TREK METALS LIMITED

(TKM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/04
0.024 AUD   --.--%
Trek Metals : Update on Consolidation

10/09/2019 | 01:06am EDT

TREK METALS LIMITED

ARBN: 124 462 826

MAIL:

PO Box 1796, West Perth WA 6872 Australia

EMAIL:

info@trekmetals.com.au

www.trekmetals.com.au

ASX Announcement

UPDATE ON CONSOLIDATION

9 October 2019

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bond Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

UPDATE ON CONSOLIDATION

Trek Metals Limited ("TKM" or the "Company") wishes to advise, that following the completion of the consolidation of capital on a one security for every 8 securities held basis approved by shareholders on 3 October 2019, the issued share capital of the Company is now as follows:

54,782,262 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Unlisted Options as follows:

  • Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.28 on or before 31/12/20
  • Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.48 on or before 2/11/21
  • Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.80 on or before 27/4/21
  • Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.184 on or before 8/10/21
  • Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.056 on or before 8/10/21

Yours faithfully

Trek Metals Limited

Nerida Schmidt

Company Secretary

BERMUDA TRINITY HALL

43 CEDAR AVENUE HAMILTON HM12

156,250

10,765,124

660,415

5,625,000

1,875,000

AUSTRALIA Suite 5, 56 Kings Park Road

WEST PERTH, WA

AUSTRALIA 6005 TEL: +61 8 6555 1879

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 05:05:09 UTC
