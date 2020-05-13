Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tremont Mortgage Trust    TRMT

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST

(TRMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tremont Mortgage Trust : Announces Annual Meeting Results and Changes to the Board of Trustees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held today.

Joseph L. Morea was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Trustee

      Percentage of Shares Voted For
Joseph L. Morea      

87.20%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as TRMT’s independent registered public accounting firm. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

     

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Ratification of Independent Auditors

     

95.80%

In addition, Jeffrey P. Somers resigned from his position as an Independent Trustee, effective immediately. Mr. Somers advised the Board that the reasons for his resignation were not the result of any disagreement with TRMT. The Board of Trustees, based on the recommendation of TRMT’s Nominating and Governance Committee, elected William A. Lamkin as Independent Trustee, effective immediately.

Mr. Lamkin was a partner in Ackrell Capital LLC, a San Francisco based investment bank, from 2003 to 2019. Prior to being a partner in Ackrell Capital LLC, he was employed as a financial consultant and as an investment banker, including as a senior vice president in the investment banking division of ABN AMRO. Prior to working as a financial consultant and as an investment banker, Mr. Lamkin was a practicing attorney.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq. No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
06:41pTREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces Annual Meeting Results and Changes to the Boa..
BU
05/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
05/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Changes Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to W..
BU
04/20TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday..
BU
03/31TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces Efforts to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact
BU
02/19TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/19TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
02/19TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,31 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 5,10 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 2,98x
P/E ratio 2021 3,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,70x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 15,8 M
Chart TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Tremont Mortgage Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,75  $
Last Close Price 1,92  $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 95,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Blackman President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Gerald Douglas Lanois Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Trustee
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
Joseph L. Morea Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST-60.69%16
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)13.70%58 519
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.56%35 667
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.28%18 702
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-29.82%17 744
SEGRO PLC-9.14%11 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group