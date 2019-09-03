Log in
TREK METALS LTD

(TKM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
0.004 AUD   +14.29%
Trek Metals : Appendix 3Z – Brad Drabsch

09/03/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Trek Metals Limited

ARBN

124 462 826

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Bradley Drabsch

Date of last notice

8

October 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

2

September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest

1)

CENTREPEAK RESOURCES

1)

10,800,000 ORDINARY SHARES

GROUP PTY LTD - MR

2)

700,000 ORDINARY SHARES

DRABSCH IS AN ASSOCIATE

8,000,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.06

EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021, VESTING IN

2)

BRADLEY JAMES DRABSCH

TRANCHES

ATF THE OCEANTOBUSH

6,000,000 OPTIONS, EXERCISE PRICE $0.06

TRUST

EXPIRING 2 NOVEMBER 2021

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

which interest relates

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Z Page 2

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:46:01 UTC
