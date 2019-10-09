Trek Metals : Update on Consolidation

TREK METALS LIMITED

ASX Announcement

UPDATE ON CONSOLIDATION

9 October 2019

Trek Metals Limited ("TKM" or the "Company") wishes to advise, that following the completion of the consolidation of capital on a one security for every 8 securities held basis approved by shareholders on 3 October 2019, the issued share capital of the Company is now as follows:

54,782,262 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Unlisted Options as follows: