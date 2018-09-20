Trek Metals : $1.5m Raised in PLacement to Advance Kroussou Project

MAIL:

20 September 2018

$1.5 MILLION RAISED IN PLACEMENT TO ADVANCE KROUSSOU PROJECT

Trek Metals Limited ("Company" or "Trek") (ASX: TKM) is pleased to advise that it has received commitments from new and existing sophisticated and professional investors for the issue of approximately 115.4 million new shares at an issue price of $0.013 per share to raise $1,500,000 before costs ("Placement"). Hartleys Limited acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.

Proceeds from the Placement will be used to further advance the Company's Kroussou Project in Gabon, where exceptionally positive drilling results have continued to demonstrate strong potential for the delineation of a tier 1 zinc‐lead resource across multiple deposits. In particular, the Company will focus upon advancing exploration within the Dikaki Channel whilst also investigating the potential for early stage cash flow to be generated from areas of very high grade, possible DSO (Direct Ship Ore) material located at and very near‐surface within the Dikaki Channel.

Furthermore, the Company will also commence preparation for the phase‐3 drilling within Dikaki with the aim of presenting a JORC 2012 Inferred Resource to the market in late 2019. Simultaneously, the Company will continue advancing the numerous regional exploration targets within the broader Kroussou Project.

Trek's Managing Director, Bradley Drabsch, commented:

"We are very pleased with the support shown for the Placement from both our existing shareholders and a range of new sophisticated and professional investors, a testament to the opportunity that our flagship Kroussou Project presents.

Kroussou is emerging as, potentially, a very significant new zinc‐lead discovery and the funds raised will ensure we can continue to progress the project and unlock the value for both our new and existing shareholders.

We still have a number of assays outstanding from the current drill program and we look forward to keeping our shareholders updated in what is shaping up to be a very exciting period for the Company."

The Company will also issue 25 million unlisted facilitator and broker options, exercisable at $0.023 within three years of issue date (Facilitator Options). The Placement shares and the Facilitator Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in early October 2018.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will also include resolutions for the approval to issue 17 million options to the Directors of the Company on similar terms to the Facilitator Options. An additional 3 million options will be issued to key personnel on the same terms following the Annual General Meeting. The Company believes that incentivising Directors and key personnel with options is a prudent means of conserving the Company's available cash reserves and aligning long term interests. The current Non‐Executive Directors of the Company have not received any monetary directors' fees and have been and continue to be remunerated solely by the issue of options.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting is expected to be despatched to shareholders by early next week.

