TREK META    TKM   AU0000059628

TREK META

(TKM)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TREK META : Company Secretary Resignation

04/29/2020 | 08:53pm EDT

TREK METALS LIMITED

ARBN: 124 462 826

MAIL:

Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 Australia

EMAIL:

info@trekmetals.com.au

www.trekmetals.com.au

24th April 2020

The Companies Announcement Platform

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

TREK METALS LIMITED - RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM "or the Company") advises that Nerida Schmidt has resigned as joint Company Secretary effective from 24th April 2020.

The Board would like to sincerely thank Ms Schmidt for her service to the Company and wish her all the best for the future.

Authorised by the Board.

ENDS - For further information contact:

Russell Hardwick Company Secretary Trek Metals Limited 0417 714 292

Email: info@trekmetals.com.au

BERMUDA

AUSTRALIA

130 STIRLING HIGHWAY

TRINITY HALL

NORTH FREMANTLE

43 CEDAR AVENUE

HAMILTON HM12

WA

AUSTRALIA 6159 TEL: +61 1300 206 978

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 00:52:06 UTC
