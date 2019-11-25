Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Trend Micro Incorporated    4704   JP3637300009

TREND MICRO INCORPORATED

(4704)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trend Micro Provides Cloud Security Insights at AWS re:Invent 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 08:04am EST

New capabilities being shown include the recent acquisition of Cloud Conformity and strategic partnership with Synk

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cloud security, today announced plans to demonstrate cloud security insights through technical demos and security expert presentations taking place next week during AWS re:Invent 2019.

Trend Micro has been securing the cloud for nearly a decade and the company is previewing its cloud expertise through demos of its newly launched security services platform for organizations building applications in the cloud, Trend Micro Cloud One™. Developers can experience the security drivers of modern application delivery, cloud migration and cloud operational excellence.

Event attendees can engage with the following demos at Venetian booth #2820:

  • Securing containers (featuring Snyk integration)
  • Security fit for DevOps
  • Serverless security
  • Cloud migration & virtualization
  • S3 bucket scanning
  • Cloud Conformity

In addition to the booth demonstrations, attendees will gain valuable insight from Trend Micro security experts and industry leaders during the following sessions:

  • DOP204-S - Transforming IT pros to DevOps gurus: How to secure your new tech stacks
    Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM
    ARIA, Level 3 West, Ironwood 5
    Jason Cradit, Sr. Director of Information Technology, Pivvot
    Mark Nunnikhoven, VP Cloud Research, Trend Micro

Large enterprises are limited by legacy systems. With existing tools, traditional platforms, outdated requirements, and more, IT and engineering teams have difficulty building in a modern way. Hear how Pivvot, a US enterprise, used tools in the AWS Cloud to escape this traditional trap and learn how building a pipeline-driven cloud-native process with built-in security helps modernize an organization. Culture change is challenging, but with the right approach and a strong tech stack, you can build securely and ship quickly in the AWS Cloud.

  • SEC204-S - Strong Security Made Simple: Putting All the Pieces Together
    Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
    ARIA, Level 3 West, Juniper 4
    Mark Nunnikhoven, VP Cloud Research, Trend Micro

Struggling with extending security practices to the cloud? Traditional approaches don’t work, and new cloud-only practices duplicate work for an already overtaxed team. The goal of cybersecurity is simple – to ensure that what you build works as intended and only as intended. Strong security doesn’t have to be complicated. Learn how the AWS Cloud Adoption Framework and Well-Architected Framework can help you create a cloud security strategy. And hear how to integrate key AWS security services, open-source tools, and AWS Lambda automations into the workflow of your organization.

Those not attending AWS re:Invent 2019 can follow Trend Micro’s activities via social media at:

LinkedIn /company/trend-micro

Twitter @TrendMicro

YouTube /TrendMicro

More information is online at https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/about/events/aws-reinvent.html.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With over 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
08:04aTREND MICRO PROVIDES CLOUD SECURITY : Invent 2019
BU
08:02aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Announces Winners of Global Capture the Flag Event
BU
11/19TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Asks Young People to View a World Without the Interne..
BU
11/19TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Predicts Escalating Cloud and Supply Chain Risk
BU
11/18TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Debuts World's Broadest Security Services Platform fo..
BU
11/12TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Launches Comprehensive Smart Factory Security Solutio..
BU
11/07TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Reports Strong Third Quarter Results
BU
11/06TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : City moves who's switching jobs
AQ
10/29TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Research Finds Growing Cyber Threats Targeting eSport..
BU
10/28TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Extends Pwn2Own™ Hacking Contest to Include Ind..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 165 B
EBIT 2019 38 013 M
Net income 2019 29 079 M
Finance 2019 185 B
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,76x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
Capitalization 805 B
Technical analysis trends TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5 993,75  JPY
Last Close Price 5 790,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Fen Chen President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Ming Jang Chang Chairman
Kevin Simzer Chief Operating Officer
Mahendra Negi Group CFO, Representative Director & VP
Max Cheng Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREND MICRO INCORPORATED0.35%7 410
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.28%1 141 193
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.58%30 760
SPLUNK INC.34.00%21 685
SYNOPSYS60.71%20 346
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.54.54%18 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group