Trek Metals : Appendix 3Y – Young

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

TREK METALS LIMITED ARBN

124 462 826

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director MR JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG Date of last notice 4 SEPTEMBER 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest INDIRECT Nature of indirect interest MR JOHN A YOUNG & MRS CHERYL K (including registered holder) YOUNG Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. FAMILY TRUST> Date of change 9 OCTOBER 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1,875,000 OPTIONS EXERCISABLE AT $0.056 EXPIRING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 Note: Post-consolidation numbers and prices Class FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES Number acquired 3,500,000 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $0.02 PER SHARE Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation