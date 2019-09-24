Trek Metals : Consolidation Update

Notification of Consolidation/Split
Notification of Consolidation/Split
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TREK METALS LIMITED
Applicable security for the reorganisation
|
TKM
|
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTEREST
|
|
Announcement Type
New Announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday September 24, 2019
Reorganisation type
Security consolidation
Effective Date
Monday October 7, 2019
Record Date
Tuesday October 8, 2019
Issue Date
Tuesday October 15, 2019
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
1.1
|
*Name of +Entity
|
|
TREK METALS LIMITED
|
|
1.2
|
*Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
|
124462826
|
ARBN
|
1.3
|
*ASX issuer code
|
|
|
TKM
|
1.4 *The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 *Date of this announcement
Tuesday September 24, 2019
1.6 *Securities affected by the reorganisation
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
1 / 3
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
|
TKM
|
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTEREST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Approvals
2.1 *Are any of the below approvals required for the reorganisation before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the reorganisation.
Yes
2.2 Approvals
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination Is the date estimated
|
**Approval
|
|
+Security holder
|
Thursday October 3,
|
or actual?
|
received/condition
|
|
approval
|
2019
|
Actual
|
met?
|
|
|
|
|
[Select...]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - Reorganisation timetable and details
3.1 *+Record date
Tuesday October 8, 2019
3.2 Date of +security holder meeting
Thursday October 3, 2019
3.3 Last day for trading in the pre-re-organised +securities
Friday October 4, 2019
3.4 *Effective date. Trading in the re-organised securities commences on a +deferred settlement basis. If the +entity's securities are suspended from trading during this period there will be no +deferred settlement trading however ASX still captures this date.
Monday October 7, 2019
3.5 Record date
Tuesday October 8, 2019
3.6 First day for +entity to send notices to +security holders of the change in the number of +securities they hold. First day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis
Wednesday October 9, 2019
3.7 *+Issue date. +Deferred settlement market ends. Last day for +entity to send notices to +security holder of the change in the number of +securities they hold. Last day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis
Tuesday October 15, 2019
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
2 / 3
Notification of Consolidation/Split
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
Wednesday October 16, 2019
3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
Friday October 18, 2019
Part 4 - Reorganisation type and details
4.1 *The reorganisation is
+Security consolidation
4.1a *Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every
8
(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into
1
(post-consolidation) +security (/ies). 4.2 *Scrip fraction rounding
Fractions rounded up to the next whole number
Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after reorganisation
5.1 *+Securities on issue before and after the reorganisation
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security
|
|
|
TKM
|
Description
|
|
|
|
CHESS
|
|
|
|
DEPOSITARY
|
|
|
|
INTEREST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue
|
Number on issue after
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Quoted
|
before reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
Estimated
|
|
438,254,890
|
54,781,861
|
|
|
|
|
Part 6 - Further information
6.1 Further information relating to the reorganisation
All unquoted options also to be consolidated on the basis of 8 for 1
6.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
3 / 3
Disclaimer
Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:36:07 UTC