Trek Metals : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Unlisted options (Options) lapsed
27,500,000 Options lapsed
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Unlisted options exercise price $0.03, expired 30 June 2019.
4
5
6
6a
6b
6c
6d
6e
6f
Do the +securities rank equally in N/A all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
N/A
Purpose of the issue
N/A
(If issued as consideration for the
acquisition
of
assets,
clearly
identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
Yes
has obtained
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in
relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
The date the security holder
8 October 2018
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
Number of
+securities issued
N/A
without security
holder
approval
under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
Number of +securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
Number of +securities issued under
N/A
an exception in rule 7.2
6g
6h
6i
7
If +securities issued under rule
N/A
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule
N/A
7.1A for non-cash consideration,
state date on which valuation of
consideration was released to ASX
Market Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining
LR 7.1:
65,738,233
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
LR 7.1A:
43,825,489
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
N/A
Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
438,254,890 Ordinary fully paid shares
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
1,250,000 Options, exercise price lower of $0.16 or market value, expiring 31 December 2020
86,120,967 Options, exercise price $0.06, expiring 2 November 2021
5,283,318 Options, exercise price $0.10, expiring 27 April 2021
45,000,000 Options, exercise price $0.023, expiring 8 October 2021
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a There is no stated dividend policy at this time trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
(a)
+Securities described in Part 1
All other+securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
Quotation agreement
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
Sign here:
Date: 1 July 2019
(Managing Director)
Print name:
Bradley Drabsch
