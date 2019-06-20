Trek Metals : Corporate Governance Statement

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 20 June 2019 and has been approved by the Board of the Company on that date.
This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company follows the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that will not be followed have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices the Company intends to adopt in lieu of the recommendation.
The Company has adopted a Corporate Governance Plan which provides the written terms of reference for the Company's corporate governance duties.
Due to the current size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the Company's operations, the Board does not consider that the Company will gain any benefit from individual Board committees and that its resources would be better utilised in other areas as the Board is of the strong view that at this stage the experience and skill set of the current Board is sufficient to perform these roles. Under the Company's Board Charter, the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to individual committees are currently carried out by the full Board under the written terms of reference for those committees.
The Company's Corporate Governance Charters, Policies & Procedures are available on the Company's website at www.trekmetals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance
Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
Recommendation 1.1
The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the
A listed entity should have and disclose a charter which sets
YES
specific roles and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and
management and
includes
a description of
those matters
out the respective roles and responsibilities of the Board, the
expressly reserved
to the
Board and those
delegated to
Chair and management, and includes a description of
management.
those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those
The Board Charter sets out the role and specific responsibilities of
delegated to management.
the Board, requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles
and responsibilities of individual Directors, the Chairman and MD,
as well as the roles and responsibilities of Executive Directors, Non-
Executive Directors and management, details of the Board's
relationship with management, details of the Board's
performance review, and details of the Directors' right to seek
independent advice.
A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available on the
Company's website.
Recommendation 1.2
(a) The Company
has guidelines for the appointment and
A listed entity should:
YES
selection of the Board in its Nomination Committee Charter.
The Nomination Committee Charter requires the Nomination
(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a
Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) to ensure
person, or putting forward to security holders a
appropriate checks are undertaken before appointing a
candidate for election, as a Director; and
Director (including a review of qualifications, capabilities,
(b) provide security holders with all material information
ability to serve, conflicts of interest and other relevant
relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-
factors). The Nomination Committee must then record the
elect a Director.
finding of each review and recommendations in their
minutes.
(b) All material information relevant to a decision on whether or
not to elect or re-elect a Director will be provided to security
holders in the Notice of Meeting containing the resolution to
elect or re-elect a Director.
(c)
Guidelines for evaluating Board candidates and
recommending individuals for Board appointments are set
out in the Company's Statement of Selection, Appointment
and Re-Election of Directors Policy which is available on the
Company's website.
Recommendation 1.3
Although not prescribed under the Company's corporate
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each
YES
governance charters, polices or procedures, the Company
ensures that each Director and senior executive is a party to a
Director and senior executive setting out the terms of their
written agreement with the Company which sets out the terms of
appointment.
that Director's or senior executive's appointment.
The Company has written agreements with each of its Directors
and senior executives.
Recommendation 1.4
Although not prescribed under the Company's corporate
The company secretary of a listed entity should be
YES
governance charters, polices or procedures, the Company
Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair,
accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all
on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board.
matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board.
Recommendation 1.5
(a)
The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which provides
A listed entity should:
YES
a framework for the Company to establish and achieve
measurable diversity objectives, including in respect of
(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for
gender diversity. The Diversity Policy allows the Board to set
the Board or a relevant committee of the Board to set
measurable gender diversity objectives and to assess
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
annually both the objectives if any have been set and the
and to assess annually both the objectives and the
Company's progress in achieving them.
entity's progress in achieving them;
(b)
The Diversity Policy is available on the Company's website.
(b) disclose that policy or a summary or it; and
(c)
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period:
(i) the measurable objectives for achieving gender
(i) The Board does not presently intend to set measurable
diversity set by the Board in accordance with the
gender diversity objectives because the Board
entity's diversity policy and its progress towards
considered the application of a measurable gender
achieving them; and
diversity objective requiring a specified proportion of
(ii) either:
women on the Board and in senior executive roles will,
given the small size of the Company and the Board,
(A)
the respective proportions of men and
unduly limit the Company from applying the Diversity
women on the Board, in senior executive
Policy as a whole and the Company's policy of
positions and across the whole organisation
appointing based on skills and merit: and
(including how the entity has defined
(ii) the respective proportions of women on the Board, in
"senior executive" for these purposes); or
senior executive positions and across the whole
(B)
if the entity is a "relevant employer" under
organisation are set out in the following table:
the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the
Proportion of women
entity's most recent "Gender Equality
Indicators", as defined in the Workplace
Whole organisation
4 out of 7 (57%)
Gender Equality Act.
Senior Executive
2 out of 5 (40%)
positions
Board
1 out of 4 (25%)
Recommendation 1.6
(a)
The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance of
A listed entity should:
YES
the Board, its committees and individual Directors on an
annual basis. The process for this is set out in the Company's
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating
Process for Performance Evaluation Policy, which is available
the performance of the Board, its committees and
on the Company's website.
individual Directors; and
(b) The Company completed performance evaluations in
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
respect of the Board and individual Directors in accordance
performance evaluation was undertaken in the
with the above process during the period.
reporting period in accordance with that process.
Recommendation 1.7
(a) The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance of
A listed entity should:
YES
the Company's senior executives on an annual basis. The
Company's Remuneration Committee (or, in its absence, the
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating
Board) is responsible for evaluating the remuneration of the
the performance of its senior executives; and
Company's senior executives on an annual basis. A senior
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
executive, for these purposes, means key management
performance evaluation was undertaken in the
personnel (as defined in the Corporations Act) other than a
reporting period in accordance with that process.
non-executive Director.
The Company's Process for Performance Evaluation Policy
and Remuneration Committee Charter are both available on
the Company's website.
(b) The Company completed performance evaluations in
respect of senior management in accordance with the
above process during the period.
Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value
Recommendation 2.1
(a) The Company does not have a Nomination Committee. The
The Board of a listed entity should:
YES
Company's Nomination Committee Charter provides for the
creation of a Nomination Committee (if it is considered it will
(a) have a nomination committee which:
benefit the Company), with at least three members, a
(i) has at least three members, a majority of whom are
majority of whom are independent Directors and an
independent Directors; and
independent Chairman. The Nomination Committee Charter
(ii) is chaired by an independent Director,
is available on the Company's website.
(b) The Company does not have a Nomination Committee as the
and disclose:
Board considers the Company will not currently benefit from
(iii) the charter of the committee;
its establishment. In accordance with the Company's Board
(iv) the members of the committee; and
Charter, the Board carries out the duties that would ordinarily
be carried out by the Nomination Committee under the
(v) as at the end of each reporting period, the number
Nomination
Committee Charter, including the following
of times the committee met throughout the period
processes to address succession issues and to ensure the
and the individual attendances of the members at
Board has
the appropriate balance of skills, experience,
those meetings; or
