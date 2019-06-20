Log in
Trek Metals : Appendix 4G

06/20/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

TREK METALS LIMITED

ABN/ARBN

124 462 826

Financial year ended

31 March 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

these pages of our annual report:

_____________________________________________

this URL on our website:

http://trekmetals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance/

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 May 2018 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date here:

20 June 2019

Name of Director & Company Secretary

authorising lodgement:Bradley Drabsch, Director

Nerida Schmidt, Company Secretary

  • Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  • "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  • Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

management; and

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

those delegated to management.

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

… and information about the respective roles and

responsibilities of our board and management (including those

matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to

management):

at this location:

http://trekmetals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance/

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

person, or putting forward to security holders a

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

candidate for election, as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or

Insert location here

not to elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

appointment.

we are an externally managed entity and this

at this location:

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

we are an externally managed entity and this

at this location:

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements

paragraph (a):

Governance Statement OR

for the board or a relevant committee of the board to

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this

set measurable objectives for achieving gender

at this location:

diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and

recommendation is therefore not applicable

the entity's progress in achieving them;

_____________________________________________

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

Insert location here

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

set by the board or a relevant committee of the board

at this location:

in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its

progress towards achieving them and either:

http://trekmetals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance/

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on

… the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set

the board, in senior executive positions and across

by the board or a relevant committee of the board in

the whole organisation (including how the entity

accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards

has defined "senior executive" for these purposes);

achieving them:

or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

at this location:

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most

recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in

_____________________________________________

and published under that Act.

Insert location here

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

the performance of the board, its committees and

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

individual directors; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

a performance evaluation was undertaken in the

Insert location here

reporting period in accordance with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

the performance of its senior executives; and

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether

a performance evaluation was undertaken in the

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

reporting period in accordance with that process.

Insert location here

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies

with paragraphs (1) and (2):

Governance Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

we are an externally managed entity and this

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

independent directors; and

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at this location:

recommendation is therefore not applicable

and disclose:

_____________________________________________

(3) the charter of the committee;

Insert location here

(4) the members of the committee; and

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number

of times the committee met throughout the period

at this location:

and the individual attendances of the members at

those meetings; OR

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose

that fact and the processes it employs to address board

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

at this location:

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge

_____________________________________________

its duties and responsibilities effectively.

Insert location here

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it

to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills

… our board skills matrix:

 an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

board currently has or is looking to achieve in its

membership.

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 00:43:17 UTC
