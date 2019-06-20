Trek Metals : Appendix 4G 0 06/20/2019 | 08:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity TREK METALS LIMITED ABN/ARBN 124 462 826 Financial year ended 31 March 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3  these pages of our annual report: _____________________________________________ this URL on our website: http://trekmetals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance/ The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 May 2018 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date here: 20 June 2019 Name of Director & Company Secretary authorising lodgement:Bradley Drabsch, Director Nerida Schmidt, Company Secretary Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the of the period above. We have disclosed … whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR management; and  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable Insert location here … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):  at this location: http://trekmetals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance/ 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR person, or putting forward to security holders a  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this candidate for election, as a director; and (b) provide security holders with all material information _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or Insert location here not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate director and senior executive setting out the terms of their  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR appointment.  we are an externally managed entity and this  at this location: _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable Insert location here 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.  we are an externally managed entity and this  at this location: _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable Insert location here 2 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the of the period above. We have disclosed … whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements paragraph (a): Governance Statement OR  for the board or a relevant committee of the board to in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  we are an externally managed entity and this set measurable objectives for achieving gender  at this location: diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and recommendation is therefore not applicable the entity's progress in achieving them; _____________________________________________ (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and Insert location here (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity  set by the board or a relevant committee of the board at this location: in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: http://trekmetals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance/ (1) the respective proportions of men and women on … the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set the board, in senior executive positions and across by the board or a relevant committee of the board in the whole organisation (including how the entity accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); achieving them: or  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the  at this location: Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in _____________________________________________ and published under that Act. Insert location here … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the of the period above. We have disclosed … whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR the performance of the board, its committees and  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this individual directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable a performance evaluation was undertaken in the Insert location here reporting period in accordance with that process. … and the information referred to in paragraph (b):  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR the performance of its senior executives; and  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable reporting period in accordance with that process. Insert location here … and the information referred to in paragraph (b):  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 4 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the of the period above. We have disclosed … whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): Governance Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are  we are an externally managed entity and this  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and (2) is chaired by an independent director,  at this location: recommendation is therefore not applicable and disclose: _____________________________________________ (3) the charter of the committee; Insert location here (4) the members of the committee; and … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number  of times the committee met throughout the period at this location: and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; OR … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose  that fact and the processes it employs to address board in our Corporate Governance Statement OR succession issues and to ensure that the board has the  at this location: appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge _____________________________________________ its duties and responsibilities effectively. Insert location here [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills … our board skills matrix:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable Insert location here 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 