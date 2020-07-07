Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tremont Mortgage Trust    TRMT

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST

(TRMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tremont Mortgage Trust : Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 4th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2020 financial results before the Nasdaq opens on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Executive Officer David Blackman and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (833) 366-1119. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6771. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10145362.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.trmtreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq. No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
04:16pTREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesd..
BU
06/30TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
06/30TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Obtains Additional Management Fee Waiver
BU
06/15TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financia..
AQ
05/14TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission o..
AQ
05/13TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces Annual Meeting Results and Changes to the Boa..
BU
05/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
05/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Changes Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to W..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,31 M - -
Net income 2020 5,10 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,77x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 25,3 M 25,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Tremont Mortgage Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,75 $
Last Close Price 3,07 $
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Blackman President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Gerald Douglas Lanois Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Trustee
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
Joseph L. Morea Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST-38.10%25
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)23.81%63 967
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.23.44%39 659
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.1.99%20 796
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.02%20 694
SEGRO PLC2.94%13 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group