Trek Metals : Expiry of Options

06/30/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

1 July 2019

Expiry of Options

Trek Metals Limited ("TKM" or the "Company") wishes to advise the expiry of 27,500,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.03 on 30 June 2019.

An updated Appendix 3B is included in this release.

Nerida Schmidt

COMPANY SECRETARY

ABOUT TREK METALS LIMITED

Trek Metals Limited is an Australian listed (ASX:TKM) base metals explorer focused on delivering World Class discovery opportunities from parts of the world that have seen limited exploration. The Companys' flagship project is the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project located in Gabon in West Africa. The Kroussou Project was acquired in 2016 and has been largely unexplored since the late 1970's when the Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (BRGM) discovered significant, near surface mineralisation there. Trek is determined to deliver to shareholders the best possible outcome by leveraging itself to genuine opportunities for discovery.

REGISTERED OFFICES

Australia

Bermuda

Postal Address

Suite 5/56 Kings Park Rd

Trinity Hall

P.O. Box 1796

WEST PERTH WA 6005

43 Cedar Avenue

WEST PERTH WA 6872

HAMILTON HM12

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 8 6555 1879 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 1

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:22:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley James Drabsch Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Gregory John Bittar Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Phillip Bowen Non-Executive Director
Sonja Neame Non-Executive Director
Nerida Lee Schmidt Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREK METALS LTD-37.50%0
BHP GROUP LTD20.25%138 916
BHP GROUP PLC22.00%138 916
RIO TINTO30.84%104 951
RIO TINTO LIMITED32.23%104 951
ANGLO AMERICAN28.42%39 973
