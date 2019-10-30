TREK META : Quarterly Activities Report September 2019

Cash position at 30 September 2019 of approximately A$586K / (US$396K), including A$270K / (US$185K) received pursuant to capital raising completed in October. The balance of funds (A$2.13m) was received in October 2019

Placement completed (post quarter end) to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors to raise A$2.4 million (before costs) at a post consolidation issue price of $0.02 per share

Consolidation of the number of shares and options on issue on an eight (8) for one (1) basis

Mr John Young, a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals, including tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum and lithium

Changes to Board and management to ensure the Company is well placed to source and execute on future resource project opportunities including the appointment of

Meeting scheduled to discuss the grant of the Lawn Hill Project tenure with Traditional Owners

Kroussou Project

As announced on 4 September 2019, the Company entered into an Earn-in Agreement (EIA) with Apollo Minerals Limited (Apollo Minerals, ASX: AON) for Apollo Minerals to earn-in an interest of up to 80% in the Kroussou zinc-lead project (Kroussou Project or Project) in western Gabon.

Since acquiring an interest in the Kroussou Project, Trek has validated significant, large scale, near surface zinc-lead potential.

However, given the location and size of the Kroussou Project, Trek determined that the introduction of an earn-in partner was the optimal way to continue to fund the exploration required in order to assess the potential and prospect for future development of the Kroussou Project.

The EIA provides Trek with flexibility as to whether it maintains a direct interest or converts its residual interest to a royalty. Trek will not incur any further expenditure in relation to the Kroussou Project until Apollo Minerals completes its earn-in obligations when a separate decision will be made by Trek as to whether it participates to maintain a 20% interest, dilutes its interest or converts its interest into a 1% net smelter royalty.

The key terms of the EIA with Apollo Minerals were described in the announcement of 9 September 2019 as well as contained in the announcement released by Apollo Minerals on the same date.

The Agreement was dated 2 September 2019. Completion of the acquisition of the Project must occur within three months of signing the EIA ("End Date") and is subject to the following conditions precedent:

Required approvals for the indirect change in control in the Project; Government of Gabon issuing a Mining (Exploration) Convention; No material adverse event; and No material breach of the EIA.

As at this date, the EIA remains conditional on the above.

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 1300 206 978 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 2