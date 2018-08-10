Log in
TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST (TRMT)
Tremont Mortgage Trust : to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-EA126604EF2A2.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3,17 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -1,07 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 13,4x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,11x
Capitalization 42,3 M
Chart TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Tremont Mortgage Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Blackman Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Richard C. Gallitto Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Daniel Owen Mee Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Douglas Lanois Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST-13.89%42
EQUINIX INC-1.82%35 557
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.95%25 031
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 237
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.07%16 253
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-6.25%13 889
