Schmidt for her service to the Company and wish her all the best for the future.

Authorised by the Board.

