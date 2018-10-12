Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trevena Inc    TRVN

TREVENA INC (TRVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, Inc. Investors (TRVN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:34am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Trevena, Inc. (“Trevena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRVN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130). Then the FDA released a briefing document in advance of its October 11, 2018 vote on the efficacy and safety of the treatment; in this briefing document the reviewers noted that oliceridine has abuse and overdose potential. On this news, shares of Trevena fell $1.91 or 64%, to close at $1.07 on October 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Trevena securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREVENA INC
12:34aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, Inc...
BU
12:24aTREVENA CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securitie..
PR
10/11TREVENA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedi..
PR
10/11Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tr..
BU
10/11TREVENA : Announces Oliceridine FDA Advisory Committee Meeting Outcome
AQ
10/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, ..
BU
10/11TREVENA : Block & Leviton Files Securities Class Action Against Trevena, Inc. (T..
PR
10/11Investigation of Trevena Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
10/11Trevena Stock Trading Halted; FDA Advisory Committee to Review Oliceridine fo..
GL
10/11Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11Ad Com thumbs down on Trevena's oliceridine 
10/11Avenue Therapeutics up 95% on dim Ad Com prospects for Trevena's oliceridine 
10/11Trevene discloses disagreement with FDA over Phase 3 endpoints for oliceridin.. 
10/11Trevena shares halted pending outcome of Ad Com meeting 
10/10YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Trevana Down On Briefing Docs; ACRX Is A Different Sto.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4,30 M
EBIT 2018 -40,8 M
Net income 2018 -41,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 18,9x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,37x
Capitalization 81,4 M
Chart TREVENA INC
Duration : Period :
Trevena Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREVENA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 648%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carrie L. Bourdow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leon O. Moulder Independent Chairman
John P. Hamill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark A. Demitrack Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Linda C. Wase Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREVENA INC-40.81%81
GILEAD SCIENCES4.38%99 222
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.89%47 447
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.41%41 665
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.00%9 872
GENMAB-11.91%8 635
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.