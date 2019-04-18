Log in
Tremont Mortgage Trust : Raises Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

04/18/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced it has raised its regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares by $0.11 to $0.22 per common share ($0.88 per share per year). The distribution declared today will be paid to TRMT’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2019 and distributed on or about May 16, 2019.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. TRMT is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon TRMT’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond TRMT’s control. For example, this press release states that TRMT’s dividend rate will be $0.22/share per quarter or $0.88/share per year. A possible implication of this statement is that TRMT will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.22/share per quarter or $0.88/share per year in the future. The TRMT Board considers many factors when determining whether to declare dividends, including TRMT's historical and projected income, core earnings, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay TRMT's obligations and fund its investments, distributions which may be required to be paid by TRMT to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by TRMT's Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future dividends may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid, and they could decline in amount or be suspended or discontinued. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by law, TRMT does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


