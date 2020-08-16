TREK META : Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

14th AUGUST 2020 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

On 13th August 2020, Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM or the Company) completed the issue of 6,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) as part of the acquisition of ACME Pilbara Pty Ltd (APP). The shares were issued within the Company's existing Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity and are voluntary escrowed until 13th January 2021.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Corporations Act) that:

the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

Authorised for Release by the Board.

ENDS

For further information contact:

INVESTORS:

Greg Bittar John Young Email: greg@trekmetals.com.au john@trekmetals.com.au REGISTERED OFFICES - TREK METALS LIMITED ARBN 124 462 826 Australia Bermuda Postal Address 130 Stirling Highway Vallis Building, 4th Floor Locked Bag 4 North Fremantle 58 Par-la-Ville Road NORTH FREMANTLE WA 6159 Hamilton HM 11 WA 6159 Bermuda.

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T 1300 206 978 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 1