Tremont Mortgage Trust : Announces Annual Meeting Results and Changes to the Board of Trustees

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held today.

Joseph L. Morea was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Joseph L. Morea 87.20%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as TRMT’s independent registered public accounting firm. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Ratification of Independent Auditors 95.80%

In addition, Jeffrey P. Somers resigned from his position as an Independent Trustee, effective immediately. Mr. Somers advised the Board that the reasons for his resignation were not the result of any disagreement with TRMT. The Board of Trustees, based on the recommendation of TRMT’s Nominating and Governance Committee, elected William A. Lamkin as Independent Trustee, effective immediately.

Mr. Lamkin was a partner in Ackrell Capital LLC, a San Francisco based investment bank, from 2003 to 2019. Prior to being a partner in Ackrell Capital LLC, he was employed as a financial consultant and as an investment banker, including as a senior vice president in the investment banking division of ABN AMRO. Prior to working as a financial consultant and as an investment banker, Mr. Lamkin was a practicing attorney.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

