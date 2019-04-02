Trek Metals : Change to Managing Director Remuneration

Log in
04/02/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 April 2019

Change to Managing Director Remuneration

Changes to the Managing Director's Remuneration Arrangements

The Company and Managing Director Bradley Drabsch have agreed changes to the Managing Director's remuneration arrangements.

These arrangements continue to secure the services of Mr Drabsch in relation to the Company's existing projects and potential new projects but also allow the Company to reduce its expenditure in order to maximise the funding available for exploration activities.

The principal terms of Mr Drabsch's revised remuneration structure, effective 01/04/2019 are as follows:

Monthly fee reduced to $8,333 per month; and

Short and long term incentives remain at the discretion of the Board and shall be based upon achievement of performance targets to be set by the Board periodically.

Nerida Schmidt

COMPANY SECRETARY

ABOUT TREK METALS LIMITED

Trek Metals Limited is an Australian listed (ASX:TKM) base metals explorer focused on delivering World Class discovery opportunities from parts of the world that have seen limited exploration. The Companys' flagship project is the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project located in Gabon in West Africa. The Kroussou Project was acquired in 2016 and has been largely unexplored since the late 1970's when the Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (BRGM) discovered significant, near surface mineralisation there. Trek is determined to deliver to shareholders the best possible outcome by leveraging itself to genuine opportunities for discovery.

REGISTERED OFFICES

Australia

Bermuda

Postal Address

Suite 5/56 Kings Park Rd

Trinity Hall

P.O. Box 1796

WEST PERTH WA 6005

43 Cedar Avenue

WEST PERTH WA 6872

HAMILTON HM12

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 8 6555 1879 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 1

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:36:10 UTC
