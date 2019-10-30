TREK META : Quarterly Cashflow Report September 2019

Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly report
Name of entity
TREK METALS LIMITED
ARBN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
124 462 826
30 SEPTEMBER 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$US'000
(6 months)
$US'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
‐
‐
1.2
Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation
(29)
(41)
(b)
development
‐
‐
(c)
production
‐
‐
staff costs
(34)
(74)
administration and corporate costs
(20)
(85)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
‐
‐
1.4
Interest received
‐
1
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
‐
‐
1.6
Income taxes paid
‐
‐
1.7
Research and development refunds
‐
‐
1.8
Other
‐
‐
1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
(a)
property, plant and equipment
‐
‐
tenements (see item 10)
‐
‐
|
|
|
|
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$US'000
-
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
-
Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Payment of salary to executive Director
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$US'000
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in
7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
‐
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
at quarter end
quarter end
$US'000
$US'000
8.1
Loan facilities
‐
‐
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
‐
‐
8.3
Other (please specify)
‐
‐
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
‐
