TREK METALS LTD

(TKM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/20
0.006 AUD   --.--%
08:44pTREK METALS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
08:44pTREK METALS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08:44pTREK METALS : Appendix 4G
PU
Trek Metals : 2019 Annual Report

06/20/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

Annual Report

For the year ended 31 March 2019

Contents

Corporate Directory .....................................................................................................................

2

Chairman's Review.......................................................................................................................

3

Board of Directors ........................................................................................................................

4

Operations Review .......................................................................................................................

5

Directors' Report........................................................................................................................

22

Independent Auditor's Report ..................................................................................................

27

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the

Year Ended 31 March 2019 .......................................................................................................

33

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2019......................................

35

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Year Ended 31 March 2019 .............

36

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Year Ended 31 March 2019 .........................

37

Notes to the Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2019.................................

38

Directors' Declaration................................................................................................................

73

Additional Securities Exchange Information ............................................................................

74

Trek Metals Limited | 1

Corporate Directory

Directors

Share Registry

Gregory Bittar

Non-Executive Chairman

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

Bradley Drabsch

Managing Director

GPO Box D182

Michael Bowen

Non-Executive Director

Perth WA 6841

Sonja Neame

Non-Executive Director

AUSTRALIA

Tel: +61 8 9323 2000

Company Secretary

Bermuda

Paolo Balen

Bermuda Administrative Services Ltd

Trinity Hall

43 Cedar Avenue

Hamilton HM12

Bermuda

Australia

(Local Agent and Joint Company Secretary)

Nerida Schmidt

Registered Office of Incorporation

Trinity Hall

43 Cedar Avenue

Hamilton HM 12

BERMUDA

Registered Office - Australia

Suite 5/56 Kings Park Road

West Perth WA 6005

AUSTRALIA

Tel: +61 8 6555 1879

Fax: +61 8 9398 4104

Postal Address

PO Box 1796

West Perth WA 6005

AUSTRALIA

Auditors

Bentleys Audit & Corporate (WA) Pty Ltd

Level 3

216 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

AUSTRALIA

Solicitors to the Company

DLA Piper Australia

Level 31 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

AUSTRALIA

Tel: +61 8 6467 6000

Website

www.trekmetals.com.au

Trek Metals Limited | 2

Chairman's Review

Dear Shareholders

Significant gains were again made this year on Trek's flagship Kroussou Lead-Zinc Project in Gabon. Trek undertook a drilling program at Kroussou which was designed to provide the cornerstone information to allow for a significant Exploration Target to be estimated and provide the Company with confidence that Kroussou was indeed an asset of significant potential. The Exploration Target highlighted Kroussou's zinc - lead potential and demonstrated, for the first time, the possibility of amassing a resource inventory that could be developed with further work. Kroussou remains an exciting opportunity.

The Company continues to push for Native Title discussions in order to move towards having the tenements granted for its Lawn Hill Project in the Northern Territory. The evaluation of historic data shows the existence of cobalt, copper, zinc and lead anomalies. These anomalies are along strike from the Walford Creek Copper‐Cobalt‐Zinc‐Lead Project (Aeon Metals Limited, ASX: AML).

The broader markets have proved considerably challenging in the past 12 months and, disappointingly for all, the results delivered for Kroussou have not been recognised by the market. Volatility in the global metals markets and a move away from historical norms with respect to supply and demand for certain commodities like zinc and lead have led to prices for these metals declining.

Trek is considering alternatives for further demonstrating the potential of Kroussou, aswell as continuing to be active in identifying and assessing new project opportunities.

Lastly, I would like to thank all our staff, consultants and stakeholders for their ongoing efforts on behalf of the Company and look forward to progressing the 100% owned Kroussou Project and other opportunities to create value for shareholders.

Greg Bittar

Chairman

20 June 2019

Trek Metals Limited | 3

Board of Directors

Gregory Bittar

Bradley Drabsch

Michael Bowen

Sonja Neame

Non-Executive Chairman

Managing Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Mr Bittar has a Bachelor

Brad is a Geologist and

Mr

Bowen

graduated

Ms Neame has 25 years'

of

Economics

and

has

over

20

years'

from

the

University

of

mining

industry

Bachelor

of

Laws

experience

in

the

Western

Australia

with

experience

including

(University

of

Sydney)

minerals

exploration

Bachelors

of

Law,

significant international

and

Masters

in

Finance

industry and understands

Jurisprudence

and

experience. Ms Neame

(London

Business

what it takes to turn a

Commerce. He has been

was Managing Director

of

resource

industry

School), and has over 17

small

junior

exploration

admitted

as

a

barrister

consultants,

years investment banking

company

into a

strong

and

solicitor

of

the

and

resource

sector

mining house.

Supreme

Court

of

Ravensgate and served

experience

in Australia

Western Australia and is

as Chairman of a Perth-

based

school.

Ms

and

overseas

-

having

Brad

has

previously

an

Associate

and

Neame

was

worked

for

Bankers

worked

as

Exploration

Certified

Practicing

Administration

Trust, Baring

Brothers

Manager

for

Doray

Accountant

of

the

Manager

for

Burrows

and

following

Minerals

Limited

(ASX:

Australian

Society

of

mining consulting

firm

the

completion

of

his

DRM),

Montezuma

Accountants.

RSG/RSG

Global

and

Masters

in

Finance in

Mining Company Limited

involved in the group's

2000, he joined Morgan

(ASX: MZM) and Duketon

Mr Bowen is a partner of

expansion

overseas.

Stanley

for

10

years,

Mining

Limited

(ASX:

the law firm DLA Piper

She

is

an

experienced

working

in

London,

DKM)

and

in

key

(formerly

of

Hardy

board

member

having

Melbourne and Sydney.

exploration

roles

for

Bowen

which

merged

served in the resources,

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN)

with DLA Piper on 1 July

education

and

He

has

extensive

and Independence Group

2015) practicing primarily

community sectors and

experience in public and

NL (ASX: IGO).

corporate,

commercial

provides

consulting

private markets mergers

Brad has a very strong

and securities law with an

services

to

clients

and

acquisitions, capital

technical

and

emphasis

on

mergers,

within

the

resources

markets

and

strategic

management

acquisitions,

capital

sector.

advisory

assignments

background with a focus

raisings

and

resources.

Ms Neame is a member

across a range of sectors

on remote

greenfields

Mr Bowen also serves as

of

the

AICD

and

including

general

mineral exploration. Brad

a Non-Executive Director

Governance Institute of

industrials,

metals

and

has

operated

across

of IMF Bentham Limited.

Australia

and

has

a

mining,

mining

services

Australia with experience

Graduate

Diploma

of

and

energy. He

is

also

in gold, base metals, iron

Business

Management

Chairman of Millennium

ore,

and

rare

earth

from the University of

Minerals

Limited and a

metals exploration

and

Western Australia.

non-executive director of

throughout

Mongolia

Horizon

Oil Limited

and

exploring

for

large

ECM Limited.

porphyry

copper

deposits.

Trek Metals Limited | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 00:43:17 UTC
