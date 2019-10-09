Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Trek Metals Limited    TKM   AU000000TKM7

TREK METALS LIMITED

(TKM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/04
0.024 AUD   --.--%
05:01aTREK METALS : Appendix 3Y – Young
PU
05:01aTREK METALS : Appendix 3Y – Bittar
PU
01:06aTREK METALS : Update on Consolidation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trek Metals : Appendix 3Y – Bittar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

TREK METALS LIMITED ARBN

124 462 826

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MR GREGORY JOHN BITTAR

Date of last notice

8 OCTOBER 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

BOTH

Nature of indirect interest

Gernie Invts Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

9 OCTOBER 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

DIRECT:

587,500 ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES

625,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48,

EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021, VESTING IN

TRANCHES

625,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48,

EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021

500,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.184,

EXPIRING 8 OCTOBER 2021

Note: Post-consolidation numbers and prices

Class

1) FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES

2)

OPTIONS EXERCISABLE AT $0.056

EXPIRING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Number acquired

1)

3,500,000

2)

1,875,000

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

1)

$0.02 PER SHARE

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

2)

NIL

valuation

No. of securities held after change

DIRECT:

587,500 ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES

625,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48,

EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021, VESTING IN

TRANCHES

625,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48,

EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021

500,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.184,

EXPIRING 8 OCTOBER 2021

INDIRECT:

3,500,000 ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES

1,875,000 OPTIONS EXERCISABLE AT $0.056

EXPIRING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Note: Post-consolidation numbers and prices

Nature of change

1) PURCHASE OF SHARES PURSUANT

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options,

TO PLACEMENT AS APPROVED BY

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

SHAREHOLDERS AT ANNUAL

buy‐back

GENERAL MEETING OF 3 OCTOBER

2019

2) ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO DIRECTORS

PURSUANT TO SHAREHOLDER

APPROVAL GIVEN AT ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING OF 3 OCTOBER

2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed NO above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade NA to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this NA provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 09:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREK METALS LIMITED
05:01aTREK METALS : Appendix 3Y – Young
PU
05:01aTREK METALS : Appendix 3Y – Bittar
PU
01:06aTREK METALS : Update on Consolidation
PU
10/03TREK METALS : Results of Meeting
PU
09/24TREK METALS : Consolidation Update
PU
09/24TREK METALS : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
09/09TREK METALS : Capital Raising and Consolidation of Capital
PU
09/03TREK METALS : Appendix 3X – John Young
PU
09/03TREK METALS : Appendix 3Z – Sonja Neame
PU
09/03TREK METALS : Kroussou Project Earn-in, Board Changes and Project Updates
PU
More news
Chart TREK METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trek Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory John Bittar Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Phillip Bowen Non-Executive Director
John Alexander Young Non-Executive Director
Nerida Lee Schmidt Joint Secretary
Paolo Balen Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREK METALS LIMITED-62.50%7
BHP GROUP4.03%113 627
RIO TINTO PLC7.95%83 553
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.92%30 436
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.88%17 464
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-33.07%8 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group