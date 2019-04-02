Trek Metals : Change to Managing Director Remuneration

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 April 2019

Change to Managing Director Remuneration

Changes to the Managing Director's Remuneration Arrangements

The Company and Managing Director Bradley Drabsch have agreed changes to the Managing Director's remuneration arrangements.

These arrangements continue to secure the services of Mr Drabsch in relation to the Company's existing projects and potential new projects but also allow the Company to reduce its expenditure in order to maximise the funding available for exploration activities.

The principal terms of Mr Drabsch's revised remuneration structure, effective 01/04/2019 are as follows:

•Monthly fee reduced to $8,333 per month; and

•Short and long term incentives remain at the discretion of the Board and shall be based upon achievement of performance targets to be set by the Board periodically.

Nerida Schmidt

COMPANY SECRETARY

