Trek Metals : Change to Managing Director Remuneration

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
3 April 2019
Change to Managing Director Remuneration
Changes to the Managing Director's Remuneration Arrangements
The Company and Managing Director Bradley Drabsch have agreed changes to the Managing Director's remuneration arrangements.
These arrangements continue to secure the services of Mr Drabsch in relation to the Company's existing projects and potential new projects but also allow the Company to reduce its expenditure in order to maximise the funding available for exploration activities.
The principal terms of Mr Drabsch's revised remuneration structure, effective 01/04/2019 are as follows:
•Monthly fee reduced to $8,333 per month; and
•Short and long term incentives remain at the discretion of the Board and shall be based upon achievement of performance targets to be set by the Board periodically.
Nerida Schmidt
COMPANY SECRETARY
ABOUT TREK METALS LIMITED
Trek Metals Limited is an Australian listed (ASX:TKM) base metals explorer focused on delivering World Class discovery opportunities from parts of the world that have seen limited exploration. The Companys' flagship project is the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project located in Gabon in West Africa. The Kroussou Project was acquired in 2016 and has been largely unexplored since the late 1970's when the Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (BRGM) discovered significant, near surface mineralisation there. Trek is determined to deliver to shareholders the best possible outcome by leveraging itself to genuine opportunities for discovery.
REGISTERED OFFICES
|
Australia
|
Bermuda
|
Postal Address
|
Suite 5/56 Kings Park Rd
|
Trinity Hall
|
P.O. Box 1796
|
WEST PERTH WA 6005
|
43 Cedar Avenue
|
WEST PERTH WA 6872
|
|
HAMILTON HM12
|
ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 8 6555 1879 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 1
Disclaimer
Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:36:10 UTC