Trend Micro Incorporated : Releases Innovations That Increase Security for Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes and G Suite Gmail

Trend
Micro Incorporated (TYO:
4704; TSE:
4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced
enhancements to its Deep Security™ and Cloud App Security
products designed to extend protection to virtual machines on the Google
Cloud Platform, Kubernetes platform protection, container image scanning
integration with the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Gmail on the G
Suite.
Trend Micro Executive Vice President, Network Defense and Hybrid Cloud
Security, Steve Quane said, “An increasing number of businesses are
investing in Google Cloud and Kubernetes to drive efficiencies and
business agility. It is critical for enterprises to remember that they
share in the responsibility of what they put in the cloud. Customers
count on us to ease the implementation and automation of security early
in the development process and to ensure the safe migration between the
data center, hybrid cloud and even multi-cloud environments.”
To address this need, Trend Micro has created a Google Cloud Platform
(GCP) Connector that enables automated discovery, visibility and
protection of GCP virtual machine instances. This eases the management
by giving an instant view of all GCP workloads while also showing any
virtual machines that might have been deployed outside of security
purview or under shadow IT projects. This feature of Trend Micro Deep
Security has the ability to automatically deploy policy via automated
workflows, combat advanced malware, enhance network and system security
and capture workload telemetry for threat investigations.
Container users can benefit from Kubernetes platform protection at
runtime with Deep Security intrusion prevention systems (IPS) rules,
integrity monitoring and log inspection. Our IPS approach allows you to
inspect both east-west and north-south traffic between containers and
platform layers like Kubernetes. Additionally, Trend Micro’s Deep
Security provides container image scanning in the build pipeline for
vulnerabilities, malware, embedded secrets / keys and compliance checks.
Deployed as a Kubernetes Helm Chart, this container image scanning
simplifies security deployment on popular services like Google
Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Amazon
Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS).
Research continues to show that email remains one of the most popular
threat vectors which drove Trend Micro to expand its popular Cloud App
Security platform to support Gmail users within G Suite. Organizations
are increasingly looking to cloud email services to boost productivity
and agility. Trend Micro has the most comprehensive email security
coverage, with both Office 365 and now Gmail, to ensure malicious
threats have no place to hide.
Collectively these innovations demonstrate Trend Micro’s commitment to
the Google community. The company will be previewing these innovations
in booth #1615 at this week’s Google
Cloud Next in San Francisco, California.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions,
helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our
innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide
layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and
endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat
intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized
visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With
more than 6,000 employees in 50 countries and the world’s most advanced
global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables
organizations to secure their connected world. For more information,
visit www.trendmicro.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005166/en/