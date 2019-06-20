Trek Metals : Appendix 4G

|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
|
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
|
We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the
|
|
|
|
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
|
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
The board of a listed entity should:
|
|
|
[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]
|
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate
|
|
(a) have a nomination committee which:
|
|
|
… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies
|
|
|
|
|
with paragraphs (1) and (2):
|
|
Governance Statement OR
|
|
(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are
|
|
|
|
we are an externally managed entity and this
|
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
independent directors; and
|
|
|
|
|
(2) is chaired by an independent director,
|
|
|
at this location:
|
|
recommendation is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and disclose:
|
_____________________________________________
|
|
|
|
(3) the charter of the committee;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insert location here
|
|
|
|
(4) the members of the committee; and
|
|
|
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
|
|
|
|
(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of times the committee met throughout the period
|
|
|
at this location:
|
|
|
|
and the individual attendances of the members at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
those meetings; OR
|
|
|
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
|
|
|
|
(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
that fact and the processes it employs to address board
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
succession issues and to ensure that the board has the
|
|
|
at this location:
|
|
|
|
appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,
|
|
|
|
|
|
independence and diversity to enable it to discharge
|
_____________________________________________
|
|
|
|
its duties and responsibilities effectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insert location here
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
processes we employ to address board succession issues and to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at this location:
|
|
|
|
|
_____________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insert location here
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills
|
|
|
… our board skills matrix:
|
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate
|
matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Governance Statement OR
|
|
board currently has or is looking to achieve in its
|
|
|
|
|
membership.
|
|
|
at this location:
|
|
we are an externally managed entity and this
|
|
|
_____________________________________________
|
|
recommendation is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insert location here
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5