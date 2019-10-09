Trek Metals : Appendix 3Y – Bowen

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

TREK METALS LIMITED ARBN

124 462 826

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director MR MICHAEL PHILLIP BOWEN Date of last notice 8 OCTOBER 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest INDIRECT Nature of indirect interest BOUCHI PTY LTD (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 9 OCTOBER 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 475,000 ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES 625,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48, EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021, VESTING IN TRANCHES 500,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.48, EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021 500,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.184, EXPIRING 8 OCTOBER 2021 Note: Post-consolidation numbers and prices Class 1) FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES; 2) OPTIONS EXERCISABLE AT $0.056 EXPIRING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 Number acquired 1) 5,000,000 2) 1,875,000