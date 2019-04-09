Log in
TREND MICRO INCORPORATED

TREND MICRO INCORPORATED

(4704)
My previous session
Trend Micro Incorporated : Releases Innovations That Increase Security for Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes and G Suite Gmail

04/09/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Latest advancements help protect cloud, containers and corporate email from compromise

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced enhancements to its Deep Security™ and Cloud App Security products designed to extend protection to virtual machines on the Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes platform protection, container image scanning integration with the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Gmail on the G Suite.

Trend Micro Executive Vice President, Network Defense and Hybrid Cloud Security, Steve Quane said, “An increasing number of businesses are investing in Google Cloud and Kubernetes to drive efficiencies and business agility. It is critical for enterprises to remember that they share in the responsibility of what they put in the cloud. Customers count on us to ease the implementation and automation of security early in the development process and to ensure the safe migration between the data center, hybrid cloud and even multi-cloud environments.”

To address this need, Trend Micro has created a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Connector that enables automated discovery, visibility and protection of GCP virtual machine instances. This eases the management by giving an instant view of all GCP workloads while also showing any virtual machines that might have been deployed outside of security purview or under shadow IT projects. This feature of Trend Micro Deep Security has the ability to automatically deploy policy via automated workflows, combat advanced malware, enhance network and system security and capture workload telemetry for threat investigations.

Container users can benefit from Kubernetes platform protection at runtime with Deep Security intrusion prevention systems (IPS) rules, integrity monitoring and log inspection. Our IPS approach allows you to inspect both east-west and north-south traffic between containers and platform layers like Kubernetes. Additionally, Trend Micro’s Deep Security provides container image scanning in the build pipeline for vulnerabilities, malware, embedded secrets / keys and compliance checks. Deployed as a Kubernetes Helm Chart, this container image scanning simplifies security deployment on popular services like Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS).

Research continues to show that email remains one of the most popular threat vectors which drove Trend Micro to expand its popular Cloud App Security platform to support Gmail users within G Suite. Organizations are increasingly looking to cloud email services to boost productivity and agility. Trend Micro has the most comprehensive email security coverage, with both Office 365 and now Gmail, to ensure malicious threats have no place to hide.

Collectively these innovations demonstrate Trend Micro’s commitment to the Google community. The company will be previewing these innovations in booth #1615 at this week’s Google Cloud Next in San Francisco, California.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.


© Business Wire 2019
