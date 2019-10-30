TREK META : Quarterly Cashflow Report September 2019

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities ‐ ‐ 8.2 Credit standby arrangements ‐ ‐ 8.3 Other (please specify) ‐ ‐

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

‐