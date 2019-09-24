Log in
TREK METALS LTD

(TKM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
0.003 AUD   --.--%
09/09TREK METALS : Capital Raising and Consolidation of Capital
PU
09/03TREK METALS : Appendix 3X – John Young
PU
09/03TREK METALS : Appendix 3Z – Brad Drabsch
PU
Trek Metals : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form

09/24/2019 | 05:37am EDT

TREK METALS LIMITED

Company No. (Bermuda) 35116

ARBN 124 462 826

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

and

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM TO SHAREHOLDERS

Date of Meeting

Thursday, 3rd October 2019

Time of Meeting

11:00 am Perth WST / (12:00 pm Bermuda ADT (Atlantic Daylight Time) previous day)

Place of Meeting

The Boardroom

Bentleys (WA) Pty Ltd

Level 3

216 St Georges Terrace

Perth, Western Australia

Please read this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum carefully.

If you are unable to attend the Meeting, please complete and return the enclosed CDI Form of Instruction (as applicable) in accordance with the specified instructions.

Trek Metals Limited

Company No. (Bermuda) 35116

ARBN 124 462 826

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Trek Metals Limited ("Company") will be held at The Boardroom, Bentleys (WA) Pty Ltd, Level 3, 216 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 3rd October 2019 at 11:00 am (WST), for the purpose of transacting the following business referred to in this Notice of Annual General Meeting.

An Explanatory Memorandum containing information in relation to the following Resolutions accompanies this Notice of Meeting.

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

2019 Accounts

To receive and consider the financial report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019, and the reports by the Directors and Independent Auditors.

RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 1 - Appointment of Auditor

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Bentleys Audit & Corporate (WA) Pty Ltd be and is hereby appointed as Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at a fee to be agreed by the Directors."

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Michael Bowen as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of By-law 77 of the Company, ASX Listing Rule 14.5, and for all other purposes, Mr Michael Bowen who was appointed as a Director at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 31 July 2017 for a term of 3 years, retires and, being eligible, is re-elected as a Director of the Company for a further term of three years."

Resolution 3 - Subsequent Approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.4 of Securities Issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, approval is given to ratify the prior issue of 15,000,000 unlisted options (on a pre-consolidation basis) with an

exercise price of $0.007 and expiring on 30 September 2023 to Mr John Young, without Shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 on 2 September 2019, outlined in the Explanatory Memorandum."

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person who participated in the issue, or any associates of those persons. However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

  1. it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or
  2. it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Resolution 4 - Election of Mr John Young as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of By-law 77 of the Company, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr John Young who was appointed as a Director on 2 September 2019 to fill a casual vacancy, retires and, being eligible, is elected as a director of the Company for a term of three years."

Resolution 5 - Increase of Authorised Share Capital

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"Subject to and conditional on the passing of the Essential Resolutions, for the purposes of Bermudian law and for all other purposes, the authorised share capital of the Company be and is hereby increased (with immediate effect) from £5,500,000 divided into 550,000,000 shares of 1p each to £20,000,000 by the creation of an additional 1,450,000,000 shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company each ranking pari passu in all respects with the existing shares."

Resolution 6 - Consolidation of Capital

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to and conditional on the passing of all the Essential Resolutions, for the purposes of Section 45 of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981, ASX Listing Rule 7.22 and for all other purposes, the authorized share capital of the Company be consolidated (immediately following the increase of authorized share capital described in Resolution 5) on the basis that:

  1. every eight (8) Shares be consolidated into one (1) Share, from 2,000,000,000 Shares of £0.01 each in aggregate into 250,000,000 shares of £0.08 each in aggregate; and
  2. every eight (8) Options be consolidated into one (1) Option,

and where this consolidation results in a fraction of a Share or Option being held by a Shareholder or Optionholder (as the case may be), the Directors be authorised to round that fraction up to the nearest whole Share or Option to be issued as bonus Shares (fully paid up by the Company from reserves available for distribution or from the Company's share premium account) or Options, with the Consolidation taking effect as described in the Explanatory Statement."

Resolution 7 - Reduction of Share Capital Under Bermuda Laws by way of a Par Value Reduction

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to and conditional on the passing of all the Essential Resolutions, for the purposes of Section 46 of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 and for all other purposes, approval is given for:

  1. the reduction of the par value of the Company's authorized share capital from £0.08 (post Consolidation) to £0.01, to take effect immediately after the consolidation described in Resolution 6, such that the authorized share capital be reduced by £17,500,000 from £20,000,000 (divided into 250,000,000 Shares of par value £0.08 each) to £2,500,000 (divided into 250,000,000 Shares of £0.01 each); and
  2. the reduction of the Company's issued share capital by £3,834,730 from £4,382,548 (divided into 54,781,861 Shares (post Consolidation) of £0.08 each) to £547,818 (divided into 54,781,861 Shares of £0.01 each) to take effect immediately after the Consolidation, such amounts being subject to rounding up to the nearest whole Share where the Consolidation would otherwise have produced a fractional entitlement;
  3. the credit of £3,834,730 arising from the reduction of issued share capital (subject to rounding up as described in Resolution 7(ii)) to be applied to the Company's contributed surplus account."

Resolution 8 - Approval of Issue of Capital Raising Securities

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an

ordinary resolution:

"Subject to and conditional on the passing of the Essential Resolutions, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of up to 120,000,000 Capital Raising Shares (on a post-consolidation basis) at an issue price of $0.02 per Capital Raising Share to raise up to $2,400,000 on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum."

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue, except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities, if the Resolution is passed, or any associates of those persons. However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

  1. it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or
  2. it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Resolution 9 - Participation in Capital Raising by Mr Gregory Bittar

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an

ordinary resolution:

"Subject to and conditional on the passing of the Essential Resolutions and Resolution 8, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of up to 3,500,000 Capital Raising Shares (on a post-consolidation basis) to Mr Gregory Bittar (or his nominee) to raise up to $70,000 (before associated costs) on the terms and conditions in the

Explanatory Memorandum."

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Mr Gregory Bittar (and/or his nominee(s)) or any of their associates. However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

  1. it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or
  2. it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Resolution 10 - Participation in Capital Raising by Mr Michael Bowen

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an

ordinary resolution:

"Subject to and conditional on the passing of the Essential Resolutions and Resolution 8, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of up to 6,000,000 Capital Raising Shares (on a post-consolidation basis) to Mr Michael Bowen (or his nominee) to raise up to $120,000 (before associated costs) on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum."

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Mr Michael Bowen (and/or his nominee(s)) or any of their associates. However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

  1. it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or
  2. it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Resolution 11 - Participation in Capital Raising by Mr John Young

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an

ordinary resolution:

"Subject to and conditional on the passing of the Essential Resolutions and Resolution 8, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of up to 3,500,000 Capital Raising Shares (on a post-consolidation basis) to Mr John Young (or his nominee) to raise up to $70,000 (before associated costs) on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum."

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Mr John Young (and/or his nominee(s)) or any of their associates. However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:

  1. it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or
  2. it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:36:07 UTC
