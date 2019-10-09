Trek Metals : Appendix 3Y – Bowen

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
TREK METALS LIMITED ARBN
124 462 826
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
MR MICHAEL PHILLIP BOWEN
|
Date of last notice
|
8 OCTOBER 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
INDIRECT
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
BOUCHI PTY LTD
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
9 OCTOBER 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
475,000 ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES
|
|
625,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48,
|
|
EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021, VESTING IN
|
|
TRANCHES
|
|
500,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48,
|
|
EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021
|
|
500,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.184,
|
|
EXPIRING 8 OCTOBER 2021
|
|
Note: Post-consolidation numbers and prices
|
Class
|
1) FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES;
|
|
2)
|
OPTIONS EXERCISABLE AT $0.056
|
|
|
EXPIRING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
1)
|
5,000,000
|
|
2)
|
1,875,000
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number disposed
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
1)
|
$0.02 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated
|
2)
|
Nil
|
valuation
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
5,475,000 ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES
|
|
1,875,000 OPTIONS EXERCISABLE AT $0.056
|
|
EXPIRING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
|
|
625,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48,
|
|
EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021, VESTING IN
|
|
TRANCHES
|
|
500,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48,
|
|
EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021
|
|
500,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.184,
|
|
EXPIRING 8 OCTOBER 2021
|
|
Note: Post-consolidation numbers and prices
|
Nature of change
|
1) PURCHASE OF SHARES PURSUANT
|
Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
TO PLACEMENT AS APPROVED BY
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS AT ANNUAL
|
buy‐back
|
|
|
|
GENERAL MEETING OF 3 OCTOBER
|
|
|
2019.
|
|
2) ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO DIRECTORS
|
|
|
PURSUANT TO SHAREHOLDER
|
|
|
APPROVAL GIVEN AT ANNUAL
|
|
|
GENERAL MEETING OF 3 OCTOBER
|
|
|
2019.
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed NO above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade NA to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this NA provided?
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 09:00:05 UTC