TREK METALS LTD

(TKM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/20
0.006 AUD   --.--%
08:44pTREK METALS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
08:44pTREK METALS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08:44pTREK METALS : Appendix 4G
PU
Trek Metals : Corporate Governance Statement

06/20/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

TREK METALS LIMITED ACN 124 462 826 (Company)

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 20 June 2019 and has been approved by the Board of the Company on that date.

This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company follows the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that will not be followed have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices the Company intends to adopt in lieu of the recommendation.

The Company has adopted a Corporate Governance Plan which provides the written terms of reference for the Company's corporate governance duties.

Due to the current size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the Company's operations, the Board does not consider that the Company will gain any benefit from individual Board committees and that its resources would be better utilised in other areas as the Board is of the strong view that at this stage the experience and skill set of the current Board is sufficient to perform these roles. Under the Company's Board Charter, the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to individual committees are currently carried out by the full Board under the written terms of reference for those committees.

The Company's Corporate Governance Charters, Policies & Procedures are available on the Company's website at www.trekmetals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance

3990-03/1360828_2

1

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

Recommendation 1.1

The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the

A listed entity should have and disclose a charter which sets

YES

specific roles and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and

management and

includes

a description of

those matters

out the respective roles and responsibilities of the Board, the

expressly reserved

to the

Board and those

delegated to

Chair and management, and includes a description of

management.

those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those

The Board Charter sets out the role and specific responsibilities of

delegated to management.

the Board, requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles

and responsibilities of individual Directors, the Chairman and MD,

as well as the roles and responsibilities of Executive Directors, Non-

Executive Directors and management, details of the Board's

relationship with management, details of the Board's

performance review, and details of the Directors' right to seek

independent advice.

A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available on the

Company's website.

Recommendation 1.2

(a) The Company

has guidelines for the appointment and

A listed entity should:

YES

selection of the Board in its Nomination Committee Charter.

The Nomination Committee Charter requires the Nomination

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) to ensure

person, or putting forward to security holders a

appropriate checks are undertaken before appointing a

candidate for election, as a Director; and

Director (including a review of qualifications, capabilities,

(b) provide security holders with all material information

ability to serve, conflicts of interest and other relevant

relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-

factors). The Nomination Committee must then record the

elect a Director.

finding of each review and recommendations in their

minutes.

(b) All material information relevant to a decision on whether or

not to elect or re-elect a Director will be provided to security

3990-03/1360828_2

2

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

holders in the Notice of Meeting containing the resolution to

elect or re-elect a Director.

(c)

Guidelines for evaluating Board candidates and

recommending individuals for Board appointments are set

out in the Company's Statement of Selection, Appointment

and Re-Election of Directors Policy which is available on the

Company's website.

Recommendation 1.3

Although not prescribed under the Company's corporate

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

YES

governance charters, polices or procedures, the Company

ensures that each Director and senior executive is a party to a

Director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

written agreement with the Company which sets out the terms of

appointment.

that Director's or senior executive's appointment.

The Company has written agreements with each of its Directors

and senior executives.

Recommendation 1.4

Although not prescribed under the Company's corporate

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

YES

governance charters, polices or procedures, the Company

Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair,

accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all

on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board.

matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board.

Recommendation 1.5

(a)

The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which provides

A listed entity should:

YES

a framework for the Company to establish and achieve

measurable diversity objectives, including in respect of

(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for

gender diversity. The Diversity Policy allows the Board to set

the Board or a relevant committee of the Board to set

measurable gender diversity objectives and to assess

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

annually both the objectives if any have been set and the

and to assess annually both the objectives and the

Company's progress in achieving them.

entity's progress in achieving them;

(b)

The Diversity Policy is available on the Company's website.

(b) disclose that policy or a summary or it; and

(c)

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period:

3990-03/1360828_2

3

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

(i) the measurable objectives for achieving gender

(i) The Board does not presently intend to set measurable

diversity set by the Board in accordance with the

gender diversity objectives because the Board

entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

considered the application of a measurable gender

achieving them; and

diversity objective requiring a specified proportion of

(ii) either:

women on the Board and in senior executive roles will,

given the small size of the Company and the Board,

(A)

the respective proportions of men and

unduly limit the Company from applying the Diversity

women on the Board, in senior executive

Policy as a whole and the Company's policy of

positions and across the whole organisation

appointing based on skills and merit: and

(including how the entity has defined

(ii) the respective proportions of women on the Board, in

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

senior executive positions and across the whole

(B)

if the entity is a "relevant employer" under

organisation are set out in the following table:

the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the

Proportion of women

entity's most recent "Gender Equality

Indicators", as defined in the Workplace

Whole organisation

4 out of 7 (57%)

Gender Equality Act.

Senior Executive

2 out of 5 (40%)

positions

Board

1 out of 4 (25%)

Recommendation 1.6

(a)

The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance of

A listed entity should:

YES

the Board, its committees and individual Directors on an

annual basis. The process for this is set out in the Company's

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

Process for Performance Evaluation Policy, which is available

the performance of the Board, its committees and

on the Company's website.

individual Directors; and

(b) The Company completed performance evaluations in

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

respect of the Board and individual Directors in accordance

performance evaluation was undertaken in the

with the above process during the period.

reporting period in accordance with that process.

3990-03/1360828_2

4

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

Recommendation 1.7

(a) The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance of

A listed entity should:

YES

the Company's senior executives on an annual basis. The

Company's Remuneration Committee (or, in its absence, the

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

Board) is responsible for evaluating the remuneration of the

the performance of its senior executives; and

Company's senior executives on an annual basis. A senior

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

executive, for these purposes, means key management

performance evaluation was undertaken in the

personnel (as defined in the Corporations Act) other than a

reporting period in accordance with that process.

non-executive Director.

The Company's Process for Performance Evaluation Policy

and Remuneration Committee Charter are both available on

the Company's website.

(b) The Company completed performance evaluations in

respect of senior management in accordance with the

above process during the period.

Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value

Recommendation 2.1

(a) The Company does not have a Nomination Committee. The

The Board of a listed entity should:

YES

Company's Nomination Committee Charter provides for the

creation of a Nomination Committee (if it is considered it will

(a) have a nomination committee which:

benefit the Company), with at least three members, a

(i) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

majority of whom are independent Directors and an

independent Directors; and

independent Chairman. The Nomination Committee Charter

(ii) is chaired by an independent Director,

is available on the Company's website.

(b) The Company does not have a Nomination Committee as the

and disclose:

Board considers the Company will not currently benefit from

(iii) the charter of the committee;

its establishment. In accordance with the Company's Board

(iv) the members of the committee; and

Charter, the Board carries out the duties that would ordinarily

be carried out by the Nomination Committee under the

(v) as at the end of each reporting period, the number

Nomination

Committee Charter, including the following

of times the committee met throughout the period

processes to address succession issues and to ensure the

and the individual attendances of the members at

Board has

the appropriate balance of skills, experience,

those meetings; or

3990-03/1360828_2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 00:43:17 UTC
