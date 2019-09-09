Trek Metals : Capital Raising and Consolidation of Capital

Log in
09/03TREK METALS : Appendix 3X – John Young
PU
09/03TREK METALS : Kroussou Project Earn-in, Board Changes and Project Updates
PU
09/03TREK METALS : Appendix 3Z – Sonja Neame
PU
09/09/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

10 September 2019

Capital Raising and Consolidation of Capital

Capital Raising

Trek Metals Limited ("Trek" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received commitments from new and existing sophisticated and professional investors to raise A$2.4 million at a pre consolidation issue price of $0.0025 per share (Placement).

The Placement significantly strengthens Trek's balance sheet and will be used to continue progressing an exploration strategy at the Company's Lawn Hill Project, monitor its carried interest in the Kroussou Project in Gabon and identify new project opportunities.

The Placement has been supported by existing shareholders and Directors and has attracted significant interest from new shareholders looking to support the Company's growth ambitions.

The Directors of the Company, Gregory Bittar, Michael Bowen and John Young, each intend to participate in the Placement, subject to shareholder approval.

John Young, who was recently appointed as a Director of Trek, will assist Trek in sourcing project opportunities through his extensive relationships in the resource sector. Mr Young, a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals, including tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum and lithium, is well known as a founding director of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) and a director of Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC).

The Company will also issue 20 million unlisted facilitator and broker options, exercisable at $0.007 expiry 30 September 2023 (Facilitator Options). The Placement shares and the Facilitator Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in early October 2019.

Consolidation of Share Capital

At its Annual General Meeting, the Company will also seek as a condition precedent to the Capital Raising, Shareholder approval to consolidate the number of shares and options on issue on an eight

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 8 6555 1879 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 1

  1. for one (1) basis (Consolidation) and reduce the par value of the share capital. The purpose of the Consolidation is to reduce the number of shares and options on issue, to correspondingly increase the imputed value of each share and option, to make the investment in the Company's securities more attractive to institutional and other investors and to position the Company for long term growth. Where a fractional entitlement occurs, the Company will round that fraction up to the nearest whole share or option.

If the proposed Consolidation is approved by shareholders, the shares and the options on issue, including the Placement shares and the Facilitator Options will be adjusted in accordance with Listing Rule 7.22.1.The resultant effect on the Company's capital structure is as follows (ignoring the effect of fractional entitlements):

Fully Paid

Unlisted

Unlisted

Unlisted

Unlisted

Unlisted

Ordinary

Options

Options

Options

Options

Options

Shares

exercisable at

exercisable at

exercisable at

exercisable at

exercisable

$0.161 by

$0.062 by

$0.103 by

$0.0234 by

at $0.0075

31/12/20

2/11/21

27/4/21

8/10/21

by 30/9/23

Current

438,254,890

1,250,000

86,120,967

5,283,318

45,000,000

15,000,000

balance

Proposed

960,000,000

20,000,000

Placement6

Proposed

30,000,000

Director

Options7

Securities on

1,398,254,890

1,250,000

86,120,967

5,283,318

45,000,000

65,000,000

issue prior to

Consolidation

Securities on

174,781,861

156,250

10,765,121

660,415

5,625,000

8,125,000

issue after

Consolidation

Notes:

  1. This exercise price will change to $1.28 post Consolidation;
  2. This exercise price will change to $0.48 post Consolidation;

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 8 6555 1879 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 2

  1. This exercise price will change to $0.80 post Consolidation;
  2. This exercise price will change to $0.184 post Consolidation;
  3. This exercise price will change to $0.056 post Consolidation;
    6. Assuming shareholder approval is received for the Placement;

7. Assuming shareholder approval is received for the issue of Director Options (see announcement dated 4 September 2019).

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company is expected to be held in early October 2019. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will include resolutions for the approval to issue the Placement shares and Facilitator Options, the Directors Options, participation in the Placement by Directors, the Consolidation and regular annual resolutions. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is expected to be despatched to shareholders by mid-September.

Greg Bittar

CHAIRMAN

REGISTERED OFFICES

Australia

Bermuda

Postal Address

Suite 5/56 Kings Park Rd

Trinity Hall

P.O. Box 1796

WEST PERTH WA 6005

43 Cedar Avenue

WEST PERTH WA 6872

HAMILTON HM12

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 8 6555 1879 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 3

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:51:01 UTC
