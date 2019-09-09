Trek Metals : Capital Raising and Consolidation of Capital

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

10 September 2019

Capital Raising and Consolidation of Capital

Capital Raising

Trek Metals Limited ("Trek" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received commitments from new and existing sophisticated and professional investors to raise A$2.4 million at a pre consolidation issue price of $0.0025 per share (Placement).

The Placement significantly strengthens Trek's balance sheet and will be used to continue progressing an exploration strategy at the Company's Lawn Hill Project, monitor its carried interest in the Kroussou Project in Gabon and identify new project opportunities.

The Placement has been supported by existing shareholders and Directors and has attracted significant interest from new shareholders looking to support the Company's growth ambitions.

The Directors of the Company, Gregory Bittar, Michael Bowen and John Young, each intend to participate in the Placement, subject to shareholder approval.

John Young, who was recently appointed as a Director of Trek, will assist Trek in sourcing project opportunities through his extensive relationships in the resource sector. Mr Young, a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals, including tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum and lithium, is well known as a founding director of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) and a director of Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC).

The Company will also issue 20 million unlisted facilitator and broker options, exercisable at $0.007 expiry 30 September 2023 (Facilitator Options). The Placement shares and the Facilitator Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in early October 2019.

Consolidation of Share Capital

At its Annual General Meeting, the Company will also seek as a condition precedent to the Capital Raising, Shareholder approval to consolidate the number of shares and options on issue on an eight

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 8 6555 1879 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 1