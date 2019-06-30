Log in
TREK METALS LTD

(TKM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/27
0.005 AUD   -16.67%
10:23pTREK METALS : Appendix 3B
PU
10:23pTREK METALS : Expiry of Options
PU
06/20TREK METALS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
Trek Metals : Appendix 3B

06/30/2019

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

TREK METALS LIMITED

ARBN

124 462 826

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Unlisted options (Options) lapsed

27,500,000 Options lapsed

  • Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Unlisted options exercise price $0.03, expired 30 June 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4

5

6

6a

6b

6c

6d

6e

6f

Do the +securities rank equally in N/A all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

N/A

Purpose of the issue

N/A

(If issued as consideration for the

acquisition

of

assets,

clearly

identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

Yes

has obtained

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

The date the security holder

8 October 2018

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

Number of

+securities issued

N/A

without security

holder

approval

under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

Number of +securities issued under

N/A

an exception in rule 7.2

6g

6h

6i

7

If +securities issued under rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule

N/A

7.1A for non-cash consideration,

state date on which valuation of

consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining

LR 7.1:

65,738,233

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

LR 7.1A:

43,825,489

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

N/A

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class

438,254,890 Ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

  • Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class

1,250,000 Options, exercise price lower of $0.16 or market value, expiring 31 December 2020

86,120,967 Options, exercise price $0.06, expiring 2 November 2021

5,283,318 Options, exercise price $0.10, expiring 27 April 2021

45,000,000 Options, exercise price $0.023, expiring 8 October 2021

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a There is no stated dividend policy at this time trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - DELETED - NOT APPLICABLE

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

  1. All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Quotation agreement

  • +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
  • We warrant the following to ASX.
    • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
    • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
    • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  • We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

Date: 1 July 2019

(Managing Director)

Print name:

Bradley Drabsch

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:22:02 UTC
