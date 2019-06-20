Trek Metals : 2019 Annual Report

Chairman's Review

Dear Shareholders

Significant gains were again made this year on Trek's flagship Kroussou Lead-Zinc Project in Gabon. Trek undertook a drilling program at Kroussou which was designed to provide the cornerstone information to allow for a significant Exploration Target to be estimated and provide the Company with confidence that Kroussou was indeed an asset of significant potential. The Exploration Target highlighted Kroussou's zinc - lead potential and demonstrated, for the first time, the possibility of amassing a resource inventory that could be developed with further work. Kroussou remains an exciting opportunity.

The Company continues to push for Native Title discussions in order to move towards having the tenements granted for its Lawn Hill Project in the Northern Territory. The evaluation of historic data shows the existence of cobalt, copper, zinc and lead anomalies. These anomalies are along strike from the Walford Creek Copper‐Cobalt‐Zinc‐Lead Project (Aeon Metals Limited, ASX: AML).

The broader markets have proved considerably challenging in the past 12 months and, disappointingly for all, the results delivered for Kroussou have not been recognised by the market. Volatility in the global metals markets and a move away from historical norms with respect to supply and demand for certain commodities like zinc and lead have led to prices for these metals declining.

Trek is considering alternatives for further demonstrating the potential of Kroussou, aswell as continuing to be active in identifying and assessing new project opportunities.

Lastly, I would like to thank all our staff, consultants and stakeholders for their ongoing efforts on behalf of the Company and look forward to progressing the 100% owned Kroussou Project and other opportunities to create value for shareholders.

Greg Bittar

Chairman

20 June 2019

