Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Trend Micro Incorporated    4704   JP3637300009

TREND MICRO INCORPORATED

(4704)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trend Micro Incorporated : Blocked 13 Million High-Risk Email Threats in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Cloud-based email protection saw a rise in BEC, phishing and email-borne malware

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today released its 2019 Cloud App Security Roundup report. The report highlights changes in messaging-specific threats detected last year, the use of more sophisticated malware, and the potential abuse of emerging technologies in artificial intelligence to inform future business protection strategies.

In 2019, Trend Micro blocked 12.7 million high-risk email threats for customers leveraging cloud-based email services from Microsoft and Google. This second layer of defense caught threats beyond those detected by the cloud email services’ built-in security.

“Organizations are leveraging the power of SaaS-based applications in greater numbers to drive productivity, cost savings and growth. However, in doing so they may be opening themselves up to risk if they only rely on built-in security,” said Wendy Moore, vice president, product marketing at Trend Micro. “As our report shows, built in security is not enough on its own to stop today’s cybercriminals. Businesses must take ownership of cloud protection and find a multi-layered third-party solution to enhance their platform’s native security functionality.”

More than 11 million of the high-risk emails blocked in 2019 were phishing related, making up 89% of all blocked emails. Of these, Trend Micro detected 35% more credential phishing attempts than in 2018. Additionally, the number of unknown phishing links in such attacks jumped from just 9% of the total to more than 44% in 2019. This may demonstrate that scammers are registering new sites to avoid detection.

The report also shows that criminals are getting better at tricking the first layer of defense against Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, which typically look at attacker behaviors and intention analysis of the email content. The percentage of BEC attacks caught by AI-powered authorship analysis increased from 7% in 2018 to 21% in 2019.

Emerging phishing techniques outlined in the report include the increasing use of HTTPS and targeting Office 365 administrator accounts. This enables malicious hackers to hijack all connected accounts on the targeted domain and use them to send malware, launch convincing BEC attacks and more. To this end, Trend Micro blocked nearly 400,000 attempted BEC attacks, which is 271% more than in 2018.

In the face of such threats, Trend Micro recommends the organizations take the following mitigation steps:

  • Move away from a single gateway to a multi-layered cloud app security solution
  • Consider sandbox malware analysis, document exploit detection, and file, email, and web reputation technologies to detect malware hidden in Office 365 and PDF documents
  • Enforce consistent data loss prevention (DLP) policies across cloud email and collaboration apps
  • Choose a security partner that can offer seamless integration into their cloud platforms, preserving user and admin functions
  • Develop comprehensive end user awareness and training programs

The report’s findings were based on data generated by Trend Micro Cloud App Security™, an API-based solution that protects a range of cloud-based applications and services, including Microsoft® Office 365™ Exchange™ Online, OneDrive® for Business, SharePoint® Online, Gmail, and Google Drive.

To find out more, please read the complete report here: https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/us/security/research-and-analysis/threat-reports/roundup/trend-micro-cloud-app-security-report-2019

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
08:05aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Blocked 13 Million High-Risk Email Threats in 2019
BU
03/02TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Collaborates With Japan's International Cooperation A..
BU
02/25TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Blocks Over 61 Million Ransomware Attacks in 2019
BU
02/18TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Reports Highest Annual Revenue and Strongest Quarterl..
BU
02/13TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : annual earnings release
02/03TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Teams Up with Baker Hughes to Address Cybersecurity C..
BU
01/21TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Creates Factory Honeypot and Traps Malicious Attacker..
BU
01/20TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Furthers Its Patent Protection by Joining Industry Gr..
BU
01/07TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Collaborates with Esteemed Tech Investors to Pick the..
BU
2019TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 174 B
EBIT 2020 38 147 M
Net income 2020 28 391 M
Finance 2020 186 B
Yield 2020 3,28%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
EV / Sales2021 2,78x
Capitalization 705 B
Chart TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Trend Micro Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6 350,00  JPY
Last Close Price 5 070,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Fen Chen President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Ming Jang Chang Chairman
Kevin Simzer Chief Operating Officer
Mahendra Negi Group CFO, Representative Director & VP
Max Cheng Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREND MICRO INCORPORATED-1.93%6 892
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-4.51%1 145 623
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.52%32 642
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.67.18%31 441
SEA LIMITED14.15%21 268
SPLUNK INC.-14.38%20 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group