TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Tremont Mortgage Trust : Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 2nd

10/05/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2018 financial results before the Nasdaq opens on Friday, November 2, 2018. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Executive Officer David Blackman and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (833) 366-1119. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6771. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10123885.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.trmtreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2,95 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -0,86 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,03
Capi. / Sales 2018 12,2x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,64x
Capitalization 35,9 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Blackman President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Gerald Douglas Lanois Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Trustee
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
Joseph L. Morea Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST-22.19%36
EQUINIX INC-6.79%33 589
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-3.85%23 508
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 711
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.84%16 399
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-9.30%13 490
