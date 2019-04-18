Tremont Mortgage Trust : Raises Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

Tremont
Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced it has raised its
regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares by $0.11 to
$0.22 per common share ($0.88 per share per year). The distribution
declared today will be paid to TRMT’s common shareholders of record as
of the close of business on April 29, 2019 and distributed on or about
May 16, 2019.
Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company
that focuses primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage
loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate.
TRMT is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered
investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.
WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon
TRMT’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the
implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not
occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond TRMT’s control. For
example, this press release states that TRMT’s dividend rate will be
$0.22/share per quarter or $0.88/share per year. A possible implication
of this statement is that TRMT will continuously pay quarterly dividends
of $0.22/share per quarter or $0.88/share per year in the future. The
TRMT Board considers many factors when determining whether to declare
dividends, including TRMT's historical and projected income, core
earnings, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash
to pay TRMT's obligations and fund its investments, distributions which
may be required to be paid by TRMT to qualify for taxation as a real
estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by TRMT's
Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future dividends may
be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at
which future dividends will be paid, and they could decline in amount or
be suspended or discontinued. For these reasons, among others, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking
statements in this press release. Except as required by law, TRMT does
not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of
beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee
or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.
