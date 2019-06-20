Trek Metals : 2019 Annual Report

Annual Report
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
Corporate Directory .....................................................................................................................
|
2
|
Chairman's Review.......................................................................................................................
|
3
|
Board of Directors ........................................................................................................................
|
4
|
Operations Review .......................................................................................................................
|
5
|
Directors' Report........................................................................................................................
|
22
|
Independent Auditor's Report ..................................................................................................
|
27
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the
|
|
Year Ended 31 March 2019 .......................................................................................................
|
33
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2019......................................
|
35
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Year Ended 31 March 2019 .............
|
36
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Year Ended 31 March 2019 .........................
|
37
|
Notes to the Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2019.................................
|
38
|
Directors' Declaration................................................................................................................
|
73
|
Additional Securities Exchange Information ............................................................................
|
74
Trek Metals Limited | 1
|
Directors
|
|
Share Registry
|
Gregory Bittar
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
|
Bradley Drabsch
|
Managing Director
|
GPO Box D182
|
Michael Bowen
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Perth WA 6841
|
Sonja Neame
|
Non-Executive Director
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
Tel: +61 8 9323 2000
Company Secretary
Bermuda
Paolo Balen
Bermuda Administrative Services Ltd
Trinity Hall
43 Cedar Avenue
Hamilton HM12
Bermuda
Australia
(Local Agent and Joint Company Secretary)
Nerida Schmidt
Registered Office of Incorporation
Trinity Hall
43 Cedar Avenue
Hamilton HM 12
BERMUDA
Registered Office - Australia
Suite 5/56 Kings Park Road
West Perth WA 6005
AUSTRALIA
Tel: +61 8 6555 1879
Fax: +61 8 9398 4104
Postal Address
PO Box 1796
West Perth WA 6005
AUSTRALIA
Auditors
Bentleys Audit & Corporate (WA) Pty Ltd
Level 3
216 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
AUSTRALIA
Solicitors to the Company
DLA Piper Australia
Level 31 Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
AUSTRALIA
Tel: +61 8 6467 6000
Website
www.trekmetals.com.au
Chairman's Review
Dear Shareholders
Significant gains were again made this year on Trek's flagship Kroussou Lead-Zinc Project in Gabon. Trek undertook a drilling program at Kroussou which was designed to provide the cornerstone information to allow for a significant Exploration Target to be estimated and provide the Company with confidence that Kroussou was indeed an asset of significant potential. The Exploration Target highlighted Kroussou's zinc - lead potential and demonstrated, for the first time, the possibility of amassing a resource inventory that could be developed with further work. Kroussou remains an exciting opportunity.
The Company continues to push for Native Title discussions in order to move towards having the tenements granted for its Lawn Hill Project in the Northern Territory. The evaluation of historic data shows the existence of cobalt, copper, zinc and lead anomalies. These anomalies are along strike from the Walford Creek Copper‐Cobalt‐Zinc‐Lead Project (Aeon Metals Limited, ASX: AML).
The broader markets have proved considerably challenging in the past 12 months and, disappointingly for all, the results delivered for Kroussou have not been recognised by the market. Volatility in the global metals markets and a move away from historical norms with respect to supply and demand for certain commodities like zinc and lead have led to prices for these metals declining.
Trek is considering alternatives for further demonstrating the potential of Kroussou, aswell as continuing to be active in identifying and assessing new project opportunities.
Lastly, I would like to thank all our staff, consultants and stakeholders for their ongoing efforts on behalf of the Company and look forward to progressing the 100% owned Kroussou Project and other opportunities to create value for shareholders.
Greg Bittar
Chairman
20 June 2019
Trek Metals Limited | 3
|
Gregory Bittar
|
|
|
Bradley Drabsch
|
|
|
Michael Bowen
|
|
|
Sonja Neame
|
|
|
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
Managing Director
|
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Mr Bittar has a Bachelor
|
Brad is a Geologist and
|
Mr
|
Bowen
|
graduated
|
Ms Neame has 25 years'
|
of
|
Economics
|
|
and
|
has
|
over
|
20
|
years'
|
from
|
the
|
University
|
of
|
mining
|
|
|
industry
|
Bachelor
|
|
of
|
Laws
|
experience
|
in
|
|
the
|
Western
|
|
Australia
|
with
|
experience
|
including
|
(University
|
of
|
Sydney)
|
minerals
|
|
exploration
|
Bachelors
|
|
of
|
Law,
|
significant international
|
and
|
Masters
|
in
|
Finance
|
industry and understands
|
Jurisprudence
|
|
and
|
experience. Ms Neame
|
(London
|
|
|
Business
|
what it takes to turn a
|
Commerce. He has been
|
was Managing Director
|
|
|
of
|
resource
|
industry
|
School), and has over 17
|
small
|
junior
|
exploration
|
admitted
|
|
as
|
a
|
barrister
|
|
consultants,
|
|
|
|
|
years investment banking
|
company
|
into a
|
strong
|
and
|
solicitor
|
of
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
resource
|
sector
|
mining house.
|
|
|
Supreme
|
|
|
Court
|
|
of
|
Ravensgate and served
|
experience
|
in Australia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Western Australia and is
|
as Chairman of a Perth-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
based
|
school.
|
|
|
Ms
|
and
|
overseas
|
-
|
having
|
Brad
|
has
|
previously
|
an
|
Associate
|
and
|
|
|
Neame
|
|
|
|
|
was
|
worked
|
for
|
|
Bankers
|
worked
|
as
|
Exploration
|
Certified
|
|
|
|
Practicing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administration
|
|
|
|
Trust, Baring
|
Brothers
|
Manager
|
for
|
Doray
|
Accountant
|
|
of
|
|
the
|
Manager
|
|
|
|
|
for
|
Burrows
|
and
|
following
|
Minerals
|
Limited
|
|
(ASX:
|
Australian
|
Society
|
of
|
mining consulting
|
firm
|
the
|
completion
|
of
|
his
|
DRM),
|
|
|
Montezuma
|
Accountants.
|
|
|
|
|
RSG/RSG
|
Global
|
and
|
Masters
|
in
|
Finance in
|
Mining Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved in the group's
|
2000, he joined Morgan
|
(ASX: MZM) and Duketon
|
Mr Bowen is a partner of
|
expansion
|
|
overseas.
|
Stanley
|
for
|
|
10
|
years,
|
Mining
|
Limited
|
|
(ASX:
|
the law firm DLA Piper
|
She
|
is
|
an
|
experienced
|
working
|
in
|
|
London,
|
DKM)
|
|
and
|
in
|
|
key
|
(formerly
|
|
|
of
|
|
Hardy
|
board
|
member
|
having
|
Melbourne and Sydney.
|
exploration
|
roles
|
for
|
Bowen
|
which
|
merged
|
served in the resources,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN)
|
with DLA Piper on 1 July
|
education
|
|
|
|
and
|
He
|
has
|
|
extensive
|
and Independence Group
|
2015) practicing primarily
|
community sectors and
|
experience in public and
|
NL (ASX: IGO).
|
|
|
corporate,
|
commercial
|
provides
|
|
consulting
|
private markets mergers
|
Brad has a very strong
|
and securities law with an
|
services
|
to
|
clients
|
and
|
acquisitions, capital
|
technical
|
|
|
|
and
|
emphasis
|
on
|
mergers,
|
within
|
the
|
resources
|
markets
|
and
|
strategic
|
management
|
|
|
acquisitions,
|
|
capital
|
sector.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
advisory
|
|
assignments
|
background with a focus
|
raisings
|
and
|
resources.
|
Ms Neame is a member
|
across a range of sectors
|
on remote
|
greenfields
|
Mr Bowen also serves as
|
of
|
the
|
AICD
|
|
and
|
including
|
|
|
general
|
mineral exploration. Brad
|
a Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
Governance Institute of
|
industrials,
|
metals
|
and
|
has
|
operated
|
across
|
of IMF Bentham Limited.
|
Australia
|
and
|
has
|
a
|
mining,
|
mining
|
services
|
Australia with experience
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graduate
|
Diploma
|
of
|
and
|
energy. He
|
is
|
also
|
in gold, base metals, iron
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
Management
|
Chairman of Millennium
|
ore,
|
and
|
rare
|
|
earth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the University of
|
Minerals
|
Limited and a
|
metals exploration
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Western Australia.
|
|
|
non-executive director of
|
throughout
|
Mongolia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Horizon
|
Oil Limited
|
and
|
exploring
|
for
|
|
large
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECM Limited.
|
|
|
|
porphyry
|
|
|
copper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposits.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trek Metals Limited | 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 00:43:17 UTC