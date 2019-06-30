Trek Metals : Expiry of Options

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

1 July 2019

Expiry of Options

Trek Metals Limited ("TKM" or the "Company") wishes to advise the expiry of 27,500,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.03 on 30 June 2019.

An updated Appendix 3B is included in this release.

Nerida Schmidt

COMPANY SECRETARY

ABOUT TREK METALS LIMITED

Trek Metals Limited is an Australian listed (ASX:TKM) base metals explorer focused on delivering World Class discovery opportunities from parts of the world that have seen limited exploration. The Companys' flagship project is the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project located in Gabon in West Africa. The Kroussou Project was acquired in 2016 and has been largely unexplored since the late 1970's when the Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (BRGM) discovered significant, near surface mineralisation there. Trek is determined to deliver to shareholders the best possible outcome by leveraging itself to genuine opportunities for discovery.

REGISTERED OFFICES

Australia Bermuda Postal Address Suite 5/56 Kings Park Rd Trinity Hall P.O. Box 1796 WEST PERTH WA 6005 43 Cedar Avenue WEST PERTH WA 6872 HAMILTON HM12

ASX TKM | TREKMETALS.COM.AU | T +61 8 6555 1879 | E INFO@TREKMETALS.COM.AU | 1