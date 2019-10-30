Log in
TREK META

(TKM)
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
10/09TREK METALS : Appendix 3Y – Bowen
PU
10/09TREK METALS : Appendix 3Y – Young
PU
10/09TREK METALS : Appendix 3Y – Bittar
PU
TREK META : Quarterly Cashflow Report September 2019

10/30/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Name of entity

TREK METALS LIMITED

ARBN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

124 462 826

30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$US'000

(6 months)

$US'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(29)

(41)

(b)

development

(c)

production

(d)

staff costs

(34)

(74)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(20)

(85)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

1

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Research and development refunds

1.8

Other

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities

(83)

(199)

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a)

property, plant and equipment

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

(c)

investments

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

    1. other non‐current assets:
      capitalised exploration and evaluation expenditure
  2. Proceeds from the disposal of:
    1. property, plant and equipment
    2. tenements (see item 10)
    3. investments
    4. other non‐current assets
  4. Cash flows from loans to other entities
  5. Dividends received (see note 3)
  6. Other (provide details if material)
  7. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

Current quarter

Year to date

$US'000

(6 months)

$US'000

(95)

(187)

156

(95)

(31)

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

185

185

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing

activities

185

185

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  1. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
  2. Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
  3. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
  4. Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
  5. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  6. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

  1. Bank balances
  2. Call deposits
  3. Bank overdrafts
  4. Other (provide details)
  5. Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

Current quarter

Year to date

$US'000

(6 months)

$US'000

404462

(83)(199)

(95)(31)

185185

(15)(21)

396396

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$US'000

$US'000

381389

1515

396404

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$US'000

  1. Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
  2. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
  3. Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payment of salary to executive Director

19

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$US'000

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in

item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties

included in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

8. Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

at quarter end

quarter end

$US'000

$US'000

8.1

Loan facilities

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

8.3

Other (please specify)

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$US'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

40

9.2

Development

9.3

Production

9.4

Staff costs

78

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

49

9.6 Other:

Share issue costs

66

Capitalised exploration and evaluation expenses

2

(excludes farm‐in cash outflows incurred by Apollo

Minerals Ltd)

9.7 Total estimated cash outflows

10.

Changes in tenements

Tenement

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b)

reference and

above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

tenements and petroleum

EL31753

tenements lapsed,

relinquished or reduced

10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

318

Nature of

Interest at

Interest at

interest

beginning of

end of

quarter

quarter

100%

0%

Compliance statement

  • This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  • This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 31 October 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Nerida Schmidt

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 23:51:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory John Bittar Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Phillip Bowen Non-Executive Director
John Alexander Young Non-Executive Director
Nerida Lee Schmidt Joint Secretary
Paolo Balen Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREK META175.00%4
BHP GROUP6.98%119 675
RIO TINTO PLC11.39%90 385
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.20%32 693
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.95%20 917
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-24.36%9 413
