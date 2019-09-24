Log in
Trek Metals : Consolidation Update

09/24/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TREK METALS LIMITED

Applicable security for the reorganisation

TKM

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTEREST

Announcement Type

New Announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday September 24, 2019

Reorganisation type

Security consolidation

Effective Date

Monday October 7, 2019

Record Date

Tuesday October 8, 2019

Issue Date

Tuesday October 15, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

*Name of +Entity

TREK METALS LIMITED

1.2

*Registered Number Type

Registration Number

124462826

ARBN

1.3

*ASX issuer code

TKM

1.4 *The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 *Date of this announcement

Tuesday September 24, 2019

1.6 *Securities affected by the reorganisation

Notification of Consolidation/Split

1 / 3

Notification of Consolidation/Split

TKM

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTEREST

Part 2 - Approvals

2.1 *Are any of the below approvals required for the reorganisation before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the reorganisation.

Yes

2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition

Date for determination Is the date estimated

**Approval

+Security holder

Thursday October 3,

or actual?

received/condition

approval

2019

Actual

met?

[Select...]

Comments

Part 3 - Reorganisation timetable and details

3.1 *+Record date

Tuesday October 8, 2019

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Thursday October 3, 2019

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre-re-organised +securities

Friday October 4, 2019

3.4 *Effective date. Trading in the re-organised securities commences on a +deferred settlement basis. If the +entity's securities are suspended from trading during this period there will be no +deferred settlement trading however ASX still captures this date.

Monday October 7, 2019

3.5 Record date

Tuesday October 8, 2019

3.6 First day for +entity to send notices to +security holders of the change in the number of +securities they hold. First day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis

Wednesday October 9, 2019

3.7 *+Issue date. +Deferred settlement market ends. Last day for +entity to send notices to +security holder of the change in the number of +securities they hold. Last day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis

Tuesday October 15, 2019

Notification of Consolidation/Split

2 / 3

Notification of Consolidation/Split

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Wednesday October 16, 2019

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Friday October 18, 2019

Part 4 - Reorganisation type and details

4.1 *The reorganisation is

+Security consolidation

4.1a *Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every

8

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies). 4.2 *Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after reorganisation

5.1 *+Securities on issue before and after the reorganisation

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security

TKM

Description

CHESS

DEPOSITARY

INTEREST

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue

Number on issue after

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

before reorganisation

reorganisation

Estimated

438,254,890

54,781,861

Part 6 - Further information

6.1 Further information relating to the reorganisation

All unquoted options also to be consolidated on the basis of 8 for 1

6.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of Consolidation/Split

3 / 3

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:36:07 UTC
