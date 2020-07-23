Log in
TREK META : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(E) of the Corporations Act

07/23/2020 | 05:06am EDT

22 JULY 2020

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

On 22 July 2020, Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM or the Company) completed the issue of 19,550,672 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) to sophisticated and professional investors as Tranche one of the Placement announced on 14 July 2020 (Placement). The 19,550,672 shares were issued under the placement capacity available to the Company under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Corporations Act) that:

  1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

Authorised for Release by the Board.

ENDS

For further information contact:

INVESTORS:

Greg Bittar

John Young

Email:

greg@trekmetals.com.au

john@trekmetals.com.au

REGISTERED OFFICES - TREK METALS LIMITED ARBN 124 462 826

Australia

Bermuda

Postal Address

130 Stirling Highway

Trinity Hall

Locked Bag 4

North Fremantle

43 Cedar Avenue

NORTH FREMANTLE

WA 6159

HAMILTON HM12

WA 6159

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T 1300 206 978 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 1

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:05:06 UTC
