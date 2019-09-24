Trek Metals : Consolidation Update

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of Consolidation/Split

TKM CHESS DEPOSITARY INTEREST

Part 2 - Approvals

2.1 *Are any of the below approvals required for the reorganisation before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the reorganisation.

Yes

2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated **Approval

+Security holder Thursday October 3, or actual? received/condition approval 2019 Actual met? [Select...] Comments

Part 3 - Reorganisation timetable and details

3.1 *+Record date

Tuesday October 8, 2019

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Thursday October 3, 2019

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre-re-organised +securities

Friday October 4, 2019

3.4 *Effective date. Trading in the re-organised securities commences on a +deferred settlement basis. If the +entity's securities are suspended from trading during this period there will be no +deferred settlement trading however ASX still captures this date.

Monday October 7, 2019

3.5 Record date

Tuesday October 8, 2019

3.6 First day for +entity to send notices to +security holders of the change in the number of +securities they hold. First day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis

Wednesday October 9, 2019

3.7 *+Issue date. +Deferred settlement market ends. Last day for +entity to send notices to +security holder of the change in the number of +securities they hold. Last day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis

Tuesday October 15, 2019