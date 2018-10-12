Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, Inc. Investors (TRVN)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Trevena, Inc. (“Trevena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRVN)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had “reached general
agreement” with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning key
elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130). Then the FDA
released a briefing document in advance of its October 11, 2018 vote on
the efficacy and safety of the treatment; in this briefing document the
reviewers noted that oliceridine has abuse and overdose potential. On
this news, shares of Trevena fell $1.91 or 64%, to close at $1.07 on
October 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Trevena securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East,
Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
